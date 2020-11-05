Here's who's leading in 5 key states

As of 10:35 p.m. ET, there are approximately 14,097 ballots still outstanding across Georgia, according to a statement by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Almost all of the outstanding ballots are absentee ballots, Raffensperger’s office told CNN earlier Thursday.

President Trump's lead over former Vice President Joe Biden has shrunk to 1,775 votes, CNN's Wolf Blitzer said.

Here's a breakdown of the ballots by county:

Clayton County : 4,355

: 4,355 Cobb County : 700

: 700 Floyd County : 444

: 444 Forsyth County : 1,545

: 1,545 Gwinnett County : 4,800

: 4,800 Laurens County : 1,797

: 1,797 Taylor County: 456

Shauna Dozier, Clayton County’s elections director, told CNN Thursday evening that Clayton County hopes to complete counting their remaining ballots by midnight.