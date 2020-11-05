Trump's lead in Georgia narrows as mail-in votes continue to be counted

Democratic and Republican representatives review absentee ballots in Atlanta on Novmeber 4. John Bazemore/AP

President Trump's lead in Georgia continues to narrow as votes are counted. An election official said that more than 60,000 mail-in ballots are still uncounted during a brief press conference.

Joe Biden has been making up ground in areas where there are the most outstanding votes like Fulton County and Clayton County, CNN's John King said.

"We have seen a clear and consistent pattern in Georgia, in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, that when they count these mail-in ballots, Joe Biden is doing at least as good if not better than how he's been performing in the country overall," King said.

In Fulton County, where there are several thousand votes outstanding, Joe Biden has been receiving nearly 73% of the mail-in ballots cast, King reported.

In Clayton County, where there are also several thousand votes, Biden is getting 85% of the vote in this county.

"It doesn't guarantee that when they count the mail-in ballots, Joe Biden is going to get 85% of those but.... your assumption there, Anderson, is that Biden is going to make-up some ground there," King explained.

The question still remains if Biden can overcome Trump's current lead of about 18,000 votes.

"As we've watched this lead shrink, the President's lead in Georgia shrink, it is because Democrats disproportionately did vote by mail," King said.

Watch John King's full analysis here: