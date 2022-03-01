Beto O’Rourke, Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate, and Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, who represents Texas’ 15th Congressional District and is a candidate for the redrawn 34th Congressional District, speak with (left to right) Robert Lopez and James Roussett while canvassing a neighborhood in Brownsville, Texas. (Tamir Kalifa for CNN)

When 63-year-old veteran Robert Lopez encountered Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke recently as the candidate was door-knocking in Lopez’s hometown of Brownsville, he had just one question: what exactly is the Democratic Party’s plan for dealing with illegal immigration?

It’s been a central concern for Lopez living in a border town and he isn’t sure Democrats are taking it seriously, which frustrates him as he watches the debate rage between the parties without either side ever settling on a solution. “The Democrats don’t help. The Republicans don’t help,” he said.

In their exchange, O’Rourke had stressed his view that leaders should defer to local communities about what measures they want to take to enhance border security. (“I trust the people of Laredo, more than anyone else to decide what’s in their best interest security, economic and otherwise,” O’Rourke told Lopez, citing the example of how many in Laredo had voiced their opposition to the border wall last year).

But Lopez is still not satisfied with answers from either side. He says he has struggled to understand whether Democrats have a message on border security. He gives Trump credit for drawing attention to the issue in a way Democrats haven’t — noting that he liked how Trump was vocal in his support for law enforcement officers and border patrol agents. His assertiveness on those issues was one of the things that Hispanic voters in South Texasliked about the former President, he added.

“‘Trump said, hey, we’re not taking this bull. Stop this, and boom. If we have to build a fence, we’ll build a fence.’” (Though Lopez doesn’t think the border wall amounts to a solution).

Trump had “balls,” Lopez adds, while he thinks the jury is still out on President Biden, whose approval ratings have slid among independents in Texas.

When it comes to border security: “We’re in limbo,” Lopez said in an interview after speaking to O’Rourke.

He didn’t make it to the polls in 2020, even though he said he was “cheering” for Trump from the sidelines. And even after while recently driving his friend, James Roussett, to the polls to cast a Democratic ballot in the Texas primary, Lopez didn’t feel like it was worth it to cast one himself.

When asked what it would take to get him out to the polls in November, he said he still waiting for a candidate who convinces him that his vote would matter: "You’d have to prove (that) to me some way, somehow,” he said. "People are getting tired here of the corruption.”