Election 2020 presidential results

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 8:22 a.m. ET, November 6, 2020
1 hr 30 min ago

Trump won't have a path to 270 if he loses Georgia and Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on November 5. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Early this morning, Democratic nominee Joe Biden took the lead in Georgia, where 99% of the state vote count has been reported.

Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, Biden is only behind President Trump by a little more than 18,000 votes in the Keystone State after having trailed at one point by more than half a million ballots in the hours after polls closed. Tens of thousands of votes — most of them from strongly Democratic areas, including around Philadelphia — remain to be counted.

Here's why this matters: Trump cannot find a route to 270 electoral votes without Georgia's 16 electoral votes and Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, so his chances of securing reelection will hinge on developments in the two states.

Right now, Biden has 253 electoral votes. If he wins Pennsylvania, he's over the 270 electoral vote threshold. If he wins Georgia, he's at 269.

And remember: Four more states — Alaska, Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina – are still yet to be projected. Trump has leads in Alaska and North Carolina, while Biden has leads in Arizona and Nevada.

1 hr 44 min ago

For Joe Biden, Pennsylvania is personal

From CNN’s Jessica Dean

Joe Biden visits his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on November 3. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

For Joe Biden, Pennsylvania is personal.

His hometown of Scranton plays a central role in his identity as “Scranton Joe.” It was central to his Scranton versus Park Avenue messaging he used in his pitch to working class voters, particularly in Pennsylvania and the upper midwest. 

The Biden campaign expects to win Pennsylvania by a “sizable” margin when all the votes are counted.

If that comes to fruition, it would be the payoff for Biden’s many trips to the Keystone State during his campaign, which he kicked off and closed in Pennsylvania. 

Biden spent Sunday, Monday and Election Day almost exclusively in Pennsylvania. On Election Day, Biden’s stops took a nostalgic turn, as he dropped by his boyhood home in Scranton as well as other favorite places in his hometown. 

As of now, Biden is only behind Trump by a little more than 18,000 votes in the Keystone State, after having trailed at one point by more than half a million ballots in the hours after polls closed. Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt told CNN that there will be a vote count update in “the next hour or two.”

The state has 20 electoral college votes. If Biden wins Pennsylvania, he would win the presidency.

1 hr 39 min ago

Here's what happened over night in the race to 270

Election workers examine ballots in Atlanta on November 5. Tami Chappell/AFP/Getty Images

It's the third day after the election, and CNN has not yet projected a winner in the presidential race.

There are six states that are still too close to call: Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Workers in these states continue to count ballots.

If you're just reading in this morning, here's what happened overnight in the race to 270 electoral votes:

  • Biden takes the lead in Georgia: In Georgia, a state that Trump cannot afford to lose with its 16 electoral votes, Democratic hopeful Joe Biden has taken the lead with 99% of the state vote count reported. Trump cannot find a route to 270 electoral votes without Georgia and Pennsylvania, so his chances of securing reelection will hinge on developments in the two states in the coming hours.
  • More updates could be coming soon in Pennsylvania: Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt told CNN that there will be a vote count update in “the next hour or two.” Biden is only behind Trump by a little more than 18,000 votes in the Keystone State after having trailed at one point by more than half a million ballots in the hours after polls closed.
  • What's happening out west: In Nevada — where Biden's lead increased to nearly 12,000 votes as of this morning — the final result will come down again to mail-in votes, which could favor Biden since thousands are outstanding in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas and is largely Democratic territory. If Biden holds leads in Arizona and Nevada, he will get to 270 electoral votes and become the next President, regardless of what happens in Pennsylvania and Georgia.
1 hr 50 min ago

Here's where things stand in Pennsylvania as counting continues

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

With about 95% of its votes reported, Pennsylvania is still counting ballots.

"We are expecting to get numbers anytime now," CNN's Kate Bolduan said.

In Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania's largest county, about 50,000 votes mail-in votes are still to be counted, according to Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt.

It would not be surprising if counting wrapped up in the county "at some point today, if not even this morning," Bolduan said. "One person involved that we've spoken with quite a bit said, as of last night, they're calling it a full-court press to get this done."

In Bucks County, the most competitive of the suburban counties outside of Philadelphia, the race has been tight with about 95% of votes reported.

"A note from a Bucks County official yesterday was that they've been tracking the mail-in ballots that are coming in. They have trended to be about 77% for Joe Biden," Bolduan added.

1 hr 45 min ago

It's the Friday after Election Day. Here's why the vote count is still going.

From CNN's Fredreka Schouten, Jeremy Herb and Chris Cilizza

Staff count ballots at the Maricopa County Elections Department office in Phoenix on November 5. Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images

The race for the White House remains razor thin as election workers in key states continue to plow through ballots.

In addition to ArizonaGeorgiaNevada, and Pennsylvania, the races in Alaska and North Carolina remain too close to call.

Here's a look at where things stand in five key states we're watching this morning.

Joe Biden holds a 253-213 lead in the Electoral College. Either candidate needs 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency.

Here's why it's taking so long: The coronavirus pandemic fundamentally altered the math on how people cast votes. Whereas roughly 46 million people had voted earlier in 2016, more than 100 million did so in 2020 – a stunning increase driven by concerns about Covid-19 and a series of state law changes designed to make it easier to vote early, whether in person or by mail.

Particularly in our urban cores where millions upon millions of votes were cast and need to be counted, the sea change in how America votes ensured that the tabulation process was going to be both slower than in recent elections and slower than any of us would like.

When you double the number of early votes and keep the same rules in place about when and how they will be counted (and the same or fewer number of election officials to count them), what we are seeing right now is to be expected.

2 hr 14 min ago

Philadelphia will have another vote count update in "the next hour or two," city commissioner says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt said that there will be a vote count update in “the next hour or two.”

“We have been counting for the past several hours. And I expect you'll see another update in the next hour or two,” he told CNN’s Don Lemon. 

“The counting in Philadelphia has continued uninterrupted from the beginning. We had a brief pause yesterday for about two hours as a result of some litigation, but it's just critically important that we continue counting every eligible vote cast by voters in Philadelphia,” he said. “We got about 360,000 total mail-in ballots in Philadelphia. We've counted about a little over 306,000 … and [are] at 50,000 some yet to report.” 

The next update will not be the total 50,000 ballots, Schmidt said, adding that “it’s important that we all do this in the right way and that we report information until the official channels like we always do.” 

Schmidt also said that election observers have been watching the vote count process “the entire time.”

“Observers from the Democratic Party and Republican Party, from the Biden campaign and the Trump campaign, have been in our counting area observing right up against where the process is taking place from the very beginning on election morning when we began this,” he said. 

2 hr 41 min ago

Global stocks retreat as US election hangs over markets

From CNN's Clare Duffy, Jazmin Goodwin and Hanna Ziady

The global stocks rally is running out of steam as investors await election results from US states that remain too close to call.

US futures moved sharply lower after stocks ended Thursday in the green.

  • Dow futures fell 281 points, or 1%.
  • S&P 500 futures were down 1.2%.
  • Nasdaq futures fell nearly 1.4%.

The US dollar was weaker as traders bet on more stimulus from the Federal Reserve in the absence of large-scale financial support from the government.

Stocks in Asia were mixed.

  • China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.2% on Friday.
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was little changed.
  • Japan's Nikkei was the region's best performer, rising 0.9%.

In Europe:

  • The FTSE 100 was down 0.7% in early trade in London.
  • Germany's DAX off by 1.5%.
  • France's CAC 40 down by 1.3%.

Where the vote stands this morning: Vote counts continue to roll in from six states that CNN has yet to call. President Trump's lead has narrowed in the key state of Pennsylvania, and Joe Biden has taken a small lead in Georgia. Trump's campaign has also launched a series of lawsuits in key battleground states.

Trump publicly addressed the close race for the White House on Thursday. During his remarks, Trump baselessly claimed the presidency was being stolen from underneath him as vote counts showed his path to victory disappearing.

"The final outcome may be subject to the US courts but the market is taking its lead from what looks like a Democrat in the White House who presides over a divided government," Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, wrote in a research note Friday. He added that the state of the race "suggests that we are likely to see more compromise."

"The market has concluded that gridlock is a friendly outcome," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi. A divided government suggests less growth and stimulus, but also less tax and regulation, Innes wrote in a note to clients. 

Craig said markets' attention will soon turn to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the United States, and the fiscal support that is needed to help Americans hit by the pandemic

Another 751,000 Americans claimed first-time jobless benefits last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That's down slightly from the prior week, though it was a less encouraging report than economists had expected.

On Friday, the US Department of Labor is set to release the US jobs report for October.

2 hr 51 min ago

Why Stacey Abrams deserves credit for Biden's performance in Georgia

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Stacey Abrams speaks at a rally for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Atlanta on November 2. Brynn Anderson/AP

Many Democrats feel Stacey Abrams deserves a lot of credit for Joe Biden's performance in Georgia, where he has taken a lead this morning, CNN's Jason Carroll reports.

The Biden campaign had made it clear that their data showed they could win Georgia as part of their possible path to 270 electoral votes. It dispatched its top surrogates to the state, including former President Barack Obama.

However, for years, Abrams has been claiming the state can be a battleground and that it has the potential to go blue. After her failed bid for governor in 2018, she formed a nonprofit with the purpose of fighting voter suppression and increasing voter registration in communities of color. Democrats are crediting her efforts on the ground for the results thus far in the state.

2 hr 53 min ago

It's early morning on the US East Coast. Here's where things stand in 5 key states.

It's 5:30 a.m. ET on the East Coast, and moments ago, Democratic hopeful Joe Biden took the lead in Georgia over President Trump.

CNN has not made a projection in several key states, and neither Biden nor Trump have received the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

Here's a look at where things stand in five key states we're watching this morning.