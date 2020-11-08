Here are the votes left to count in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania

Members of the Gwinnett County adjudication review panel look over ballots on November 8 in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

There are thousands of vote left to count in key battleground states.

Here's where each of them stand.

Arizona

Joe Biden's lead has decreased to 18,553 votes as more votes have come in.

Maricopa County (the state’s largest, which includes Phoenix) released new numbers at 6 p.m. ET. As of 11:12 a.m. yesterday, Maricopa County had an estimated 44,000 ballots left to count (23,761 early left to count, 15,000 provisional and 5,000 early left to verify)

As of 10:58 a.m. yesterday, Pinal County still had 21,000 early ballots left to count (including 1,800 provisional ballots).

Georgia

Joe Biden has increased his lead in the state to 10,196. Counties still have outstanding ballots, including military, that need to be tabulated.

Fulton County (which includes Atlanta) discovered an issue involving reporting from their work on Friday. Officials on Saturday re-scanned ballots. About 5% of ballots are left to count. Officials released updated numbers overnight.

In Gwinnett County, as of Saturday evening, there were a total of 535 absentee ballots, 965 provisional ballots and three military ballots left to be reviewed after a software glitch continued to hamper counting.

Pennsylvania

Joe Biden's lead has grown to 42,818 votes as updated results (primarily regarding mail-in ballots that arrived after Nov. 3 but were post-stamped and segregated by court order) are pending litigation in state court and in the Supreme Court.

The state website said there are 55,962 votes to be counted.

As of this afternoon, the website says the following counties have outstanding votes to count: