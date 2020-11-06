Live TV
By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 10:03 a.m. ET, November 6, 2020
45 min ago

Trump doesn't have a path forward without Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump speaks in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 5. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Democratic nominee Joe Biden just took the lead in Pennsylvania, where 95% of the vote count has been reported.

Here's why this matters: Trump cannot find a route to 270 electoral votes without Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, so his chances of securing reelection will hinge on developments in the states.

Right now, Biden has 253 electoral votes. If he wins Pennsylvania, he's over the 270 electoral vote threshold.

And remember: Five more states — Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina – are still yet to be projected. Trump has leads in Alaska and North Carolina, while Biden has leads in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.

1 hr 7 min ago

Philadelphia updates its vote count

With newly updated numbers, Philadelphia now shows that former Vice President Joe Biden has 553,953 votes to President Trump’s 125,513.

That’s a change from overnight:

  • Biden added 27,396 votes
  • Trump added 3760 votes

Total votes added since last night: 31,671

54 min ago

Biden takes the lead in Pennsylvania

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania over President Trump.

Trump cannot be reelected if he doesn't win Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, no matter how many other states he wins.

His chances of securing reelection will hinge on the developments in this state.

1 hr 11 min ago

Trump has told people he has no plans to concede

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on November 5. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

In conversations with allies in recent days, President Trump has said he has no intention to concede the election to Joe Biden, even if his path to a second term in office is effectively blocked by losses in places like Georgia and Pennsylvania. 

Aides, including his chief of staff Mark Meadows, have not attempted to bring Trump to terms of what’s happening and have instead fed his baseless claim that the election is being stolen from him. 

Trump’s allies have grown concerned that someone is going to have to reckon with the President that his time in office is potentially coming to an end, though they have not decided who should be the one to do it. There has been talk of potentially Jared Kushner or Ivanka Trump doing so, sources said. 

1 hr 28 min ago

Philadelphia will post more than 20,000 votes in 10 to 15 minutes

From Kate Bolduan and Pam Brown

Philadelphia is expected to post results of more than 20,000 mail-in ballots cast in next 10 to 15 minutes, a source familiar with the Philadelphia counting tells CNN.

Earlier today, Philadelphia reported it had 50,000 mail-in votes still to tabulate.

1 hr 41 min ago

More results expected from Pennsylvania soon

Election officials are expected to soon release more results on their vote count in the Keystone State.

Biden is only behind President Trump by a little more than 18,000 votes in Pennsylvania right now, after having trailed at one point by more than half a million ballots in the hours after polls closed. Tens of thousands of votes — most of them from strongly Democratic areas, including around Philadelphia — remain to be counted.

Here's why this matters: Trump cannot find a route to 270 electoral votes without Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes.

Right now, Biden has 253 electoral votes. If he wins Pennsylvania, he's over the 270 electoral vote threshold.

Reminder: Each candidate needs 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency.

1 hr 47 min ago

Secret Service sends more agents to Delaware in anticipation of a potential Biden win

From CNN's Jamie Gangel,Betsy Klein, Noah Gray, Peter Morris, Sarah Mucha

More US Secret Service agents have been sent to Wilmington, Delaware, in anticipation of a potential Joe Biden presidential win, CNN has learned. 

The extra Secret Service agents were sent to Delaware Thursday, two sources said, with one law enforcement source telling CNN, “This was anticipated.”  

Some context: Upon a presidential win, the USSS detail for a president-elect would get larger and mirror the size and scope of a president's. Additional airspace security measures are also implemented, a source familiar with USSS protocols said. A team for Biden has been on standby since last week, the source said.

“This is as expected. It’s actually a little bit delayed. It’s not telegraphing any specific concern,” a senior law enforcement official said. The bolstering of security typically happens on election night, the official said, but USSS has played it "cautiously" as the agency does not want seen as making a decision on the election. 

On Wednesday, CNN observed additional security assets in Biden’s motorcade consistent with Presidential entourages that are equipped to handle a wide variety of threats and situations and are not part of the typical secret service teams a candidate receives, in addition to Biden’s original detail.

A USSS spokesperson declined to provide additional details, telling CNN, “For operational security reasons, the Secret Service cannot discuss specifically or in general terms the means, methods or resources we utilize to carry out our protective mission.”

This was first reported by Washington Post. 

1 hr 47 min ago

McConnell: "Every legal vote should be counted"

From CNN's Bridget Nolan

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks in Louisville, Kentucky, on November 4.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks in Louisville, Kentucky, on November 4. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted Friday:

"Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not."

McConnell's tweet marks his first public comment since President Trump's remarks in the White House yesterday, in which he claimed, without evidence, that there was widespread voter fraud.

There have been no legitimate allegations of widespread voter fraud in this race.

"Here’s how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes. That's how Americans' votes decide the result," McConnell tweeted

1 hr 44 min ago

Georgia's Gwinnett County completes counting of absentee ballots

From CNN’s Justin Gamble

Gwinnett County spokesman Joe Sorenson said the county has finished counting more than 4,000 absentee ballots. He said they will key in those results starting at 8 a.m. ET.

Sorenson said the only thing they have left to count are provisional ballots and any ballots that they have to adjudicate. 

Gwinnett County is northeast of Atlanta and is the second most populous county in the state.

Joe Biden has taken a narrow lead in Georgia with 99% of the state vote count reported. The state has 16 electoral votes.

Trump cannot find a route to 270 electoral votes without Georgia and Pennsylvania, so his chances of securing reelection will hinge on developments in the two states in the coming hours.