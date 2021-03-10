Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Latest on Covid-19 stimulus bill

live news

Live

Latest on coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

House to hold final vote on Covid-19 stimulus bill

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Fernando Alfonso III and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 10:15 a.m. ET, March 10, 2021
11 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

CNN poll: What Americans think about Biden's Covid-19 relief bill 

From CNN's polling director Jennifer Agiesta

The economic relief bill moving rapidly through Congress is broadly popular, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS.

The popularity of the bill comes as President Biden's approval rating tilts positive around 50 days after he took the oath of office.

Here are some key things shown in the poll:

  • In the new poll, 61% support the $1.9 trillion economic relief bill proposed by Biden and expected to pass in the House Wednesday, and several key provisions of the bill are even more popular.
  • A broad majority of Americans (85%) say they support policies in the bill that would provide larger tax credits for families and make them easier for low-income households to claim, including majorities across party lines (95% of Democrats and 73% of Republicans support it).
  • Around three-quarters favor provisions to provide funding to facilitate a return to the classroom for K-12 students (77%), and sending stimulus checks worth up to $1,400 per person to most families and individuals (76%).
  • Both of those policies also have majority support across party lines (55% of Republicans support each, among Democrats, support tops 90% for each one).
  • A smaller majority, 59%, say they back providing $350 billion in aid to state and local governments. That policy sparks the sharpest partisan divide among the four tested, with 88% of Democrats in favor vs. just 28% of Republicans.

Read more about the poll's findings here.

More on the poll: The CNN Poll was conducted by SSRS March 3 through 8 among a random national sample of 1,009 adults reached on landlines or cellphones by a live interviewer. Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

27 min ago

White House adviser: Biden rescue plan is "humongous" because the pandemic is a "logistical nightmare"

From CNN’s Matt Egan

White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond speaks during a roundtable meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 5.
White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond speaks during a roundtable meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 5. Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond defended the size of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion rescue plan Wednesday as the appropriate response given the scale of the health crisis. 

"It's a humongous package. No one is pretending $1.9 trillion is not a lot," Richmond said during the Yale CEO Caucus.

But Richmond, the former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, pointed to the enormous challenge in vaccinating 300 million Americans. "It's a logistical nightmare," he said. 

"We went big because we thought it was a big problem. And we're going to go out now and educate people about the benefits of it so they can take part in it," Richmond said.

Of the CEOs and other business leaders polled during the Yale event, 61% said they think the American Rescue Plan goes too far. 

But Richmond compared the pandemic to the devastation in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

 "Sometimes in this country people get knocked down to a point where it's beyond their capacity to get up," he said. "If it's beyond their capacity, no matter how hard they work or what they do, at some point the government has to be there to help you."
38 min ago

Conservative Republican calls for motion to adjourn in order to push back timing of Covid-19 bill vote

From CNN's Annie Grayer 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, speaks on the House floor in Washington, DC, on March 10.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, speaks on the House floor in Washington, DC, on March 10. House TV

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, has called for a motion to adjourn already, a move she has repeatedly used to mess with the floor schedule.

This means that the expected noon ET vote on the Covid-19 relief bill will be pushed back by at least 45 minutes.

We expect voting to begin on the $1.9 trillion dollar package around 12:30 p.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET.  

Greene's decision to again slow down the floor schedule comes as House Republicans remain engaged in an internal struggle over how to assert their power with their robust minority, with a small contingent of conservative hardliners — like Greene— taking extreme measures to disrupt routine business of the chamber, irritating many of their GOP colleagues who are eager to wage a more focused battle over President Biden's agenda.

42 min ago

How the Senate revised the legislation ahead of today's final vote

From CNN's Clare Foran, Katie Lobosco and Tami Luhby

The massive Covid-19 relief bill is expected to get final approval by the House after the Senate made a series of revisions to the bill and passed it over the weekend.

Notable changes made by the Senate include narrowing eligibility for stimulus checks, trimming the federal boost to jobless benefits and eliminating an increase in the federal minimum wage.

The House had previously passed the bill, including the wage hike, at the end of February.

On stimulus checks: The checks will phase out faster than in previous rounds, completely cutting off individuals who earn more than $80,000 a year and married couples earning more than $160,000 — regardless of how many children they have.

The revisions made by the Senate will leave out about seven million families, according to an estimate from the Penn Wharton Budget Model.

But the Senate kept the income thresholds the same for who gets the full payments: individuals earning less than $75,000 a year and married couples earning less than $150,000 will receive $1,400 per person, including children.

On unemployment benefits: The Senate changed the legislation to provide a $300 federal boost to weekly jobless payments and extend two key pandemic unemployment benefits programs through Sept. 6.

The first $10,200 worth of benefits will be tax-free for households with annual incomes of less than $150,000. That marked a significant change from the earlier-passed House bill, which would have provided a $400 weekly enhancement through Aug. 29.

On minimum wage: The effort to hike the minimum wage was removed by the Senate after the parliamentarian, a little known but powerful official, ruled it out of bounds under the reconciliation process that Democrats used to advance the legislation in the chamber with only a simple majority and no Republican support.

59 min ago

Use our calculator to see how much your stimulus check could be

From CNN's Katie Lobosco and Sean O'Key

A third round of stimulus payments is expected to be on the way later this month.

The payments are included in the sweeping $1.9 trillion Covid relief package being voted on today by the House, and are worth up to $1,400 per person, including dependents.

So a couple with two children could receive up to $5,600. Unlike prior rounds, families will now receive the additional money for adult dependents over the age of 17.

Use our calculator below to see what you can expect to get:

1 hr ago

The House just convened. Here's what you need to know about today's final vote. 

