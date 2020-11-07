Georgia and Pennsylvania are among six states where CNN has not yet projected a winner in the presidential race. Here’s what you need to know about how potential recounts would work there.
There is no automatic recount in Georgia. A candidate has to request a recount after results are certified.
Here's how that process works:
- Counties have to certify their elections by Nov. 13 at the latest.
- Then the state conducts “a risk limiting audit.”
- Then the state has to certify it election by Nov. 20 at the latest.
- Whoever comes in second place – be it Trump or Biden – can request a recount only after state certification and only if results are within 0.5%.
In Pennsylvania, there is an automatic threshold for a recount if candidates are within a margin of 0.5% or less. Democrats say this margin would grow as more ballots are counted.
Remember: In the history of the United States, it's very rare that a recount flips an election.
There could be votes in the single digits or even a few hundred, but the idea that there would be thousands of votes that would change an election is very unlikely, if not completely impossible, CNN’s Kristen Holmes explained.