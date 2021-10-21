Follow CNN Politics
House to vote to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in criminal contempt

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 9:41 a.m. ET, October 21, 2021
1 min ago

Attorney General Merrick Garland will testify in the House this morning. Here's why that's important.

From CNN's Tierney Sneed

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a news conference in Washington, DC, on August 5.
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a news conference in Washington, DC, on August 5. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Attorney General Merrick Garland will appear before the House Judiciary Committee today for a what should be a contentious hearing before a panel known for drama.

Garland is expected to defend the Justice Department's Jan. 6 investigation, while emphasizing the risk of extremism and stressing the "urgent priority" of protecting civil rights. According to a prepared opening statement, Garland will tell the lawmakers that the "essence of the rule of law is that like cases are treated alike."

"That there not be one rule for Democrats and another for Republicans; one rule for friends, another for foes; one rule for the rich and another for the poor; or different rules depending on one's race or ethnicity," Garland's opening statement says.

What Garland's testimony could reveal about Steve Bannon's case:

Lawmakers will be questioning Garland at the same time the full House prepares to approve a criminal contempt resolution for Bannon. That move presents Garland and the Justice department with the crucial decision on whether to prosecute the adviser to former President Trump for his refusal to cooperate in the House's Jan. 6 insurrection investigation.

In addition to the Bannon contempt referral, lawmakers may seek to question Garland about the department's broader response to the Capitol attack, as it has charged more than 600 people who allegedly participated in the mob.

Garland's opening statement calls the Capitol breach an "intolerable assault, not only on the Capitol and the brave law enforcement personnel who sought to protect it, but also on a fundamental element of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power."

"I have great confidence in the prosecutors who are undertaking these cases. They are doing exactly what they are expected to do: make careful determinations about the facts and the applicable law in each individual case," the statement reads.

Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, according to excerpts of his prepared opening statement shared with CNN, will commend the department "for doing the important work of bringing those responsible for the violence of January 6 to justice."

"I ask only that you continue to follow the facts and the law where they lead – because although you have rightly brought hundreds of charges against those who physically trespassed in the Capitol, the evidence suggests that you will soon have some hard decisions to make about those who organized and incited the attack in the first place," the New York Democrat will say.

32 min ago

Why the Jan. 6 committee wants to hear from Trump loyalist Steve Bannon

From CNN's Sara Murray, Katelyn Polantz and Ryan Nobles

Steve Bannon speaks at the "Take Back Virginia Rally" in Richmond, Virginia, on October 13.
Steve Bannon speaks at the "Take Back Virginia Rally" in Richmond, Virginia, on October 13. (Steve Helber/AP)

Steve Bannon, who was President Trump's former White House chief strategist, spoke with Trump in December, urging him to focus on Jan. 6 — the date of the official certification on the Electoral College vote by Congress, according to authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in their book "Peril."

"We're going to bury Biden on January 6th," Bannon is quoted as saying.

Woodward and Costa also reported that Trump called Bannon following his contentious Jan. 6 meeting with then-Vice President Mike Pence, in which the vice president said he does not have the authority to block certification of Joe Biden's win.

In its letter to Bannon, the committee cites communications he had with Trump on Dec. 30, 2020, "and potentially other occasions" in which Bannon reportedly urged the former President "to plan for and focus his efforts on January 6." The committee also references Bannon's incendiary comments made on his podcast on Jan. 5, in which he said "all hell is going to break loose tomorrow."

The committee announced last week that it was moving forward to hold Bannon in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena.

"Mr. Bannon has declined to cooperate with the Select Committee and is instead hiding behind the former President's insufficient, blanket, and vague statements regarding privileges he has purported to invoke," Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the committee, said in a statement on Thursday.

The committee sent a letter to Bannon on Friday rejecting his argument for failing to comply with its subpoena and dismissing his claim of executive privilege, particularly as it relates to his communications with individuals other than Trump, according to a copy obtained by CNN.

Bannon has previously argued that he is unable to cooperate with the committee until matters of executive privilege are resolved by the courts, but Friday's response makes clear the panel believes his "willful refusal to comply with the Subpoena constitutes a violation of federal law."

The committee voted Tuesday to adopt a contempt report on Bannon, which outlines the efforts it made to get the witness to comply with the subpoena and the failure by the witness to do so. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced that the full House would vote on the criminal contempt report Thursday, and following passage in the chamber, it would then get referred to the Justice Department.

Remember: Any individual who is found liable for contempt of Congress is then guilty of a crime that may result in a fine and between one and 12 months' imprisonment. Holding Bannon in criminal contempt through a prosecution, however, could take years, and historic criminal contempt cases have been derailed by appeals and acquittals.

Read more about Bannon's actions on Jan. 6 here.

CNN's Zachary Cohen and Annie Grayer contributed reporting to this post. 

55 min ago

How the vote to approve the Steve Bannon contempt report unfolded in the Jan. 6 committee

From CNN's Zachary Cohen, Ryan Nobles and Annie Grayer

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol formally approved holding Steve Bannon, one of former President Trump's closest allies, in contempt of Congress on Tuesday night, setting up a key House vote later this week.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced that the full House would vote on the criminal contempt report Thursday, and following passage in the chamber, it would then get referred to the Justice Department.

The criminal contempt report was approved by the committee and moved to the House floor without any opposition from the panel's members and marked a critical milestone in the investigation as the committee hopes even the remote threat of jail time inspires more Trump-aligned witnesses to cooperate.

On Tuesday night, members of the committee blasted Bannon for refusing to cooperate with the panel's probe and said he is "isolated" in doing so as other witnesses are working with the panel.

During the committee meeting where lawmakers formally declared Bannon should face criminal contempt charges, committee chair Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and the vice chairwoman, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, once again rejected Bannon's claim of executive privilege.

Cheney, during her opening remarks, went further, telling members that Bannon and Trump's executive privilege arguments suggest the former President was "personally involved" in the planning and execution of Jan. 6.

Thompson and Cheney said during the meeting that the panel believes Bannon has significant knowledge of the planning around the attack and reiterated that they expect the Department of Justice to prosecute once the House formally votes on a criminal referral.

"Based on the Committee's investigation, it appears that Mr. Bannon had substantial advance knowledge of the plans for January 6th and likely had an important role in formulating those plans," Thompson said in his opening remarks. "The American people are entitled to Mr. Bannon's first-hand testimony about all these relevant facts, but Mr. Bannon is refusing to provide it."

Read more about Tuesday's vote here.