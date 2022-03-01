Follow CNN Politics
By Maureen Chowdhury, Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 0219 GMT (1019 HKT) March 2, 2022
9 min ago

CNN projection: Greg Abbott will win the Texas gubernatorial Republican primary

From CNN's Rachel Janfaza

(Eric Gay/AP/File)
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will win the Republican gubernatorial primary, CNN projects.

Seeking his third-term as Texas’ top executive, Abbott fended off a primary challenge from seven Republican candidates including Don Huffines, a former state senator, and Allen West, a former Florida congressman and former chairman of the Texas Republican Party.

Buoyed by name recognition, a massive campaign war chest, and the backing of former President Donald Trump, Abbott – who got his start in Texas politics as a state district judge before serving on the Texas Supreme Court and as state attorney general – was the heavy favorite to secure the GOP nomination.

He spent most of his primary campaign attacking, Beto O'Rourke – the former Texas congressman who ran unsuccessfully for the US Senate in 2018 and the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. O’Rourke also will win his party’s nomination, CNN projected on Tuesday night.

6 min ago

CNN projection: Beto O’Rourke will win the Texas gubernatorial Democratic primary

From CNN's Rachel Janfaza and Eric Bradner

(LM Otero/AP/File)
Beto O’Rourke will win the Democratic gubernatorial primary in Texas, CNN projects.

O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman who ran unsuccessfully for the US Senate in 2018 and the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, was heavily favored to come out on top Tuesday. In doing so, he defeated candidates Inocencio Barrientez, Michael Cooper, Joy Diaz and Rich Wakeland to secure the Democratic nomination.

O'Rourke shot to stardom with a near-miss Senate campaign in 2018 against GOP Sen. Ted Cruz. But his failed 2020 Democratic presidential primary run left his national brand badly dented in the eyes of many within the party.

Still, O'Rourke remains popular among Democrats on his home turf — building a following in Texas much larger than any other Democrat in a generation. In between his campaigns, he has remained active, campaigning for state legislative candidates and activating his volunteers when the state's power grid failed last winter.

Yet, Republicans argue that many of the positions he took during that run, including advocating for mandatory assault weapon buybacks, will hurt him in Texas.

Anticipating the likely match up, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott – who was projected by CNN to win his party’s primary on Tuesday night  – spent most of his primary campaign attacking O’Rourke, using the Democratic politician’s left-leaning policy proposals as campaign fodder.

Abbott's campaign has accused O'Rourke of flip-flopping and backtracking on comments he made about the southern border, guns and the Green New Deal while running for president in 2020.

A poll of registered Texas voters conducted in late January and early February by the University of Texas/Texas Politics Project found Abbott leading O'Rourke by 10 percentage points in a likely match-up, 47% to 37%.

And even though O'Rourke has largely kept pace in fundraising since entering the race in November, Abbott, a two-term governor, currently has a massive financial advantage, with about $50 million in the bank to O'Rourke's $6.8 million as of Feb. 20, campaign finance records show.

20 min ago

Polls are closing statewide in Texas

Polls are now closing statewide in Texas.

Two big-name Republicans, Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, are seeking to beat back challenges from the right. In South Texas, the most conservative Democrat in the US House, Rep. Henry Cuellar, is attempting to survive a rematch against Jessica Cisneros, the progressive who nearly ousted him in the primary two years ago.

The contests will be the first test of how the restrictive new voting law enacted by Texas Republicans last year will reshape the electorate.

One important wrinkle in Texas: To win the primary, candidates don't just have to beat their rivals but must win more than 50% of the vote. Otherwise, the top two finishers advance to a head-to-head runoff election on May 24. That threshold could play an important role in several House primaries.

CNN is monitoring results as they come in.

CNN's Eric Bradner and Gregory Krieg contributed reporting to this post.

24 min ago

Results from Harris County could be delayed

From CNN's Fredreka Schouten

Results from Harris County, home to Houston, could be delayed.

County officials have informed the Secretary of State’s office that they are dealing with damaged ballot sheets that must be duplicated before they can be scanned and tabulated, according to a release from state election officials. As a result, county election officials have indicated they won’t be able to count and report results for early votes and Election Day votes by 7 p.m. local time Wednesday, as required by Texas law.

