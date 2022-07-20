Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

Steve Bannon's trial

Live Updates

Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress trial

By Tierney Sneed, Katelyn Polantz, Mike Hayes, Aditi Sangal and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 10:59 a.m. ET, July 20, 2022
12 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Prosecutors seek to poke holes in Steve Bannon's defense that he thought subpoena deadline was in flux

From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Katelyn Polantz

Through testimony from House staffer Kristin Amerling about communications between former President Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon and the Jan. 6 committee about the subpoena, prosecutors sought to undermine any defense Bannon tries to put forward that he thought the deadlines in the subpoena were in flux.

Having gone through the original set of demands issued by the committee, Amerling was asked to dissect the response Bannon’s attorney eventually sent – on Oct. 7, which was the deadline for document production – and the committee’s views on his reasons for not complying with the subpoena.

Amerling said that the committee was not accepting of Bannon’s attorney’s claim that Trump's assertions of executive privilege prevented Bannon from cooperating.

“The select committee’s position was this was not a valid rationale for refusing to comply,” Amerling said.

Her testimony covered an Oct. 8 letter sent to Bannon’s attorney from Chairman Bennie Thompson, in which Thompson rejected Bannon’s argument for non-compliance and said he risked being held in contempt by the House if he did not cooperate.

The letter, which was sent six days before the deposition deadline, also reiterated the committee’s expectation that he show up on Oct. 14 for testimony, according to Amerling.

11 min ago

"He did not": House staffer testifies about lack of Bannon compliance

From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Katelyn Polantz

In a series of key questions to House staffer Kristin Amerling, prosecutor Amanda Vaughn got her to confirm that the Jan. 6 committee did not get the cooperation from Steve Bannon that it sought.  

“He did not” was the refrain Amerling used several times in her testimony, clearly testifying that Bannon did not comply with various requirements outlined in his congressional subpoena.

The refrain in her testimony is the most succinct encapsulation of the case prosecutors want to prove to the jury: that Bannon didn't turn over documents or appear for testimony by his prescribed deadlines.

Did the defendant produce documents by Oct. 7, the deadline given on the subpoena?
“He did not.”
Did he ever ask for an extension?
“He did not.”
Did he ever say he didn't have documents?
“He did not.”

Amerling read the subpoena language that prescribes what Bannon should do if he couldn't meet the deadline.

“Did he at all follow this procedure?” Vaughn asked.

“He did not.”

42 min ago

Prosecutors ask House staffer about Jan. 6 committee demands that Bannon provide information

From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Katelyn Polantz

Picking up where they left off Tuesday, prosecutors on Wednesday used their questioning of House staffer Kristin Amerling to do a close read of the demands the Jan. 6 committee made to Steve Bannon for testimony and documents.

They asked Amerling to define specific terms in the committee's September subpoena letterto Bannon and its list of materials being subpoenaed. She also explained some of the context around the committee's assertions in the documents about why Bannon was of interest to the House investigation.

Like Tuesday's proceedings, Amerling's testimony is being kept at a very basic level, yet it is covering thoroughly the different reasons the committee had for compelling Bannon's cooperation.

Early on in Wednesday's questioning, Judge Carl Nichols interjected, as he did Tuesday, to remind the jury the committee documents were being presented to demonstrate "that it was the committee’s position and it was provided to Bannon.”

In reference to the subpoena letter's claims about Bannon's conduct in the lead up to Jan. 6, Nichols said that the documents were not being admitted to establish that the conduct was true.

1 hr 2 min ago

Witness questioning resumes after the judge gives jury instruction on mask-wearing

From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Katelyn Polantz

After Judge Carl Nichols shut down a claim by Steve Bannon's attorney David Schoen that the prosecutors, in the proceedings on Tuesday, had opened the door for the defense to get into Bannon’s intent, the jury was brought in.

Judge Nichols addressed mask-wearing for the jury once they were seated. He said that when they were in the break room, mask-wearing was up to them and they as a group of 14 should feel free to come up with their own approach for how to handle mask-wearing in the break room.

When they were in the courtroom, they – and anyone else in the well of the courtroom – would not be required to wear masks, but would be free to do so if they choose. Others in the courtroom outside of the well are required to mask.

The Department of Justice’s questioning of the first witness, House Jan. 6 committee deputy staff director Kristin Amerling, has resumed.

54 min ago

Prosecutors and defense spar over how Steve Bannon can bring up politics in trial

From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Katelyn Polantz

Prosecutor Amanda Vaughn raised issues with how the proceedings in former President Trump's aide Steve Bannon's trial started to unfold Tuesday.

Citing media reports that came to the conclusion that Bannon's legal team was seeking to inject politics in the trial, Vaughn explained that both the media and likely the jurors perceived the defense to want to argue there was a politically-motivated prosecution here.

At the end of the back and forth between her and Bannon's team over what extent his attorney's questioning can suggest bias, US District Judge Carl Nichols stated a commitment to not allow the trial to become "a political circus, a forum for partisan politics.”

Initially, Vaughn expressed concerns about how Bannon's lawyers may try to ask inappropriate questions about political motivations of the committee. She also pushed back on certain questions that scrutinized the thoroughness in the Department of Justice investigation in a way that would suggest bias.

"They can't use these principles of cross examination to cover their effort to inject politics and suggest that this is politically motivated," Vaughn said.

The prosecutors asked that the defense be required to proffer what they intend to ask the witnesses outside the presence of the jury.

When given a chance to respond, Bannon attorney Evan Corcoran said that their cross examination of the witness would depend on the testimony produced by the DOJ's questioning.

"Counsel seems to be worried about us turning this into a political circus. That's not our intention,” Corcoran said. He also argued that the first witness, Jan. 6 House committee staffer Kristin Amerling, is testifying on behalf of the committee about the actions the lawmakers took.

Judge Nichols asked him point blank: "Are you saying you're allowed to ask the witness testifying about the bias or potential bias of anyone on the committee?”

Corcoran said yes.

After hearing more from Vaughn, Nichols set limits on questions about political bias: The defense may ask questions that may go to how a particular witness is biased, but not ask questions about how someone else was biased in action they took outside the courtroom.

Nichols also said that some questions about a witness's particular bias may also out of bounds.

As for what the defense can scrutinize about the investigation into Bannon, the judge said he was holding off on issuing a ruling for now.

“I, at a minimum, will reserve until we finish with Amerling, and perhaps, until we finish with the direct agent witness," Nichols said.

“I understand the point,” he added. “I do not intend this to become a political case, a political circus, a forum for partisan politics."

1 hr 52 min ago

Day 3 of Steve Bannon's trial has begun

From CNN's Tierney Sneed

Former President Trump aide Steve Bannon's trial on charges of contempt of Congress was gaveled in on at 9:01 a.m. ET.

Before the jury was brought in, the prosecutors raised their concerns about how the defense mentioned politics in Tuesday's proceedings.

1 hr 54 min ago

Here are the key moments from the first day of testimony in Steve Bannon's trial

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Tierney Sneed

(Sketch by Bill Hennessy)
(Sketch by Bill Hennessy)

Steve Bannon, an aide to former President Donald Trump, is on trial on contempt of Congress charges for failing to comply with subpoenas from the House committee investigating the insurrection.

Here are the key moments from the first day of testimony:

  • Prosecutor tells the jury Bannon "chose to show his contempt for Congress’ authority and its processes": In her opening statement, Justice Department prosecutor Amanda Vaughn told the jury that Bannon “prevented the government from getting the important information it needed from him." She said, "Congress needed to know what the defendant knew about the events of Jan 6, 2021," while describing the subpoena as a “legally enforceable order.” Vaughn added, "Because it was a subpoena, Congress was entitled to the information it sought. It wasn't optional. It wasn't a request. It wasn't an invitation. It was mandatory,” she said. By ignoring Congress’ orders for testimony, even after the House rejected his reasons for not cooperating, Bannon “prevented the government from getting the important information it needed from him,” Vaughn said. She said that the jury will see how Bannon “chose to show his contempt for Congress’ authority and its processes.” 
  • Prosecutor: This case is about Bannon "thumbing his nose" at government process: As prosecutor Vaughn finished up the government's opening statement, she distilled what the prosecution thinks this case is about: "This case is about the defendant thumbing his nose at the orderly process of our government." Vaughn recounted the warnings Bannon received from the committee as the subpoena deadlines approached and how the committee rejected the arguments he had put forward for not cooperating. "This is not a case of mistake,” Vaughn said. “The defendant didn't get the date wrong. He didn't get confused on where to go. He didn't get stuck on a broken down metro car. He just refused to follow the rules."
  • Bannon’s lawyer tells jury "he's innocent of these charges": Evan Corcoran, Bannon's lawyer, began the defense’s opening statement by telling the jury that Bannon is “innocent of these charges." He briefly outlined Bannon’s biography, including his time in the Navy and the career he’s had in media. "He was a political thinker and a political strategist, and he helped a candidate run for the presidency,” Corcoran said, while touting Bannon as a top adviser to former President Trump. Corcoran noted the success of Bannon’s podcast (a term Corcoran defined for the jury as when “the word iPod and broadcast are put together") and said that the day before the attack on Capitol, most shows were reporting that there might be violence at the Capitol the next day. Corcoran then turned to the subpoena, which he noted was issued eight months later.
  • Defense: Evidence will show that there "was no ignoring the subpoena": As he continued his opening statement, Corcoran previewed a defense that would claim that there “was no ignoring the subpoena.” Corcoran went through the timeline around the subpoena, but not without a brief detour into a discussion of the role politics was playing. "Politics is the lifeblood of the US House of Representatives," he said, while asserting that politics also affect staff members in Congress. Turning back to the subpoena, Corcoran noted the communications between the select committee's chief counsel, Kristin Amerling, and Bannon's lawyer Robert Costello. “The evidence is going to show there is direct engagement” between the committee staff member and Bannon’s attorney, Corcoran said. "There was no ignoring the subpoena. There will be no evidence showing that."

