A county election worker scans ballots in a tabulating area at the Clark County Election Department, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday, November 4. John Locher/AP

The 2020 election was unlike any other with millions of people going to the polls during a deadly coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, there was a surge in the number of mail-in ballots around the country and a series of state law changes designed to make it easier to vote early, whether in person or by mail.

When you double the number of early votes and keep the same rules in place about when and how they will be counted (and the same or fewer number of election officials to count them), the situation we are seeing play out is to be expected. Every vote needs to be counted – even if that tabulation process is slower than we would like.

Five critical battleground states -– Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and North Carolina – along with the state of Alaska, remain uncalled by CNN for either President Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden. Those states will, without question, determine the identity of the next president. Both men retain paths to victory, though Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to take the White House.

What's difficult to remember – but critically important to remember – amid this ongoing uncertainty is that this is all a) totally expected and b) totally normal.

Reminder: There is absolutely nothing in the Constitution or any federal law that mandates a winner of the election be declared on Election Day. In fact, for much of the 19th century, it took days – if not weeks – for the winner to be declared.

Even in more recent elections, declaring a winner usually extends beyond election night – as the state-by-state counting of votes can often drag for hours or days, even without a pandemic. In 2000, we didn't know who the president would be until December 12 –– more than a month after Election Day.