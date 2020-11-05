Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

Election 2020 presidential results

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Fernando Alfonso III, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 6:28 p.m. ET, November 5, 2020
70 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
58 min ago

Trump's lead in Georgia drops below 10,000 votes

President Trump's lead in Georgia has dropped to less than 10,000 votes as ballots continue to be counted.

"The same thing is happening in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania," CNN's John King said this afternoon. "Inside of Trump's campaign they keep saying they have lawyers in both places. We know the President's been on the phone to the Republican governor here, Republican governor there. At the White House and Trump campaign headquarters, they're doing the math."

Watch John King break down the latest numbers:

1 hr 23 min ago

Trump campaign files new federal lawsuit against Philadelphia election officials

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz

The Trump campaign filed a new lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Philadelphia elections officials for allegedly violating their due process rights by blocking the observation of ballots in the city.

This complaint doesn't seem to include any details about how and why canvassing might have been blocked.

This case appears to be mirroring the case in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court from earlier today.

This is a new claim in federal court alleging violations of constitutional instead of state law. There is a 5:30 p.m. hearing scheduled.

1 hr 26 min ago

Pennsylvania attorney general files papers at Supreme Court opposing Trump's intervention in pending case

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

Pennsylvania’s attorney general told the Supreme Court Thursday that he objects to the Trump campaign joining a pending dispute concerning late arriving ballots in the Commonwealth.  

The justices are currently considering a case brought by Republicans challenging a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that allowed ballots to be counted up to three days after the election even if they don’t have a legible postmark. The Trump campaign is asking the justices to allow it to become a part of the dispute arguing that the election could come down to those ballots.  

But in legal papers filed Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said that the current challenger, the state Republican party, is “capable and willing” to make all the arguments the Trump campaign would make. Shapiro also argued that the case has been pending for weeks and that the campaign “has not provided any justification for its delay in seeking intervention in the court.” 

Some context: Neither the campaign’s request to intervene in the case, nor the Attorney General’s choice to object is unusual. They are normal tactics associated with a legal challenge. 

As things stand, there are more than 10,000 ballots that have arrived after the election. They will only come into play if the race is extremely tight.

Officials in the state have segregated the ballots in question pending the legal dispute but Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar told CNN Thursday that they would not likely sway the final outcome. 

“From what we’re tracking so far, you know, counties are reporting anywhere from, smaller counties report from zero to some larger counties reported about 500 ballots received the day after Election Day,” Boockvar said.  

“So, you know, that’s not that many really, so unless it is super close, I don’t see them making or breaking this one way or another. In the meantime, we are counting every ballot,” Boockvar. 

1 hr 23 min ago

Arizona secretary of state: We'll have a more clear picture of where the state stands Friday

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said there's roughly between 400,000 to 450,000 outstanding ballots statewide and just under 300,000 of those ballots are in Maricopa County — the biggest county in the state.

Hobbs told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that she expects the bulk of those outstanding ballots to be tabulated by the weekend.

"It sounds like most of the counties are wrapping up tabulation, the bulk of tabulation, by this weekend, Maricopa County included except for some provisional ballots that they actually have until Tuesday to resolve. And so, we're going to know results soon," she said.

Hobbs added, "I think that after today and tomorrow we'll have a really, more clear picture on what Arizona looks like."

Watch here:

1 hr 32 min ago

What news conferences we expect from battleground states later today

Ballot counting continues in a handful of key states crucial to determining whether Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden or President Trump will win the presidency.

Biden just delivered short remarks from Wilmington, Delaware, and urged Americans to remain calm and patient as votes are counted. Trump has not delivered public remarks today.

Here's what we expect from those states and campaigns in the way of news conferences and polling results later today:

News conferences: 

  • 5 p.m. ET: Trump campaign news conference in North Carolina.
  • 5:15 p.m. ET: Pennsylvania secretary of state is expected to give a news conference. As of Thursday afternoon, Trump held a razor-thin lead over Biden in the state.

Ballot counting results: 

  • 9 p.m. ET: Officials in Arizona's Maricopa County  — the biggest county in Arizona, which includes the Phoenix area  — plan to give their next update.

1 hr 49 min ago

CNN Projection: Republicans will win these 4 House seats

CNN projects that Republicans will win these House races:

  • Republican Tony Gonzales will win Texas’s 23rd congressional district.
  • Republican Maria Elvira Salazar will win Florida's 27th congressional district, beating Democratic incumbent Rep. Donna Shalala and flipping the seat.
  • Republican incumbent Rodney Davis will win reelection in Illinois' 13th congressional district.
  • Republican Peter Meijer will win Michigan's 3rd congressional district.
1 hr 44 min ago

Biden: "We've got to count the votes"

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Pool
Pool

Joe Biden projected optimism about the election results and vote counts, saying "The process is working."

Biden urged for patience and reiterated that "every vote must be counted."

"The senator and I continue to feel very good about where things stand. We have no doubt that when the count is finished Sen. Harris and I will be declared the winners. So, I ask everyone to stay calm — all people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed. And we'll know very soon. So thank you all for your patience but we've got to count the votes," Biden said

Biden spoke from Wilmington, Delaware, after attending a Covid-19 meeting. He briefly acknowledged the pandemic and the lives lost to the virus. "Our hearts go out to each and every family who's lost a loved one to this terrible disease."

Watch Biden's full remarks:

2 hr 4 min ago

Biden just spoke briefly to reporters

Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered a statement to reporters at the Queen in Wilmington, Delaware. He urged patience as the votes are still being counted.

Biden and running mate Kamala Harris just finished up the second of two briefings, according to reporters traveling with the former vice president.

2 hr 23 min ago

Ballots are still being counted in key states. Here's why some are receiving extra scrutiny. 

From CNN's Devan Cole

Ballots continue to be counted in several battleground states, and some of them are receiving extra scrutiny in a process known as ballot adjudication.

Intricacies of the process vary by state and sometimes by county, but it typically involves a small panel of people reviewing a ballot to determine either the voter's intent or whether the ballot can be counted at all based on whether the voter was eligible to cast it.

The adjudication process is underway in a number of the battleground states, including Georgia and North Carolina  — where President Trump and Joe Biden are locked in a close race.

The process could be used in the counting of provisional ballots, which are cast when there's a question about a voter's eligibility, or to count ballots that, for example, might have gotten "physically mangled in the process of trying to put them through a scanning machine," according to Rick Hasen, a CNN contributor and election law expert at the University of California, Irvine.

Hasen stressed that the process is routine and is not unusual for this election," but that "we care about it now because of the prospect of a close election."

He also said that although ballots in these states are being adjudicated, it's unlikely that the process will play an outsized role in the overall vote count in those states.

Read the full story here.