Fourteen states and one US territory are voting today. That means about one-third of all pledged delegates — 1,344 to be exact — are at stake tonight.

It takes 1,991 pledged delegates to win the Democratic nomination on the first ballot of the convention.

So far, Bernie Sanders is in the lead with 60 pledged delegates from earlier primaries and caucuses, and Joe Biden has 53. Pete Buttigieg — who dropped out of the race on Sunday — has 26.