"We are closely monitoring the progress of ballot tabulation in Harris County to ensure all relevant election laws are followed and that legitimately cast ballots by Harris County voters in both the Democratic and Republican Primary Elections are counted accurately and timely," Secretary of State John Scott said in a statement. “Our office stands ready to assist Harris County election officials, and all county election officials throughout the state, in complying with Texas Election Code requirements for accurately tabulating and reporting Primary Election results.”

A Harris County election spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for more information. Harris County is the most populous county in Texas and a Democratic stronghold.

35 min ago

It is now 8 p.m. ET and polls are closing in most of Texas

It is now 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. local time) and most polls across Texas are beginning to close.

The majority of Texas is on Central Time, but the western tip of the state around El Paso is on Mountain Time.

Polls statewide will be closing at 9 p.m. ET.

Today's primary races set the scene for several key races up and down the Texas ballot this year, including the Lone Star State's gubernatorial and attorney general elections.

Tuesday's primary was also the first election to be held under Texas' new elections law, which made significant changes to voting procedures in the state.

The law limited early voting hours, eliminated drive-through voting and added new ID requirements for mail voting, among other changes.

These are the key races we are tracking tonight:

  • Governor: At the top of the ticket, seven Republican challengers are looking to oust incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, who's vying for a third-term as Texas' top executive. Buoyed by name recognition and the backing of former President Trump, Abbott has spent most of his primary campaign focused on Beto O'Rourke, the former Democratic House member — and Senate and presidential candidate — who is favored to win the Democratic nomination.
  • Attorney general: The race for attorney general comes as incumbent Ken Paxton, who is being challenged by three other conservative candidates, Rep. Louie Gohmert, George P. Bush, the current Texas Land Commissioner as well as former President George W. Bush's nephew and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush's son, and Eva Guzman, the former state Supreme Court justice and only woman running on the Republican side.
  • 28th congressional district: Down in South Texas, Rep. Henry Cuellar, considered a political institution in Laredo, is facing off in a rematch against 28-year-old progressive immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros.

CNN is monitoring race results as they come in.

CNN's Rachel Janfaza, Ethan Cohen and Melissa DePalo contributed reporting to this post. 

2 hr 37 min ago

Here's what Texan voters and election officials are saying about how the primary is unfolding on the ground

From CNN's Kelly Mena and Fredreka Schouten

People vote at the Carver Branch Library in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday.
People vote at the Carver Branch Library in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday. (Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

The midterm election season kicked off Tuesday in Texas — with election workers, voters and voting rights activists reporting several glitches, including poll worker shortages, as Texans cast their ballots in person.

But election officials in the Lone Star State say the biggest challenge still looms: The scramble to fix the higher-than-usual number of mail-in ballots flagged for potential rejection under the state's restrictive new voting law.

Officials in Harris County — home to Houston — had flagged as faulty nearly 30% of the more than 38,000 mail-in ballots received as of Monday because voters did not include identifying information on the return envelope, the county's election chief Isabel Longoria told reporters Tuesday morning.

That means voters likely will cast more provisional ballots than typical on Election Day, she added.

Tuesday marks the first primaries of year. In Texas, the results will determine general election matchups for governor and a slew of statewide and legislative offices. If no candidate achieves more than 50% support, a runoff election is slated for May.

Tuesday also marks the first test of a new voting law passed by the Republican-controlled legislature last year. The law imposes new ID requirements to vote by mail, empowers partisan poll watchers and bans practices used by Harris County in 2020, such as 24-hour and drive-thru voting.

Texans who qualify to vote by mail felt the first consequences of the new law. It requires them to include identification numbers both when applying for a mail-in ballot and again on the inside flap of the envelope they use to return the ballot -- a process that tripped up many in recent weeks.

Those problems surfaced again at polling places on Tuesday.

Joseph Egbon said he voted in person Tuesday because election officials rejected his mail-in ballot a few days ago.

"It was just last week they sent me the letter," Egbon told CNN. "I didn't want to argue so I said, 'Let me just go ahead'" and vote in person.

Egbon said it was relatively easy to do so. It took just 15 minutes him to vote at the Bayland Park Community Center in southwestern Houston.

Only a subset of Texas voters are eligible to cast ballots by mail. They include those 65 and older, people who will be out of the county and voters who are disabled or ill.

Read the full story here.

3 hr 18 min ago

Trump made inroads with Latino voters in South Texas. Now Democrats are looking to win them back.

From CNN's Maeve Reston and Nicole Chavez

As shoppers browsed the market stalls at the Pulga Los Portales in the Rio Grande Valley, Armando Acosta and Albino Zuniga caught up over breakfast before opening their lotería stand, where customers often stop to play the traditional Mexican bingo-style game.  

Over the past two years, these two friends have bonded through the twists and turns of the Covid-19 pandemic. But they diverge sharply over politics in this heavily Latino region of Texas, which had been viewed as a Democratic stronghold — until 2020.  

A man walks through the Pulga Los Portales flea market in Alton, Texas, on February 17, 2022.
A man walks through the Pulga Los Portales flea market in Alton, Texas, on February 17, 2022. (Tamir Kalifa for CNN)

Former President Donald Trump dramatically improved his performance in many of the counties bordering Mexico compared to four years earlier — gains that led the GOP this year to redouble efforts to recruit and invest in South Texas candidates, including many of Hispanic descent, up and down the ballot. The question now is whether the inroads the GOP made in 2020 will hold as Democrats try to cling to their House majority in November.  

Tuesday's primaries in the Lone Star State — the first congressional primaries of 2022 — are an early test for the two parties as they try to turn out voters like Acosta, 40, and Zuniga, 56, with control of Congress eventually hinging on narrowly divided districts like this one.  

CNN spoke to several dozen Latino voters across the region, including here in the newly redrawn 15th District, an open seat that runs from the populous border areas near McAllen north to towns east of San Antonio. They raised an array of reasons why Trump resonated here more in 2020 than in 2016 — namely his relentless focus on getting the economy reopened after Covid shutdowns — as well as factors Democrats may need to address to win some of them back in 2022. 

Though many of his family members are Democrats, Zuniga backed Trump in the last presidential election, saying the then-President's message on immigration resonated for him as a legal immigrant from Mexico and the father of a Border Patrol agent. Trump's message about getting people back to work mid-pandemic also connected with the ethos of hard work and self-reliance Zuniga says is inherent in Hispanic culture along the border.

Albino Zuniga sits for a portrait at the Pulga Los Portales flea market in Alton, Texas.
Albino Zuniga sits for a portrait at the Pulga Los Portales flea market in Alton, Texas. (Tamir Kalifa for CNN) 

He was repelled, Zuniga said, by what he sees as the liberal drift of the Democratic Party. Those feelings only deepened as he watched President Joe Biden and the Democrat-controlled Congress hand out more Covid-related benefits to certain individuals that he believes have been too generous.  

Though earlier Covid relief packages were passed under Trump with Republican support, that was a frequent criticism of Biden that CNN heard here from both Democratic and GOP voters voicing concerns about the economy and inflation.

But Acosta hopes Latino voters will reward Democrats in November for economic relief passed by Congress under Biden, arguing that Republicans often look after the wealthy instead of those in need. He is supporting the congressional candidacy of progressive Democrat Michelle Vallejo, who co-owns Pulga Los Portales with her family and has championed a $15 minimum wage and Medicare for All.

"The Rio Grande Valley is divided because there's a need for so many things like better salaries and infrastructure," Acosta said. "Democrats are mostly focused on helping the people and if they help people, we should support them."  

Read the full story here.

3 hr 48 min ago

The Texas primary sheds light on early tests for 2022

From CNN's Gregory Krieg and Maeve Reston

The first primaries of the 2022 midterms is unfolding in Texas, headlined by a feisty Republican scramble in the attorney general's race, are poised to reverberate through both parties and set the landscape for elections in November that could swing control of Congress to Republicans.

But even as the results begin to filter in, Texas will share the spotlight with President Biden's State of the Union address on Capitol Hill and the rapidly escalating crisis in Ukraine, where invading forces from Russia are moving in on major cities across the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops were camped out on the Ukrainian border when early voting began in Texas on Feb. 14, and while the conflict appears unlikely to influence Tuesday night's elections, quick-moving events at home and abroad underscore the challenges facing candidates as the 2022 midterms begin in earnest.

The banner contest on Tuesday revolves around Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The two-term incumbent, who filed a failed lawsuit seeking to effectively overturn the 2020 election, is running under a cloud of legal issues, with the possibility of more on the horizon, that his GOP challengers have argued could endanger the GOP's effort to yet again sweep statewide offices.

