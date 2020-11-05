Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

Election 2020 presidential results

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 12:25 p.m. ET, November 5, 2020
35 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
50 min ago

Trump's lead in Georgia narrows as mail-in votes continue to be counted

Written by CNN's Maureen Chowdhury / Analysis by CNN's John King

Democratic and Republican representatives review absentee ballots in Atlanta on Novmeber 4.
Democratic and Republican representatives review absentee ballots in Atlanta on Novmeber 4. John Bazemore/AP

President Trump's lead in Georgia continues to narrow as votes are counted. An election official said that more than 60,000 mail-in ballots are still uncounted during a brief press conference.

Joe Biden has been making up ground in areas where there are the most outstanding votes like Fulton County and Clayton County, CNN's John King said.

"We have seen a clear and consistent pattern in Georgia, in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, that when they count these mail-in ballots, Joe Biden is doing at least as good if not better than how he's been performing in the country overall," King said.

In Fulton County, where there are several thousand votes outstanding, Joe Biden has been receiving nearly 73% of the mail-in ballots cast, King reported.

In Clayton County, where there are also several thousand votes, Biden is getting 85% of the vote in this county. 

"It doesn't guarantee that when they count the mail-in ballots, Joe Biden is going to get 85% of those but.... your assumption there, Anderson, is that Biden is going to make-up some ground there," King explained.

The question still remains if Biden can overcome Trump's current lead of about 18,000 votes.

"As we've watched this lead shrink, the President's lead in Georgia shrink, it is because Democrats disproportionately did vote by mail," King said.

Watch John King's full analysis here:

36 min ago

Georgia's Fulton County is "close to being done" with counting, elections director says

By Jason Kurtz

CNN
CNN

As the President's lead in Georgia slims, one of the state's largest remaining blocks of uncounted votes says they are nearing completion.

"We're close to being done, I think within 2,000 at this point," Fulton County, Georgia, elections director Richard Barron told CNN's Erin Burnett.

Factoring in provisional ballots, including overseas and military votes, Barron noted that the county's overall count of unknown ballots is just shy of 5,000.

"The provisional ballots are being researched and processed now. Then we will tabulate those tomorrow," he told Burnett.

With about 61,000 ballots still to be tabulated statewide, President Trump holds a lead of about 18,000 votes.

Georgia's Fulton County is home to the large city of Atlanta, a region of the state that has trended towards former Vice President Joe Biden to this point.

Watch:

51 min ago

USPS processed over 305,000 ballots on Nov. 4

From CNN's Paul Murphy

According to data submitted Thursday in federal court filings, the United States Postal Service processed 305,184 ballots the day after Election Day.

In analyzing the data, 3.8% of the ballot – or 11,676 ballots – were processed in states where ballots are not accepted if they arrive after Election Day.

This data does not tell us if the ballots were postmarked by or on Election Day, or if they were delivered yesterday.  

The overwhelming majority of the ballots processed on Wednesday were in California. Those ballots, if properly postmarked, are counted if they arrive by November 20.

These figures do not include ballots being returned through what USPS calls "local turnaround." That's the process USPS says some post offices have implemented, where ballots are being delivered directly to local boards of election – they are postmarked, but don't go through normal mail processing. 

They also do not include data on ballots that don't have barcodes.

USPS has reiterated that the delays are largely due to staffing shortages due to Covid-19.  

To fix the issues, USPS has provided "multiple layers of operational oversight,” is coordinating closely with the USPS inspector general, and has been holding daily troubleshooting calls with problem areas.

56 min ago

Georgia election official: Unclear how many provisional ballots still need to be counted

From CNN’s Jason Morris and Wes Bruer

WGCL
WGCL

Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling said state election officials are trying to determine how many outstanding provisional ballots still need to be counted. He added that he hopes there will be a resolution by the end of the day. 

“We are working with the counties to try and get a full understanding of how many provisionals might be available,” Sterling said.

“There are absentee ballots from our overseas military voters that if they are postmarked by Tuesday have to be accepted by Friday. There are provisional ballots that need to be verified by Friday, and if you have an absentee ballot with an issue like missing a signature or something, you have until Friday to cure those.”

If the vote tally between the two candidates is very close towards the end of the counting, Sterling said there is anticipation military ballots, curable ballots, and provisional ballots may play a role in the outcome, so the final count “may take a minute.”

The election in Georgia “is going to be an extremely close margin, especially in the presidential election,” he added. 

