Trump won't have a path to 270 if he loses Georgia and Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on November 5. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Early this morning, Democratic nominee Joe Biden took the lead in Georgia, where 99% of the state vote count has been reported.

Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, Biden is only behind President Trump by a little more than 18,000 votes in the Keystone State after having trailed at one point by more than half a million ballots in the hours after polls closed. Tens of thousands of votes — most of them from strongly Democratic areas, including around Philadelphia — remain to be counted.

Here's why this matters: Trump cannot find a route to 270 electoral votes without Georgia's 16 electoral votes and Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, so his chances of securing reelection will hinge on developments in the two states.

Right now, Biden has 253 electoral votes. If he wins Pennsylvania, he's over the 270 electoral vote threshold. If he wins Georgia, he's at 269.

And remember: Four more states — Alaska, Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina – are still yet to be projected. Trump has leads in Alaska and North Carolina, while Biden has leads in Arizona and Nevada.