Biden found out that he won the race from his grandchildren, source says

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks with CNN on November 7. CNN

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will work on building a “big coalition” to unite Democratic and GOP lawmakers.

“I was buoyed by people like Mitt Romney and some of the Republicans who are coming out and making very clear they believe in our democracy. And I think that's going to be really important when the celebrating ends, that the hard work begins. And that's going to be my point when I do talk to Joe and Kamala in person … They're going to have to build a big coalition and I am ready to help,” she said.

Biden has not reached out to her about a possible position in his Cabinet, the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate said.

Klobuchar said Biden has told her that will reach across the aisle to bring Democrats and Republicans together.

“One of the first things he's going to do in these next few weeks will be calling Democratic and Republican governors, calling Democratic and Republican members of Congress to start talking about what he needs to do and getting advice on things. That's what he does. I don't think you saw Donald Trump doing a lot of that. You’re going to see Joe Biden doing a lot of that,” she said.

Biden will “seize, yes, the celebration today but also the hard work of governing,” she added. “We can't wait anymore to do something about the pandemic and the economy — and to do something about climate change and immigration reform — he knows that.”

Klobuchar also spoke about Sen. Kamala Harris becoming America's first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect.

“Kamala, of course, as she has said, stands on the shoulders of so many, including Geraldine Ferraro and including Shirley Chisholm and… certainly Hillary Clinton have made this attempt before. … I can't wait to see her tonight and mostly [to] see her lead,” Klobuchar said.