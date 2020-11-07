What to expect next in the 4 states that could decide the presidency

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 6. Carolyn Kaster/AP

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivered remarks in WiIlmington, Delaware, last night as votes continue to be tallied in four key battleground states.

In a short address to the American people, which he had hoped would be a victory speech, Biden professed confidence that his win over President Trump would soon be declared.

"The people spoke – more than 74 million Americans – and they spoke loudly for our ticket. And while we're waiting for a final result, I want people to know we're not waiting to get work done," he said.

Biden acknowledged that waiting for votes to be counted in states with neck-and-neck races "can be numbing." But, he said, it's becoming clearer by the hour that a record number of Americans "chose change."

"I want you to know that I'll work as hard for those who voted against me as those who voted for me. That's the job," Biden said.

"We don't have any more time to waste on partisan warfare," he added.

The former vice president called for calm and patience at a moment of flaring national tensions, as Trump warns he will dispute the result of the election if he doesn't win.

In his speech Biden also painted a picture of a nascent administration that was already preparing to take on the pandemic and to help revive the economy on its first day in office.

"The numbers tell us a clear and convincing story. We are going to win this race," he said.

Biden's remarks capped a day of watching and waiting for his campaign, which is eager to see the former vice president declared the winner, as his lead grows in Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania and remains sizable in Arizona. If he wins all four states, he would earn 306 electoral votes. According to CNN's projections, Biden currently has 253 electoral votes – 17 shy of the 270 he needs to become president-elect.

