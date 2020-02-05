Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey tweeted that he walked out on President Trump’s address early because, “I can’t stand a liar.”

“This man’s presidency is a national tragedy,” he tweeted.

The atmosphere in the House chamber was tense throughout Trump’s speech, with Democrats audibly groaning at different points as the President boasted about the economy and welfare stats.

Democratic freshman Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts both announced earlier today that they would not attend Trump’s address at all.