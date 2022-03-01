The first primaries of the 2022 midterms is unfolding in Texas, headlined by a feisty Republican scramble in the attorney general's race, are poised to reverberate through both parties and set the landscape for elections in November that could swing control of Congress to Republicans.
But even as the results begin to filter in, Texas will share the spotlight with President Biden's State of the Union address on Capitol Hill and the rapidly escalating crisis in Ukraine, where invading forces from Russia are moving in on major cities across the country.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops were camped out on the Ukrainian border when early voting began in Texas on Feb. 14, and while the conflict appears unlikely to influence Tuesday night's elections, quick-moving events at home and abroad underscore the challenges facing candidates as the 2022 midterms begin in earnest.
The banner contest on Tuesday revolves around Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The two-term incumbent, who filed a failed lawsuit seeking to effectively overturn the 2020 election, is running under a cloud of legal issues, with the possibility of more on the horizon, that his GOP challengers have argued could endanger the GOP's effort to yet again sweep statewide offices.
Recent polling shows Paxton with a commanding lead in the four-way primary, but he's likely to fall short of the majority needed to clinch the nomination, which would send the race to a runoff. The bigger question now: If Paxton falls short of the threshold, which of his opponents — all estimable candidates with broad followings and significant resources — will advance to a potential one-on-one contest in late May?
The narrow favorite to set a spring date with Paxton is Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the latest in a political dynasty that, even with the Republican Party now in thrall to former President Trump, maintains a considerable stature in Texas political circles.
Like Bush, former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, who spent more than a decade on the state's high court, is a relative moderate. The pair clashed in a recent debate, which saw Guzman question Bush's qualifications and Bush denounce Guzman as a "gutter politician." Of more concern to Paxton, at least as this first primary round shakes out, is the candidacy of US Rep. Louie Gohmert, whose ideological and geographic base overlaps with Paxton's.
The primaries for governor figure to provide less drama. Two-term incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is well-positioned to see off a crowded field of GOP challengers and Democrat Beto O'Rourke, a former congressman and Senate and presidential candidate, is the overwhelming favorite to win the Democratic nomination.
Hanging over it all, though, are concerns — at least among Democrats and voting rights advocates — about the effect of the state's restrictive new voting rules.
Texas will be the first of a number of Republican-led states to hold major elections after passing legislation, on the back of a political wave set off by Trump's long campaign to sow doubt over his loss in 2020, that complicates mail-in voting and outlaws other efforts to make the ballot more accessible. Some larger Texas counties have already reported spikes in ballot rejections because would-be voters did not meet beefed-up and, to many, confusing new identification requirements.