1 hr 7 min ago

Trump campaign remains optimistic about holding Pennsylvania lead

From CNN's Betsy Klein and Maegan Vazquez

Workers prepare mail-in ballots for counting, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the convention center in Lancaster, Pa., following Tuesday's election. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Workers prepare mail-in ballots for counting, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the convention center in Lancaster, Pa., following Tuesday's election. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Julio Cortez/AP

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien continued to project confidence in the President's path to winning Pennsylvania and securing 270 electoral votes on a Thursday morning campaign strategy call with reporters -- even as Donald Trump's lead in the commonwealth continues to shrink.

Saying that he is basing his statements on “numbers and data not gut or spin,” Stepien criticized “the media and the insiders in this city” who have been “trying to count Donald Trump out for years,” from his primary to his impeachment.  

“Donald Trump is alive and well,” Stepien said.  

Stepien noted that Trump is “cutting into the Democrats’ lead” in Arizona and the race “is getting closer and closer.” He said that Trump is “still leading” in Georgia and North Carolina, and continued to suggest Trump will win Pennsylvania.  

“We still have confidence in Pennsylvania. Our data tells us that we are winning by more than 200,000 votes,” Stepien said, suggesting that votes will come from both Philadelphia and “Trump counties.”

He added, “We will win Pennsylvania.” 

At this point, Trump cannot lose Pennsylvania and still secure enough electoral votes to win the presidency. And despite the Trump campaign's confidence about winning Pennsylvania, his lead has been shrinking as mail-in votes in the commonwealth were being counted.

The Trump campaign is pursuing several legal disputes over the electoral process in Pennsylvania, including a lawsuit claiming that Democratic election officials are not being transparent about the ballot counting process and hiding the process from Republican poll observers.

Meanwhile, a senior Biden campaign adviser told CNN Thursday that the campaign expects to win Pennsylvania by a “sizable” margin. 

1 hr 10 min ago

USPS processed thousands of ballots yesterday in battleground states

From CNN's Paul Murphy 

According to data submitted today in federal court filings, the USPS processed thousands of ballots Wednesday in critical battleground states. If properly postmarked, those could be counted in accordance with state laws.  

This data does not tell us whether the ballots were postmarked by or on Election Day, or if they were delivered Wednesday.   

Here's a look at the processed ballots:

  • In the Nevada Sierra district, which covers most of Nevada, 9,037 ballots were processed by USPS.  
  • In the Greensboro and Mid-Carolinas districts, 5,915 ballots were processed. These districts split North Carolina, and small parts of Virginia and South Carolina.
  • In Pennsylvania, USPS processed 6,877 ballots across the state: 3,494 in the Central Pennsylvania district, 1,667 in the Philadelphia Metro district (this district does cover some parts of New Jersey and Delaware), and 1,716 in Western Pennsylvania.

Remember: CNN has not yet projected a winner in the presidential race. Six states remain too close to call, and both Trump and Joe Biden have pathways to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election.

1 hr 30 min ago

Biden campaign will speak at 11 a.m. ET

From CNN’s Arlette Saenez and Sarah Mucha

Joe Biden's campaign announced it will be holding a livestreamed press conference at 11 a.m. ET.

Campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon and senior adviser Bob Bauer will provide an update on the state of the race, as votes continue to be counted.

1 hr 13 min ago

Georgia official gives a county-by-county breakdown of the outstanding votes

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

WGCL
WGCL

About 60,000 votes are being counted today in Georgia, election official Gabriel Sterling said in a press conference Thursday. Here's the breakdown provided:

  • Bryan County: 3,027
  • Burke County: 494
  • Chatham County: 17,157
  • Clayton County: 7,408
  • Cobb County: 700 approximately
  • Floyd County: 682
  • Forsythe County: 4,713
  • Fulton County: 11,200
  • Gwinnett County: 7,300
  • Harris County: 3,641
  • Lawrence County: 1,797
  • Putnam County: 1,552
  • Taylor County: 456

The counting process will continue today and into the evening if necessary, he added.

Watch:

1 hr 13 min ago

Georgia election official says accuracy is the "bedrock" of the vote count

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

WGCL
WGCL

A Georgia election official says the state’s main goal is accuracy as the vote count continues.

“Fast is great, and we appreciate fast. We more appreciate accuracy. Accuracy is going to be the bedrock upon which people will believe the outcomes of these elections, be it on the winning or losing side, so accuracy is vital and it's the key to all of our processes,” said Gabriel Sterling, an election official for Georgia.

He also noted this is the first time Georgia has used paper ballots in 20 years.

“We told people they could expect some results on election night, we got a lot out there,” Sterling said. 

Watch: