Multiple advisers say Trump's handling of Covid-19 doomed his reelection 

Reactions are beginning to come in from political leaders around the world to the news that Joe Biden has won the US presidential election.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson:
London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Facebook:
"Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your well-deserved win.
London looks forward to working with you — it's time to get back to building bridges, not walls. 🇺🇸 🇬🇧"
Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg:
Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa:
Claudia Lopez, mayor of Bogota, Colombia:
"You did it!
How proud that a woman, Afro, Indian, Jamaican, great professional and extraordinary leader, became the Vice Presidency of the United States for the first time!
With every woman who wins, we all win! #TheChangeIsImparable
They won! We won!"
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo:
India:
Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India’s main opposition Congress party:
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:
Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland:
First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford:
Kyriakos Mitsotakis, prime minister of Greece:
Robert Abela, prime minister of Malta:
Germany:
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Twitter:
"Good that finally we have some clear numbers. We look forward to working with the next US government. We want to invest in our cooperation for a new transatlantic beginning, a new deal."
President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa:
France:
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted:
Ireland:
The Irish premiere – known as the Taoiseach – Michael Martin said on Twitter:
Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney: