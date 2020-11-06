Trump doesn't have a path forward without Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump speaks in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 5. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Democratic nominee Joe Biden just took the lead in Pennsylvania, where 95% of the vote count has been reported.

Here's why this matters: Trump cannot find a route to 270 electoral votes without Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, so his chances of securing reelection will hinge on developments in the states.

Right now, Biden has 253 electoral votes. If he wins Pennsylvania, he's over the 270 electoral vote threshold.

And remember: Five more states — Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina – are still yet to be projected. Trump has leads in Alaska and North Carolina, while Biden has leads in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.