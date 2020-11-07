President-elect Joe Biden will address the nation at 8 p.m. ET

In this Aug. 12, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., pass each other in Wilmington, Del. Carolyn Kaster/AP

Joe Biden intends to spend much of the day with his family at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, where is also expected to field calls from longtime allies and world leaders.

His victory speech for tonight has been written, but he will be making adjustments until the very end.

But even though the pandemic dramatically changed the course of the presidential campaign, his themes will be the same as when he announced his bid: To restore the soul of the nation.