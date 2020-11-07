Don't expect Trump to accept reality anytime soon and concede the race, sources say
From CNN's Jim Acosta
Sources inside and outside the campaign say don’t expect President Trump to accept reality and concede the race anytime soon.
Trump is dug in, sources say, feeling embittered that he has lost the race. Advisers describe Trump as grasping any straw that he sees reported on Fox News.
He may never accept this reality, one adviser conceded.
Another indication of how alone Trump is at the moment: Vice President Mike Pence's advisers are not eager to get the vice president behind Trump as he drags this out.
A source familiar with the situation said Pence wants to preserve his options for 2024.
2 hr 35 min ago
How do you feel about Biden’s victory? Write us or leave us a voicemail.
Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States, CNN projects, after a victory in the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.
With Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 273 electoral votes.
Kamala Harris will be the United States’ next vice president.
She will be the first woman to hold the office. She will also be the nation’s first Black and South Asian vice president.
We want to know how you feel. Leave us a message in the text box below or leave us a voicemail with your thoughts.
2 hr 12 min ago
Kamala Harris' husband: "So proud of you"
From CNN's Arlette Saenz
Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff just tweeted a photo of him and Harris.
An aide confirms this photo was taken today. Here's his message:
2 hr 50 min ago
No plans for Trump to invite Biden to White House, source says
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
There are no plans for President Trump to invite president-elect Joe Biden to the White House in the coming days, according to a source familiar with the matter. Traditionally, there is an Oval Office meeting between incoming and outgoing presidents.
Trump has often referenced his Nov. 10, 2016, meeting with Obama, including what he was told about North Korea.
Trump, as made clear in his statement, is still contesting the election, so those traditional steps of a transition won't happen anytime soon.
Less clear is whether the other, more granular aspects of the transition will occur, particularly at agencies and among staff. One person familiar with the matter said there haven't been explicit instructions disseminated from the White House on how to proceed.
2 hr 50 min ago
Van Jones: "It's easier to be a parent this morning"
On-air Analysis from CNN's Van Jones / Written by CNN's Maureen Chowdhury
"It's easier to be a parent this morning," CNN's Van Jones said in an emotional reaction to Joe Biden winning the 2020 presidential race.
"It's easier to tell your kids character matters, it matters. Tell them the truth matters. Being a good person matters," Jones said.
"I just want my sons to look at this ... It's easy to do it the cheap way and get away with stuff, but it comes back around. It comes back around. And it's a good thing for this country. I'm sorry for the people who lost, for them it's not a good day. But for a whole lot of people it's a good day," he said.
Jones noted that, for many people in the country, especially minorities, life will be made easier.
"If you're Muslim in this country, you don't have to worry if the President doesn't want you here. If you're an immigrant, you don't have to worry if the President is going to be happier to have babies snatched away or send DREAMers sent back for no reason," he said.
Jones also highlighted how Biden winning the election is a "vindication" for a lot of people who have really suffered throughout President Trump's term.
"The 'I can't breathe,' that wasn't just George Floyd. That's a lot of people have felt they couldn't breathe. Every day you're waking up and getting tweets and you're going to the store and people who have been afraid to show their racism are getting nastier and nastier to you and you're worried about your kids and you're worried about your sister, and can she just go to Walmart and get back into her car without somebody saying something to her. "
2 hr 56 min ago
Van Jones: Biden's win gives both Democrats and GOP a chance to "reset"
On-air analysis from CNN's Van Jones and Rick Santorum / Written by CNN's Adrienne Vogt
After CNN projected Joe Biden’s presidential win, Van Jones, a former adviser in the Obama administration, and former GOP Sen. Rick Santorum both agreed that working-class voters still feel forgotten by both parties — and that is a hill that politicians will need to climb.
“From the Republican point of view, we're not convinced it's over yet and we're going to wait and see how the rest of these states play out,” Santorum said.
“I think a lot of folks on our side are feeling the fears … on the economic side, people are afraid that Joe Biden is going to what the Boris Johnson is doing, and Angela Merkel is doing in Europe and shutting down the economy,” he said. “A lot of blue-collar Americans felt that neither political party really cared about them,” Santorum added.
Santorum said Republicans are worried about globalism, religious liberty and free speech, among other issues.
“As much as people are concerned, I understand you're feeling relieved, there's a lot of people now on our side who are feeling concerned,” he said.
Jones said people should take Santorum’s remarks “very seriously.”
“Those working-class folks who felt that neither party cared about them weren't wrong. People were sacrificed for an agenda that didn't help a lot of people. And I know poor folks in Appalachia and poor folks in South Central [Los Angeles], they've got the same problems,” Jones said.
“And cultural wars notwithstanding, there's a moment here. Do your lawsuits, that's your right. But there is a moment here where we can reset, and I think Joe Biden wants us to reset. And I will do everything I can. We've got a lot of fear and a lot of pain — we got a lot of promise, too. … If we could sit down at the same table, we could get something done together,” Jones added.
Rick Santorum and CNN's Van Jones discuss what Joe Biden's win means for the country:
3 hr 2 min ago
Harris: "We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let's get started."
Kamala Harris, who will be the nation’s first Black and South Asian vice president, and first woman to hold that office, reacted on Twitter to their projected win.
"This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it," Harris tweeted alongside a video.
"We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started," she added.
See her tweet:
3 hr 4 min ago
Biden: "It's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation"
President-elect Joe Biden has issued a statement, saying he is “honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed” in him and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation," the statement added.
Here's the full statement:
3 hr 4 min ago
Hillary Clinton calls Biden's election "a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America"
From CNN's Allison Gordon
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton praised Joe Biden for his presidential victory on Twitter today.
"The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president," Clinton tweeted. "It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together."