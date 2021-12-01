Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Supreme Court hears abortion case

live news

Live

Omicron coronavirus variant

live news

Live

Market volatility continues

Live Updates

Supreme Court hears abortion case challenging Roe v. Wade

By Tierney Sneed, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 10:31 a.m. ET, December 1, 2021
13 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
4 min ago

The Latin term stare decisis has been mentioned multiple times so far. Here's what it means. 

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

In legalese, the doctrine the justices will consider on Wednesday is called stare decisis. It derives from the Latin "stare decisis et non quieta movere" meaning, roughly, to stand by things decided and not disturb the calm.

For some, stare decisis is critical because it represents the accumulated wisdom of judges, preserves stability in the law and promotes an evenhanded and consistent development of legal principles.

For others, like Justice Clarence Thomas, it is overrated at times, especially as he wrote in 2019, if it gives the "veneer of respectability" to what he called "demonstrably incorrect precedents."

Wednesday's case will bring the debate to a head as the court considers a federal appeals court decision that struck down the Mississippi law.

The 5th US Court of Appeals — one of the most conservative courts in the country — invalidated the Mississippi law, holding it was in in direct contravention of Roe.

"In an unbroken line dating to Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court's abortion cases have established (and affirmed and re-affirmed) a woman's right to choose an abortion before viability," the court held.

Mississippi appealed the decision to the Supreme Court. After the justices agreed to take up the dispute, the state attorney general made the big ask: "This Court should overrule Roe," because the decision has proven "hopelessly unworkable." Roe, and another case called Planned Parenthood v. Casey decided in 1992 have "inflicted profound damage," the state said.

"Reliance interests do not support retaining them," the state argued. "And nothing but a full break from those cases can stem the harms they have caused."

Supporters of abortion rights, were quick to respond, emphasizing from the start how the country has come to rely on Roe.

"Two generations — spanning almost five decades — have come to depend on the availability of legal abortion and the right to make this decision has been further cemented as critical to gender equality," Julie Rikelman, a lawyer representing Jackson Women's Health Organization, said in briefs.

And she took aim at the new conservative majority. She said that if the court were to suddenly overrule Roe, after some 50 years, the new court would be turning its back on its institutional legitimacy.

But O. Carter Snead, a Notre Dame Law School professor, believes the court would be repairing its institutional legitimacy by overruling Roe. "The Court's abortion jurisprudence is completely untethered from the Constitution's text, history and tradition," he said in an amicus brief supporting Mississippi. "It has imposed an extreme, incoherent, unworkable, and antidemocratic legal regime for abortion on the nation for several decades."

1 min ago

Justice Sotomayor jumps in to grill Mississippi solicitor general

From CNN's Tierney Sneed

(Rogelio V. Solis/AP)
(Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

Justice Stephen Breyer went right to the idea of "stare decisis" and how the court should treat the nearly 50-year-old precedent.

Breyer asked Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart a lengthy question about the "stare decisis" – the legal principle of the importance of not hastily reversing court precedents.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor jumped in to ask her own pointed question about the topic.

She said that, over the 30 years since 1992’s Casey, 15 justices have reaffirmed that basic viability line.

"Four have said no — two of them members of this court — but 15 justices have said yes.” 

She then pivoted towards the legislators that passed the Mississippi ban.

“Now the sponsors of this bill, the house bill in Mississippi, said we’re doing it because we have new justices,” Sotomayor said, asking how the court will survive if it appears it’s acting politically.
10 min ago

Mississippi solicitor general cites "the people" — but public opinion favors Roe v. Wade

From CNN's Dan Berman

Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart has repeatedly cited the divided public opinion over abortion in his arguments as a reason the court erred in Roe and 1992’s follow-up in Casey, saying the issue needs to return to “the people.”

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, various states will be able to restrict abortion as they see fit.

But public opinion is squarely on the side of keeping abortion rights nationwide.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll last month found that 60% percent of Americans say Roe v. Wade should be upheld, while 27% say it should be overturned.

9 min ago

Mississippi solicitor general makes his case for abortion ban 

From CNN's Tierney Sneed

Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart made his opening argument in favor of the court for reversing Roe v. Wade, claiming that “when an issue affects everyone and the Constitution does not take sides on it, it belongs to the people.”

Justice Clarence Thomas kicked off the questioning with a question about whether there’s a difference in the court focusing on privacy and autonomy when it’s looking at abortion. 

He also asked Stewart what standard the court should adopt if it does not overrule Roe v. Wade or Casey, the 1992 decision affirming the landmark decision.

Thomas added: “You say that this is the only constitutional right that involves the taking of a right. What difference does that make in your analysis?”

5 min ago

The key justices to watch

From CNN's Dan Berman and Ariane de Vogue

Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts walk down the steps of the Supreme Court after Barrett's investiture ceremony on October 1.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts walk down the steps of the Supreme Court after Barrett's investiture ceremony on October 1. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments now on a Mississippi abortion ban.

While all the justices will play a role in the decision, some will especially be key to watch today as arguments unfold.

Justice Clarence Thomas has repeatedly urged the court to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying there is no right to an abortion found in the Constitution.

Earlier this year, he was praised for his position on "unborn life" by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican.

