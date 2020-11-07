Biden will move to unify the country in his speech tonight

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden was spending the morning with his family at his home in Delaware when he saw the news that he was projected the winner of his native Pennsylvania and will be the 46th president of the United States.

He will address the nation tonight, an official tells CNN.

A line from Biden’s speech last night will be a theme of his remarks: “Never forget: the tallies aren't just numbers. They represent votes and voters, men and women who exercise the fundamental right to have their voice heard.”