(Sketch by Bill Hennessy)
(Sketch by Bill Hennessy)

  • DOJ questions first witness, Jan. 6 committee staffer, about the purpose of House panel: Prosecutor Vaughn asked the first witness, House committee staffer Kristin Amerling, about the purpose of the House Jan. 6 committee and how committees function as a part of Congress. After several basic questions about how Congress is set up and how it uses committees in the process to craft laws, Vaughn’s questions turned to the specific objectives of the House Jan. 6 Committee itself. “The committee is tasked with providing the public a complete account of what happened on that day, why it happened and it is also tasked with evaluating recommendations on laws, regulations, rules policies that will help make sure something like that never happens again,” Amerling testified.
  • House staffer testifies about the time crunch facing the Jan. 6 committee: Amid questions about how the House Jan. 6 committee works and the mechanics of its subpoenas, the Department of Justice asked House staffer Amerling to elaborate on the time crunch the committee is facing. In answers to questions about when the committee launched and when it will expire, Amerling testified that it only has about a year and half to do its work. Amerling said that there is an “urgency” to the committee’s work, given its focus on a violent assault on the US Capitol and law enforcement. "We have a limited amount of time to gather information,” Amerling said, while noting that “the threat to our democratic institutions continues."
1 hr 58 min ago

Bannon left Tuesday's trial angry that Jan. 6 committee chair is not on witness list

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz

Steve Bannon speaks with reporters as he departs federal district court on Tuesday, July 19.
Steve Bannon speaks with reporters as he departs federal district court on Tuesday, July 19. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Steve Bannon left court in Washington, DC, Tuesday ranting about the prosecutor's first witness, a deputy staff director of the House select committee, and the fact that committee chair Bennie Thompson currently isn't on the witness list. 

Bannon's team had tried to subpoena several House members to testify, but the judge wouldn't allow them. Yet, there is a possibility that the judge may revisit Bannon's wish to call Thompson to testify, depending on how the staffer's testimony and the rest of the prosecutors' case goes.

Bannon told reporters outside the courthouse, “Bennie Thompson sent a staffer over here. Where is Bennie Thompson? We subpoenaed Thompson and they’re hiding behind these phony privileges.”

Bannon is on trial for contempt of Congress charges for failing to follow a subpoena from the committee for testimony and documents.

2 hr 3 min ago

Why the Jan. 6 committee is closely watching Steve Bannon's trial

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Tierney Sneed

Steve Bannon is seen on screen during the House select committee's fourth public hearing on June 21.
Steve Bannon is seen on screen during the House select committee's fourth public hearing on June 21. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images)

Steve Bannon is on trial on two criminal charges for failing to comply with the House's Jan. 6, 2021, investigation 10 months after receiving subpoenas from the select committee.

Proceedings began Monday with jury selection at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC. Fourteen jurors were selected and opening statements began on Tuesday.

Remember: The case is a major test of what leverage Congress has when a witness evades a House subpoena. Bannon's is the first of two similar House select committee subpoena cases to head to trial; a contempt case against former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is still in its early stages.

Prosecutors pledge that their case against Bannon will be presented succinctly, over just a few days, with only two or three prosecution witnesses. That list includes House committee investigators.

It's unknown how extensive Bannon's defense will be, or if he will want to take the stand in his own defense. He will not be able to force House members to testify, the judge has said.

Early in the case, Bannon vowed to make the proceedings the "misdemeanor from hell for (Attorney General) Merrick Garland, (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi and (President) Joe Biden." But at a recent court hearing, his defense attorney David Schoen complained, "What's the point of going to trial here if there is no defense?"

Bannon — who accepted an 11th-hour pardon from Trump in 2021 as he was facing conspiracy wire fraud and money laundering charges in Manhattan's federal court related to a border wall fundraising scheme — has made a series of attempts in court in recent days to stop the trial, to fashion more of a defense, or to prepare for possible appeals.

So far, US District Judge Carl J. Nichols has overwhelmingly sided with the Justice Department on what evidence the jury can hear, cutting off Bannon's ability to try to defer to advice his attorney gave him or to use internal DOJ policies on presidential advisers that he hoped might protect him.

Bannon's ability to bring up arguments about executive privilege will be, at best, severely limited. Bannon was not a government official during the period the committee is probing.

Read more here.