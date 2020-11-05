"We definitely could" know Pennsylvania's results by end of day today, secretary of state says

CNN

"I think we definitely could" know the result in Pennsylvania by the end of the day today, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar told CNN Thursday.

"I think there's about 550,000 some-odd — plus or minus — ballots that are still in the process of being counted today. Some of those may have already been counted but are not yet uploaded. But yeah, they're coming in," she said, adding that the counties are ahead of schedule.

"I have been saying that we'll have the overwhelming majority counted by tomorrow but it is looking like [we'll have] the overwhelming majority counted by today," she told CNN.

The largest number of outstanding votes remain in the big population centers, she said.

