Through testimony from House staffer Kristin Amerling about communications between former President Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon and the Jan. 6 committee about the subpoena, prosecutors sought to undermine any defense Bannon tries to put forward that he thought the deadlines in the subpoena were in flux.

Having gone through the original set of demands issued by the committee, Amerling was asked to dissect the response Bannon’s attorney eventually sent – on Oct. 7, which was the deadline for document production – and the committee’s views on his reasons for not complying with the subpoena.

Amerling said that the committee was not accepting of Bannon’s attorney’s claim that Trump's assertions of executive privilege prevented Bannon from cooperating.

“The select committee’s position was this was not a valid rationale for refusing to comply,” Amerling said.

Her testimony covered an Oct. 8 letter sent to Bannon’s attorney from Chairman Bennie Thompson, in which Thompson rejected Bannon’s argument for non-compliance and said he risked being held in contempt by the House if he did not cooperate.

The letter, which was sent six days before the deposition deadline, also reiterated the committee’s expectation that he show up on Oct. 14 for testimony, according to Amerling.