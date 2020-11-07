Don't expect Trump to accept reality anytime soon and concede the race, sources say

President Donald Trump speaks in the briefing room at the White House on November 5, in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sources inside and outside the campaign say don’t expect President Trump to accept reality and concede the race anytime soon.

Trump is dug in, sources say, feeling embittered that he has lost the race. Advisers describe Trump as grasping any straw that he sees reported on Fox News.

He may never accept this reality, one adviser conceded.

Another indication of how alone Trump is at the moment: Vice President Mike Pence's advisers are not eager to get the vice president behind Trump as he drags this out.

A source familiar with the situation said Pence wants to preserve his options for 2024.