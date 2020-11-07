Live TV
Joe Biden elected president

By Meg Wagner, Fernando Alfonso III, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 4:30 p.m. ET, November 7, 2020
3 hr 19 min ago

Multiple advisers say Trump's handling of Covid-19 doomed his reelection 

From CNN's Jim Acosta

President Donald Trump holds masks before throwing them to supporters as he arrives to hold a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12.
President Donald Trump holds masks before throwing them to supporters as he arrives to hold a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Three advisers to the President said Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic was a massive factor in his election loss. A senior adviser said Trump's dismissive attitude and misinformation about the virus alienated senior voters who rejected the President's performance on Covid-19.  

The adviser said Trump could never understand elderly voters were the most at-risk for contracting and succumbing to the virus, making them fearful of how the President was responding to the pandemic. 

A separate adviser said Trump chose to reopen the economy rather than get the virus under control and suffered the consequences on Election Day.

 

3 hr 16 min ago

New York governor: "After the darkness, division and hate of the past 4 years, America has spoken"

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference at the New York Stock Exchange on May 26, at Wall Street in New York City.
Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference at the New York Stock Exchange on May 26, at Wall Street in New York City. Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo congratulated President-elect Joe Biden today following his victory over President Trump.

"This is a historic day. After the darkness, division and hate of the past four years, America has spoken and rejected more of the same. Congratulations to my good friend President-elect Joe Biden and to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Today we go forward in hope and progress," the governor said in a statement.
3 hr 26 min ago

One of the Republicans who ran against Trump in 2016 tweets congratulations to Biden

Former Florida governor Jeb Bush speaks at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) February 27, 2015 in National Harbor, Maryland.
Former Florida governor Jeb Bush speaks at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) February 27, 2015 in National Harbor, Maryland. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who ran for the Republican presidential nomination against Donald Trump in 2016, tweeted congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden.

"I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success," he wrote.

Here's his full message:

3 hr 32 min ago

California governor: "This was truly the victory America needed"

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the 2020 election while visiting the Golden State Warriors training facility, which is serving as a polling location, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, in Oakland, Calif.
Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the 2020 election while visiting the Golden State Warriors training facility, which is serving as a polling location, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, in Oakland, Calif. Noah Berger/A

California Gov. Gavin Newsom congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and his "dear friend, and now Madame Vice President-elect," in a series of tweets today.

"This was truly the victory America needed, to be the America we know we can be. From America’s largest state: Congratulations to the next President and Vice-President of these United States, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris," Newsom tweeted.

Read more of the governor's tweets:

2 hr 27 min ago

World leaders congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Reactions are beginning to come in from political leaders around the world to the news that Joe Biden has won the US presidential election.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson:

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Facebook:

"Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your well-deserved win.

London looks forward to working with you — it's time to get back to building bridges, not walls. 🇺🇸 🇬🇧"

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg:

Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa:

Claudia Lopez, mayor of Bogota, Colombia:

"You did it!

How proud that a woman, Afro, Indian, Jamaican, great professional and extraordinary leader, became the Vice Presidency of the United States for the first time!

With every woman who wins, we all win! #TheChangeIsImparable

They won! We won!"

        

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo:

India:

Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India’s main opposition Congress party:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: 

Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland:

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford:

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, prime minister of Greece:

Robert Abela, prime minister of Malta:

Germany:

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Twitter:

"Good that finally we have some clear numbers. We look forward to working with the next US government. We want to invest in our cooperation for a new transatlantic beginning, a new deal."

President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa:

France:

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted:

Ireland: 

The Irish premiere – known as the Taoiseach – Michael Martin said on Twitter:

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney:

3 hr 22 min ago

Van Jones on Biden transition: Grassroots groups that helped him win expect to have a seat at the table

On-air Analysis from CNN's Van Jones / Written by CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

CNN
CNN

The Biden campaign will have to focus on inclusion as they look forward to their transition team, CNN's Van Jones said.

"Not just the left, I'm talking about the grassroots of this party. The people that you see out here," Jones noted.

"This was the Avengers versus Thanos ... You had every grassroots organization standing up," he said.

Jones noted groups like Mi Gente, Lucha, Mi Familia Vota, The Latino Victory Fund, the Latino grassroots groups, "they expect to have a seat at the table."

Jones also highlighted how Native Americans groups played a big role in Arizona. "The Native American community played a tremendous role ... These are groups that expect to be treated with respect because they are responsible for the victory," he added.

Finally, Jones discussed the African American and Black communities across the country and how they "threw down."

"You have a new infrastructure in the Black community," Jones explained.

"You have a massive movement around Biden that's going to want to be respected and seen and included. Not just left, but bottom up. And I think part of what has to happen is the bottom-up inclusion from the left does not have to come at the expense of bottom-up inclusion from working folks and Trump country. Those things can go side by side," he said.  

Watch Van Jones:

3 hr 51 min ago

Pelosi: "It's a time to heal and a time to grow together"

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, talks to reporters about Election Day results in races for the House of Representatives, at Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC November 3.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, talks to reporters about Election Day results in races for the House of Representatives, at Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC November 3. J. Scott Applewhite/AFP/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement praising Joe Biden's projected win.

“Today marks the dawning of a new day of hope for America. A record-shattering 75 million Americans cast their ballots to elect Joe Biden President of the United States – a historic victory that has handed Democrats a mandate for action," Pelosi said in the statement.

Pelosi also reacted on Twitter, saying "it's a time to heal and time to grow together."

See her tweet:

3 hr 51 min ago

White House quiet in hour after Biden became President-elect

From CNN's Betsy Klein 

The White House in Washington, Saturday Nov 7.
The White House in Washington, Saturday Nov 7. Steve Helber/AP

It’s very quiet here at the White House in the hour after Joe Biden became President-elect. President Trump is out golfing at his Sterling, Virginia, club. On the North Lawn, where a small fraction of the election night press are assembled doing live shots, cheers and honking are very audible.

In the briefing room, a press aide is giving a tour.

At 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, an access point for press and staff to the currently fenced-in White House, cars are honking, with one parked and blasting Kool and the Gang’s “Celebration” at the intersection. Pedestrians are cheering every time the honking starts. Waves of cheering from the nearby Black Lives Matter Plaza are also audible. 

A Secret Service agent observing the scene joked that the honking was bad, but better than the alternative: “I had my riot gear.”

3 hr 44 min ago

Watch Harris' call with Biden: "We did it, Joe"

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

From Kamala Harris/Twitter
From Kamala Harris/Twitter

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris tweeted a video of herself on the phone with President-elect Joe Biden. She congratulated him on winning the US presidency and for the success of their campaign.

This video was taken by her husband Doug Emhoff, according to a Harris aide.