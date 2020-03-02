As President Donald Trump was departing for a Monday night rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, he told reporters assembled on the South Lawn his feelings on the Democratic primary.

“I think it’s rigged against Bernie, but maybe he’ll pull it through," he said. "It was rigged against me four years ago, but I pulled it through. ... it's rigged against Bernie. No doubt about it."

Trump went on to use a phrase used many times during the recent impeachment drama when asked about the endorsements of Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar of rival Joe Biden.

"Probably they say, 'Hey look, if I win I’ll put you in the administration.’ That’s called quid pro quo, right? Quid pro quo. And they probably said, ‘Hey listen, if I win, I’ll give you an endorsement, but will you take me in the administration.’ I’m sure nothing like that has ever happened right, but that’s the way it seems to go."