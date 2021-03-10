House TV

The House is now voting on the Covid-19 relief bill. This is the final legislative step before the package goes to the White House for President Biden to sign it.

We expect the vote to take about 45 minutes, and lawmakers will vote in groups and not all members will be on the House floor at once.

The legislation is on track to receive final approval in the chamber after the Senate made a series of revisions to the bill and passed it over the weekend.

Here are key things included in the bill:

Up to $1,400-per-person stimulus payments that will send money to about 90% of households (Use our calculator to see if you'll qualify for a stimulus check)

A $300 federal boost to weekly jobless benefits through Sept. 6

An expansion of the child tax credit of up to $3,600 per child

$350 billion in state and local aid, as well as billions of dollars for K-12 schools to help students return to the classroom, to assist small businesses hard-hit by the pandemic and for vaccine research, development and distribution

Extends a 15% increase in food stamp benefits through September

Helps low-income households cover rent

Makes federal premium subsidies for Affordable Care Act policies more generous and provides $8.5 billion to rural hospitals and health care providers

Democrats say more government action is needed to shore up the economy, aid in the recovery and deliver relief to Americans who continue to be hurt by the pandemic.

Republicans, however, have criticized the plan as a partisan wish list of liberal agenda items that is not sufficiently targeted, and have so far put up a united front in opposition.

