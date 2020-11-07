How do you feel about Biden’s victory? Write us or leave us a voicemail.

Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States, CNN projects, after a victory in the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

With Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 273 electoral votes.

Kamala Harris will be the United States’ next vice president.

She will be the first woman to hold the office. She will also be the nation’s first Black and South Asian vice president.

