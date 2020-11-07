Multiple advisers say Trump's handling of Covid-19 doomed his reelection 

President Donald Trump holds masks before throwing them to supporters as he arrives to hold a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Three advisers to the President said Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic was a massive factor in his election loss. A senior adviser said Trump's dismissive attitude and misinformation about the virus alienated senior voters who rejected the President's performance on Covid-19.

The adviser said Trump could never understand elderly voters were the most at-risk for contracting and succumbing to the virus, making them fearful of how the President was responding to the pandemic.

A separate adviser said Trump chose to reopen the economy rather than get the virus under control and suffered the consequences on Election Day.