Recent polling shows Paxton with a commanding lead in the four-way primary, but he's likely to fall short of the majority needed to clinch the nomination, which would send the race to a runoff. The bigger question now: If Paxton falls short of the threshold, which of his opponents — all estimable candidates with broad followings and significant resources — will advance to a potential one-on-one contest in late May?

The narrow favorite to set a spring date with Paxton is Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the latest in a political dynasty that, even with the Republican Party now in thrall to former President Trump, maintains a considerable stature in Texas political circles.

Like Bush, former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, who spent more than a decade on the state's high court, is a relative moderate. The pair clashed in a recent debate, which saw Guzman question Bush's qualifications and Bush denounce Guzman as a "gutter politician." Of more concern to Paxton, at least as this first primary round shakes out, is the candidacy of US Rep. Louie Gohmert, whose ideological and geographic base overlaps with Paxton's.

The primaries for governor figure to provide less drama. Two-term incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is well-positioned to see off a crowded field of GOP challengers and Democrat Beto O'Rourke, a former congressman and Senate and presidential candidate, is the overwhelming favorite to win the Democratic nomination.

Hanging over it all, though, are concerns — at least among Democrats and voting rights advocates — about the effect of the state's restrictive new voting rules.

Texas will be the first of a number of Republican-led states to hold major elections after passing legislation, on the back of a political wave set off by Trump's long campaign to sow doubt over his loss in 2020, that complicates mail-in voting and outlaws other efforts to make the ballot more accessible. Some larger Texas counties have already reported spikes in ballot rejections because would-be voters did not meet beefed-up and, to many, confusing new identification requirements.

Read the full story here.

4 hr 5 min ago

Voter voices: Here's why one eligible Texas voter didn’t bother going to the polls in today’s primary

From CNN's Maeve Reston

Beto O’Rourke, Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate, and Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, who represents Texas’ 15th Congressional District and is a candidate for the redrawn 34th Congressional District, speak with (left to right) Robert Lopez and James Roussett while canvassing a neighborhood in Brownsville, Texas.
Beto O’Rourke, Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate, and Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, who represents Texas’ 15th Congressional District and is a candidate for the redrawn 34th Congressional District, speak with (left to right) Robert Lopez and James Roussett while canvassing a neighborhood in Brownsville, Texas. (Tamir Kalifa for CNN)

When 63-year-old veteran Robert Lopez encountered Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke recently as the candidate was door-knocking in Lopez’s hometown of Brownsville, he had just one question: what exactly is the Democratic Party’s plan for dealing with illegal immigration?  

It’s been a central concern for Lopez living in a border town and he isn’t sure Democrats are taking it seriously, which frustrates him as he watches the debate rage between the parties without either side ever settling on a solution. “The Democrats don’t help. The Republicans don’t help,” he said.  

In their exchange, O’Rourke had stressed his view that leaders should defer to local communities about what measures they want to take to enhance border security. (“I trust the people of Laredo, more than anyone else to decide what’s in their best interest security, economic and otherwise,” O’Rourke told Lopez, citing the example of how many in Laredo had voiced their opposition to the border wall last year). 

But Lopez is still not satisfied with answers from either side. He says he has struggled to understand whether Democrats have a message on border security. He gives Trump credit for drawing attention to the issue in a way Democrats haven’t — noting that he liked how Trump was vocal in his support for law enforcement officers and border patrol agents. His assertiveness on those issues was one of the things that Hispanic voters in South Texasliked about the former President, he added.

“‘Trump said, hey, we’re not taking this bull. Stop this, and boom. If we have to build a fence, we’ll build a fence.’” (Though Lopez doesn’t think the border wall amounts to a solution). 

Trump had “balls,” Lopez adds, while he thinks the jury is still out on President Biden, whose approval ratings have slid among independents in Texas.  

When it comes to border security: “We’re in limbo,” Lopez said in an interview after speaking to O’Rourke. 

He didn’t make it to the polls in 2020, even though he said he was “cheering” for Trump from the sidelines. And even after while recently driving his friend, James Roussett, to the polls to cast a Democratic ballot in the Texas primary, Lopez didn’t feel like it was worth it to cast one himself. 

When asked what it would take to get him out to the polls in November, he said he still waiting for a candidate who convinces him that his vote would matter: "You’d have to prove (that) to me some way, somehow,” he said. "People are getting tired here of the corruption.”