Justice Clarence Thomas speaks at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, DC, on October 21.
Justice Clarence Thomas speaks at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, DC, on October 21. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

When the justices agreed to hear the case last May after months of closed-door deliberations, the question they agreed to decide was whether "all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortion are unconstitutional."

But when Mississippi filed its opening brief it went much further, asking the justices to overturn Roe and Casey.

Some justices might see that as a bait-and-switch forcing them to address a much bigger question. Watch Chief Justice John Roberts, who might express institutional concerns with overturning a decision from so long ago.

All eyes will also be on Justice Amy Coney Barrett, whose vote to take up the case was likely critical. The court now includes three of former President Trump's nominees — recall that Trump vowed to appoint "pro-life" judges.

30 min ago

NOW: Oral arguments begin in the Supreme Court 

From CNN's Dan Berman and Ariane de Vogue

The Supreme Court  just began oral arguments in a case that could result in the repeal of Roe v. Wade, the decision legalizing abortion nationwide that's been at the center of American politics for nearly 50 years.

Here are key things to know as the justices hear the most important abortion case in 30 years:

How to listen and follow along: The court still doesn't allow TV cameras, but it has finally relented on live audio. You can listen on CNN.com and follow along with our live coverage.

What is the Mississippi law at issue?: It bars most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a standard that violates Roe v. Wade. It's one of several laws passed in various states with the purpose of getting the Supreme Court to hear a direct challenge to Roe.

The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals — perhaps the most conservative appeals court in the country — blocked the law, saying it violated Roe and Supreme Court precedent. Mississippi appealed to the Supreme Court, which agreed last spring to hear the case.

What does Roe say?: Roe guaranteed a woman's right to obtain an abortion nationwide, using a trimester approach. For the first trimester of pregnancy, the court said the abortion decision should be left to the woman and her physician; for the second trimester, a state could regulate the abortion procedure in ways reasonably related to the woman's health; for the final trimester, after fetal viability, the state could promote its "important and legitimate interest in potential life" and ban abortion except when necessary for the woman's life or health.

Who's arguing on each side: Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart, a former clerk of Justice Clarence Thomas, will go first.

Stewart is likely to emphasize a main point he argued in briefs: "Under Roe and Casey, the Judiciary mows down state law after state law, year after year, on a critical policy issue. That is dangerously corrosive to our constitutional system."

He'll be followed by Julie Rikelman, the senior director at the Center for Reproductive Rights, arguing on behalf of Jackson Women's Health Organization, the last abortion clinic in the state.

After Rikelman, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, a former clerk to Ginsburg and Justice Elena Kagan, will step up in support of the clinic.

Read more about today's oral arguments here.

48 min ago

How overturning Roe v. Wade could impact women seeking abortions across the country

From CNN's Tierney Sneed

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, it is likely that women seeking the procedure in wide swaths of the South and Midwest would need to drive hundreds of miles to find the nearest abortion clinic.

That is because several states already have laws on the books that could ban abortion as soon the Supreme Court reverses its precedent protecting abortion rights. In a dozen states – many of them concentrated in the South — those laws include so-called “trigger laws,” which are bans that are “triggered” in the event of a Roe reversal.

Even more states, including several scattered across the Midwest, have passed bans or extreme limits on the procedure that are blocked now due to court orders that may be lifted if Roe is overturned. 

The impact of a Roe reversal would be felt not just in red states poised to ban or limit abortion, but in blue states that would see a flood of out of state patients.

The Guttmacher Institute, a think tank that favors abortion rights, analyzed driving distances to the nearest clinic in a scenario that the 26 states most likely to ban abortion were able to do so.

The study found that states like Illinois and California would be major “destination” states for abortion, because for millions of women across the country, those states would be the location of the nearest clinic if abortion bans in their states were allowed to be implement.

Read more here.

21 min ago

What the scene is like outside the Supreme Court

The conservative-leaning Supreme Court will soon take up the most important abortion case in 30 years as the justices consider Mississippi's request to overturn Roe v. Wade and uphold a state law that bars the procedure 15 weeks after conception.

Outside of the court, groups for and against the landmark decision are gathering:

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Andrew Harnik/AP)
(Andrew Harnik/AP)
(Emily Elconin/Bloomberg/Getty Images)
(Emily Elconin/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

44 min ago

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s role in the case 

From CNN's Chandelis Duster

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican with a strong anti-abortion stance, has long criticized Roe v. Wade and urged the Supreme Court to restrict abortion access. 

His group, Advancing American Freedom, filed an amicus brief in July along with Minnesota Family Council, The Family Leader (Iowa), Center for Political Renewal, Family Heritage Alliance, and Nebraska Family Alliance, asking the Supreme Court to uphold Mississippi’s law and overturn Roe v. Wade.     

During a speech at the National Press Club on Tuesday, Pence criticized the Supreme Court’s "misguided decision" on Roe v. Wade and said the decision has “inflicted a tragedy not only on our nation but humanity.”

He also expressed optimism that Roe v Wade will be overturned in the future and claimed that if the Supreme Court overturns the decision, it would not “ban abortion in America,” but instead send the issue back to the states.  

Pence has touted his record on abortion and as vice president in 2017, cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate allowing states to withhold federal money from organizations that provide abortion services, including Planned Parenthood. 