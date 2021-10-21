Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a news conference in Washington, DC, on August 5. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Attorney General Merrick Garland will appear before the House Judiciary Committee today for a what should be a contentious hearing before a panel known for drama.

Garland is expected to defend the Justice Department's Jan. 6 investigation, while emphasizing the risk of extremism and stressing the "urgent priority" of protecting civil rights. According to a prepared opening statement, Garland will tell the lawmakers that the "essence of the rule of law is that like cases are treated alike."

"That there not be one rule for Democrats and another for Republicans; one rule for friends, another for foes; one rule for the rich and another for the poor; or different rules depending on one's race or ethnicity," Garland's opening statement says.

What Garland's testimony could reveal about Steve Bannon's case:

Lawmakers will be questioning Garland at the same time the full House prepares to approve a criminal contempt resolution for Bannon. That move presents Garland and the Justice department with the crucial decision on whether to prosecute the adviser to former President Trump for his refusal to cooperate in the House's Jan. 6 insurrection investigation.

In addition to the Bannon contempt referral, lawmakers may seek to question Garland about the department's broader response to the Capitol attack, as it has charged more than 600 people who allegedly participated in the mob.

Garland's opening statement calls the Capitol breach an "intolerable assault, not only on the Capitol and the brave law enforcement personnel who sought to protect it, but also on a fundamental element of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power."

"I have great confidence in the prosecutors who are undertaking these cases. They are doing exactly what they are expected to do: make careful determinations about the facts and the applicable law in each individual case," the statement reads.

Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, according to excerpts of his prepared opening statement shared with CNN, will commend the department "for doing the important work of bringing those responsible for the violence of January 6 to justice."

"I ask only that you continue to follow the facts and the law where they lead – because although you have rightly brought hundreds of charges against those who physically trespassed in the Capitol, the evidence suggests that you will soon have some hard decisions to make about those who organized and incited the attack in the first place," the New York Democrat will say.