Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

SCOTUS rules on Texas abortion law...

live news

1923-2021

Remembering Bob Dole

Live Updates

Supreme Court issues ruling on Texas abortion law

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 11:26 a.m. ET, December 10, 2021
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

CNN legal analyst: Trump appointees are making "the impact that he and his supporters have wanted"

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

The Supreme Court ruling on the Texas abortion law is a "sobering message for the country," CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said Friday.

"This is a constitutional right that has been recognized since 1973, since Roe v. Wade. And the Supreme Court has said, now twice, that it's OK for Texas to take away this right from women," he said. "I think that is a very clear message of where they're heading on the Mississippi case."

Toobin reminded that this direction of the court is influenced by former President Trump's appointees.  

"This is a big change in American law and, you know, Donald Trump's appointees have had the impact that he and his supporters have wanted," he said.

How the court ruled: The Supreme Court left in place a Texas abortion law that bars the procedure after around six weeks of pregnancy Friday, but the justices said that abortion providers had the right to challenge the law in federal court.

WATCH:

1 hr 2 min ago

Read the Supreme Court's opinion on the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court left in place Friday a Texas abortion law that bars the procedure after around six weeks of pregnancy, but the justices said that abortion providers had the right to challenge the law in federal court. 

Read the opinion below:

1 hr 2 min ago

Supreme Court lets Texas abortion law continue, but says providers can sue

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

The Supreme Court left in place a Texas abortion law that bars the procedure after around six weeks of pregnancy Friday, but the justices said that abortion providers had the right to challenge the law in federal court.  

 

1 hr 19 min ago

Supreme Court issues ruling on Texas abortion law challenge

The Supreme Court has ruled on a Texas law that bars most abortions after six weeks. It is the most restrictive abortion law in the country. 

Two key conservative justices seemed open to arguments from abortion providers that they should be able to challenge a Texas abortion six-week ban in federal court as the Supreme Court grappled with the issue for nearly three hours on Nov. 1.

In a separate challenge, brought by the Department of Justice, however, several conservative justices did express some reservations about the breadth of the government's arguments, with Chief Justice John Roberts calling the Biden administration's argument "as broad as can be."