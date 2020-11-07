Trump campaign says race "far from over" and promises litigation starting Monday 

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

As Kamala Harris made history as the first woman of color to be Vice President, CNN's Dana Bash commented on Black women finally seeing representation:

"The Democratic Party has been alive on the backs of — and through the hard work of — Black women for many, many years, and now, they finally see representation. And that is a huge thing," she said. "100 years ago, this year, women got the right to vote. 55 years ago this year, Black Americans were told that it could be easier for them to vote with the Voting Rights Act. That was after so much bloodshed, so much protests, and now, after all of that time, a Black woman has made history. "

CNN's Abby Phillip commented on what this moment represents to millions in this country:

"Her path to this moment, I think, is fairly unconventional. She was one of the first major candidates to drop out of the Democratic field, but was someone who, I think, in the Party believed always had so much promise," she said. "One of the roles that she will play for Joe Biden is helping him bridge that gap between the Joe Biden who has been in Washington for decades and decades, the old guard, the 70 something-year-old White man, with the younger part of the party that is clambering to be heard. They feel like their futures are on the line, especially after the last four years. And I think a lot of them are looking to Kamala Harris to give voice to that."

CNN's Jake Tapper added: