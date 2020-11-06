Here's where the race to 270 stands

As Pennsylvania continues to count votes, CNN’s Pamela Brown said Friday that there’s approximately 89,00 outstanding ballots and 101,000 provisional ballots left to be counted in the Keystone State.
“A majority of those ballots are coming from blue counties,” Brown said during CNN’s special election coverage. “When you look at Philadelphia, there are around 38,000 outstanding mail-in ballots. That includes 15,000 to 28,000 provisional ballots."
Brown went on to explain that some of the provisional ballots may take a "little bit longer" to process, because “these are ballots that people filled out because they didn’t get their mail-in ballot or there was a problem.”
These are the remaining Pennsylvania counties with outstanding ballots:
- Allegeny County: "There are 37 ballots outstanding there, including provisional ballots."
- Bucks County: "There's 2,000 damaged ballots that needs review and 6,700 provisional ballots."
- Luzerne County: "A little more than 4,300 there."
- Montgomery County: "10,000 ballots."
- Chester County: "2,300 ballots.“
"All of these counties have their own pace, own formula, own process for going through the ballots and posting them,” Brown added.