From CNN's Clare Foran, Katie Lobosco and Tami Luhby,

The US Capitol is seen on March 10 in Washington, DC.
The US Capitol is seen on March 10 in Washington, DC. Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

The House just convened, and lawmakers are expected to take a final vote today to approve President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan. We expect two hours of debate to take place before the vote.

Passage of the bill will mark the first major legislative achievement of the new administration and a Congress that is now under full Democratic control, with narrow majorities in the House and Senate.

Key features of the package include:

  • Up to $1,400-per-person stimulus payments that will send money to about 90% of households
  • $300 federal boost to weekly jobless benefits
  • An expansion of the child tax credit of up to $3,600 per child
  • $350 billion in state and local aid, as well as billions of dollars for K-12 schools to help students return to the classroom, to assist small businesses hard-hit by the pandemic and for vaccine research, development and distribution.
  • Extends a 15% increase in food stamp benefits through September
  • Helps low-income households cover rent
  • Makes federal premium subsidies for Affordable Care Act policies more generous and provides $8.5 billion to rural hospitals and health care providers

The legislation is expected to get final approval by the House after the Senate made a series of revisions to the bill and passed it over the weekend.

Notable changes made by the Senate include narrowing eligibility for stimulus checks, trimming the federal boost to jobless benefits and eliminating an increase in the federal minimum wage. The House had previously passed the bill, including the wage hike, at the end of February.

Read more about today's vote here.

1 hr 24 min ago

When Americans can expect to receive new stimulus checks, according to the White House

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

White House press secretary Jen Psaki gave an update on when Americans should expect another stimulus payment, telling reporters on Tuesday that the payments are expected to go out starting this month.

“As the President said last week, once the rescue plan is signed, we’ll be able to start getting payments out this month. Treasury and IRS are working tirelessly to make that happen,” Psaki said, adding that agencies are “building on lessons learned from previous rounds to increase the households that will get electronic payments, which are substantially faster than checks.”

Here are specifics from the White House on how Americans will be able to access their upcoming stimulus payment following its expected passage in the House and then President Biden’s anticipated signing of the American Rescue Plan into law:

  • “For households who have already filed their income tax for 2020, the IRS will use that information to determine eligibility and size of payments. For households that haven’t filed for 2020, the IRS will review records from 2019 to determine eligibility and the size of payment. That includes the use of the non-filer portal for previous rounds of payment,” Psaki said.
  • “For tax returns with direct deposit or bank account information, the IRS will be able to send money electronically, and for those households for which Treasury cannot determine a bank account, paper checks or debit cards will be sent,” she added. 

Psaki said the White House is “not taking anything for granted” as the legislative process plays out but said they’re “pushing through the finish line.”

In the example of a typical family of four with parents making under $150,000 annually, she said that because of the rescue plan, the family should expect $5,600 in direct payments and $2,600 as part of the expanded childcare tax credit.

Read more about the stimulus checks here and see if you qualify to receive a check here

1 hr 28 min ago

Democrats are racing to pass the stimulus bill before millions lose unemployment benefits

From CNN's Tami Luhby and Katie Lobosco

A person passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, California, on December 18, 2020.
A person passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, California, on December 18, 2020. Rich Pedroncelli/File/AP

The House is getting ready to cast its final vote on the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan as Democrats push to quickly get the legislation to President Biden's desk.

An estimated 11.4 million workers will lose their unemployment benefits between mid-March and mid-April unless Congress passes its next coronavirus relief package, a recent study by The Century Foundation found.

Out-of-work Americans will get their last $300 federal weekly boost to jobless payments on March 14. And those in two key pandemic unemployment assistance will start running out of benefits at that time.

About 4 million people in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs will see their benefits expire in mid-March, while the payments of another 7.3 million will lapse over the following four weeks, according to a recent report from The Century Foundation.

The two temporary federal programs were created in Congress' $2 trillion relief package last March and were extended by 11 weeks in the $900 billion relief deal passed in December. The former provides benefits to freelancers, gig workers, independent contractors and certain people affected by the pandemic, while the latter lengthens the duration of payments for those in the traditional state unemployment system.

The Senate bill, which passed Saturday, calls for extending these pandemic unemployment programs — as well as providing a $300 federal weekly enhancement to payments — through Sept. 6. The President's plan called for continuing benefits through the end of September.

However, even if Biden signs the bill in mid-March, the jobless may experience a temporary disruption in payments. The US Department of Labor must issue guidance on the new law, and many states need some time to reprogram their antiquated systems with the new provisions.

1 hr 39 min ago

House Democratic Caucus chair says he's "110% confident" stimulus bill will pass in the House

From CNN's Kristin Wilson

US Representative Hakeem Jeffries, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, speaks during a House Democratic press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 9.
US Representative Hakeem Jeffries, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, speaks during a House Democratic press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 9. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries called the Covid-19 relief bill that is due back in the House for a vote on final passage tomorrow “transformative.”

“It��s transformative,” he said. “It will comprehensively and compassionately meet the moment.”

CNN reported yesterday that the House received the Senate bill, and that the chamber is expected to give final passage to the $1.9 trillion relief package this morning.  

When pressed whether Democrats were taking a victory lap too early, and whether he was confident that the bill would clear the House with the Senate’s changes in it, Jeffries was bullish.

“I’m 110% confident,” he said. “And we’ll pass it hopefully with some Republican votes although, you know, that remains to be seen. What’s perplexing to a lot of us is that the American Rescue Plan is bipartisan across the country.”

If the House passes the bill, it is expected to be signed by President Biden soon after.