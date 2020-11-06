Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

Election 2020 presidential results

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 12:56 p.m. ET, November 6, 2020
50 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
40 min ago

Biden's lead in Nevada slightly widens with latest ballot count update

On-air Analysis from CNN's John King / Written by CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Joe Biden's lead in Nevada slightly increased with the latest batch of votes coming in from the state.

With 91% of the vote currently reported, Biden is up about 20,000 votes, CNN's John King said.

"That's a modest lead, right? But just as in the other states when we get the new votes, what do we do? We look at the trajectory of the race," King said.

In Clark County, a large population area in Nevada, Joe Biden received 19,995 votes in the latest ballot drop, and President Trump received 9,357, King reported. That means Joe Biden received 65% of the votes.

"This tells you all you need to know. In the new votes Joe Biden gets 65%. Statewide, he's just shy of 50% ... So, new votes come, Joe Biden is doing better, he builds the lead," King explained
"Donald Trump, right now, knowing that he's behind in Pennsylvania, behind in Georgia, behind in Arizona. If the dynamics of the race are going to change, Donald Trump cannot keep coming in underneath Joe Biden and he certainly can't keep coming in with Joe Biden getting 65% when we get a batch of new votes," King added.

Watch:

1 hr 4 min ago

It's almost noon ET. This is who's leading in 5 states that could decide the presidency.

The race for the White House is still too close to call.

CNN has not yet made a projection in several key states, and neither Joe Biden nor President Trump have received the 270 electoral votes needed to win. Right now, Biden has 253 electoral votes to Trump's 213. If Biden wins Pennsylvania, he's over the 270 electoral vote threshold.

Here's a look at where things stand in five key states we're watching right now:

1 hr 8 min ago

CNN Projection: Democrat Mark Kelly wins GOP-held Arizona Senate seat

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly speaks to supporters during the Election Night event at Hotel Congress on November 3 in Tucson, Arizona.
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly speaks to supporters during the Election Night event at Hotel Congress on November 3 in Tucson, Arizona. Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images

Former astronaut Mark Kelly, a Democrat, will win the Senate race in Arizona, defeating incumbent GOP Sen. Martha McSally, CNN projects. The late Sen. John McCain once held this seat.

Watch:

1 hr 24 min ago

Biden campaign was anticipating Arizona tightening

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny 

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks while flanked by vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris, at The Queen theater on November 5 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks while flanked by vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris, at The Queen theater on November 5 in Wilmington, Delaware. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon anticipated President Trump gaining a bit of ground in Arizona's Maricopa County, which led her to issue this gentle warning yesterday: “Folks are going to need to stay patient and stay calm.”

They had expected Trump to close the gap in Arizona’s largest county – but they still believe Biden has more support coming in from the 220,000 uncounted votes in the state. They remain confident he will carry the state.

The Biden campaign remains focused on Pennsylvania today. They were hoping Pennsylvania would be called before the Arizona development, an aide said, but they insist it doesn’t change the trajectory of things.

They're still confident Biden is on the cusp of being declared president.

1 hr 2 min ago

Maricopa County, Arizona, may be an "opportunity" for President Trump, CNN's John King says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal / On-air analysis by CNN's John King

Maricopa County, Arizona, may be an “opportunity” for Trump in his path to 270 electoral votes, CNN’s John King said as the President continues to chip away at Joe Biden's lead in the state.

“It's the flip of what we've seen in Georgia and Pennsylvania,” King noted, referencing Biden's recent leads in those states.

The latest update from the state’s most populated county, which is also home to Phoenix, show that Biden's lead in the state is shrinking. The Democratic presidential nominee gained 28,285 votes. Trump gained more — 31,716 votes.

“Six in 10 votes in Arizona are cast in Maricopa County,” King said, adding that with each update from the county in the past 24 hours, “the President is consistently coming out on top.”

Trump won Maricopa County in 2016 and while the suburban shift has been helping Biden across America, King noted that Maricopa County is not a “blowout Democratic county” like Philadelphia is.

“This is the opportunity for the President, the possibility. He still has a long way to go. But we have seen it consistently when we get these batches of vote, that the President — not by a ton — but he's chipping into the lead," King added.

After this update, Maricopa County still has about 140,000 ballots to count. In total, Arizona still has about 220,000 statewide ballots to report, CNN's Kyung Lah reports.

Watch:

1 hr 27 min ago

Trump needs to "significantly improve" Arizona numbers to overtake Biden, CNN's Chalian says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

With about 220,000 outstanding votes in Arizona, CNN’s David Chalian said that President Trump needs “to significantly improve his performance in the rest of the vote” to overtake Joe Biden’s lead.  

“Joe Biden would only need 39 to 41% of them to hang onto his lead and win Arizona. Donald Trump’s number is the one to look at. He would need about 58 to 60%…of those uncounted ballots in Arizona,” according to Chalian. 

In the latest update from Arizona’s Maricopa County — where Phoenix is located — Trump gained 31,716 and Biden added 28,285 votes. 

“Donald Trump won 51% of those votes. Joe Biden got 46%. That number, 51% for Donald Trump, that is below what he needs to be doing if he's actually going to overtake Joe Biden and win Arizona,” he added. 

“Even though he's making some ground … Donald Trump actually has to significantly improve his performance in the rest of the vote than what we just saw in that latest update,” Chalian said. 

Watch:

1 hr 34 min ago

GOP Senator: Calls on counting votes need to be consistent 

From CNN's Ted Barrett

U.S. Senate Appropriations subcommittee Chairman Roy Blunt speaks at a hearing on September 16 in Washington, DC. 
U.S. Senate Appropriations subcommittee Chairman Roy Blunt speaks at a hearing on September 16 in Washington, DC.  Andrew Harnik/Pool/Getty Images

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of the Senate GOP leadership, said President Trump has a right to want to make sure all legal votes are counted. However, he warned the President needs to be consistent: 

“You can't stop the count in one state and decide you want the count to continue in another state. That might be how you'd like to see the system work, but that's not how the system works.” 

Blunt, who as Rules Committee chairman is heavily involved in inaugural planning, said he expects the election outcome to be concluded in the next 10 days or so.

“Part of the obligation of leadership is you should always have in your mind how do I leave,” he said.

“Win or lose, both candidates should have been thinking about transition now for some time. And we will have a transition. And I think this will all be settled within the next 10 days or so.”

Blunt was in the Capitol to preside over a brief pro-forma session of the Senate. He spoke off-camera to reporters. 

1 hr 41 min ago

Here's where the vote stands in Arizona's Maricopa County

Arizona's Maricopa County, which includes the Phoenix area, just released its latest tally as it continues to count votes.

Here are the latest numbers:

  • Joe Biden: 972,570 votes
  • President Trump: 912,115 votes

Arizona is one of six states where CNN has not yet made a projection. There are 11 electoral votes at stake.

Watch:

1 hr 55 min ago

There are just more than 4,000 outstanding votes left to count in Georgia, official says

From CNN's Elizabeth Jospeh

Officials work on ballots at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters on November 6 in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Officials work on ballots at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters on November 6 in Lawrenceville, Georgia. John Bazemore/AP

There are 4,169 outstanding ballots to be counted across a handful of counties in Georgia, Gabriel Sterling, the state's voting system implementation manager, said in a press conference Friday morning.

Biden took the lead in Georgia earlier this morning. Trump cannot find a route to 270 electoral votes without Georgia and Pennsylvania, so his chances of securing reelection will hinge on developments in the two states.

Watch: