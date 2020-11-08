Live TV
Joe Biden elected president

By Fernando Alfonso III and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:27 a.m. ET, November 8, 2020
1 hr 2 min ago

Jared Kushner has approached President Trump about conceding the election

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Caroline Kelly, Betsy Klein and Keith Allen

Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, has approached the President about conceding the election, two sources tell CNN.

The move comes following Trump's assertion in a statement from his campaign -- moments after CNN projected that President-elect Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States -- that Biden is “rushing to falsely pose as the winner” and that the race is “far from over."

"I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands," Trump said in the statement, which states that the campaign’s legal battle will begin Monday.

Biden-Harris deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said Saturday night, as CNN has reported, that there has been no communication between Biden and Trump, or between any representatives from either campaign, since the race was called earlier in the day.

CNN's Ryan Nobles reports:

10 hr 43 min ago

Gwinnett County continues ballot adjudication process

From CNN’s Jason Morris

Election personnel sort ballots at the Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections offices on November 7 in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Election officials in Gwinnett County, Georgia, are continuing to work to make sure votes are tabulated. CNN received the following statement from Joe Sorenson, Gwinnett County public information officer, on Saturday night:

“A total of 535 absentee by mail ballots that required a signature cure and three military/overseas ballots were not able to be tabulated on Saturday because Dominion Voting Systems technicians were unable to make the system adjustments needed to complete a results upload.
Additionally, 965 provisional ballots will have to be reviewed by the Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections to determine their eligibility to be tabulated. Dominion technicians continue work to resolve the situation so that ballot adjudication can begin again Sunday morning.
The Board of Voter Registrations and Elections is scheduled to review the provisional ballots on the morning of Monday, November 9.”

Gwinnett County is home to the suburbs northeast of Atlanta.

10 hr 39 min ago

Kamala Harris' uncle in India: "I think she is going to be one of the most active VPs in US history"

From CNN's Vedika Sud and Caroline Kelly

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Indian immigrant mother and a Jamaican American father, became America's first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect on Saturday.

Her uncle, Gopalan Balachandran, lives in New Delhi. He spoke with CNN's Vedika Sud about his niece’s win:

The wait is finally over. Kamala Harris is now vice president-elect. Your reaction? 

I anticipated it. I told Kamala two days ago that they were going to win. We spoke for 10-15 minutes. The only difference this time was, there was tension involved … She will be an amazing VP. She has her values, she’ll stick to it.

Saturday was a historic day for Kamala Harris. Your thoughts. 

Let me be honest, I think she is going to be one of the most active VP’s in US history. Right now the problems are so many civil rights: Black Lives Matter, coronavirus, the economy and so many things … Biden is a very responsible man, so I think he will offload quite a lot of these on Kamala’s shoulders, and she’ll be happy to do it. I think she’s going to very busy in the coming months in Washington.

Will you be flying down for Harris’ oath-taking ceremony?

Oh yeah! I will be going to Washington for her swearing-in. I was there when she was sworn-in as a senator. The whole family was there. I met Vice President Biden then. This time I hope to meet President Biden.

How much of an influence was your sister (Harris' mother) Shyamala in Harris’ life?

Both Kamala and (her sister) Maya are like Shyamala, Kamala more so. She was a great influence, there is no doubt about it. She was the greatest influence.

10 hr 55 min ago

Georgia's Fulton County rescans more than 5,000 ballots

From CNN’s Devon Sayers and Jason Morris

Security envelopes for absentee ballots sit in boxes as Fulton county workers continue to count absentee ballots at State Farm Arena on November 6 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Georgia's Fulton County uploaded 5,012 ballots early Saturday morning according to information obtained from the Fulton County elections website.  

The upload was a combination of cured provisional ballots and overseas and domestic military ballots that arrived by Friday’s close of business deadline. 

“Fulton County has discovered an issue involving reporting from their work on Friday. Officials are at State Farm Arena to rescan their work from Friday. The Secretary of State has a monitor onsite, has sent additional investigators, and dispatched the Deputy Secretary of State as well to oversee the process to make sure to thoroughly secure the vote and protect all legal votes. Observers from both political parties are there as well," the Georgia secretary of state’s office said of the ballots in a statement.

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s Voting Implementation Manager, was with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the room at State Farm Arena observing the re-scanning process.    

A statement from Fulton County spokesperson Jessica Corbin says in part: “In reviewing last night’s reporting of provisional ballots, Fulton County Director of Registration & Elections Richard Barron directed his staff to review to ensure that all provisional ballots were reflected in the results. In doing so he learned that some ballots were not captured in last night’s results. He also learned of a smaller number that were not scanned. Those are now being prepared for scanning. Out of an abundance of caution, all provisional, military and UOCAVA ballots scanned on Friday, November 6 will be rescanned tonight. The upload made last night will be pulled and replaced with tonight’s rescanned file.”

Remember: CNN projected Joe Biden will win the presidency. CNN has not yet projected a winner in the state of Georgia.

11 hr 17 min ago

Citing a Catholic hymn, Biden says he now embarks on God's work with the American people 

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation on November 7 in Wilmington, Delaware.
President-elect Joe Biden concluded his speech this evening by citing a popular Catholic hymn "On Eagles' Wings," saying it was a favorite of his deceased son Beau and has inspired him through the final days of the campaign.

He said he hoped the song would give comfort to the many Americans who are grieving a loved one as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Eagles' Wings "captures the faith that sustains me and which I believe sustains America, and a hope, and I hope it can provide some comfort and solace to the 230,000 Americans who have lost a loved one due to this terrible virus this year," said Biden, who is a practicing Catholic. 

"My heart goes out to each and every one of you," he said. "Hopefully this hymn gives you solace as well."

He then recited the words of the song: "He will raise you up on eagle's wings, bear you on the breath of dawn and make you to shine like the sun and hold you in the palm of his hand."

"Now together, on eagle's wings we embark on the work that God and history has called upon us to do," said Biden. "With full hearts and steady hands, with faith in America and in each other, with love country and a thirst for justice, let us be the country we know we can be."

Watch here:

11 hr 5 min ago

Tonight's fireworks include a subtle reminder of Biden's son Beau

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

Fireworks go off after an event by President-elect Joe Biden on November 7 in Wilmington, Delaware.
As fireworks light up the sky here at the Chase Center, there is a subtle reminder that Beau Biden looms large over his father’s win tonight.

One of the songs that played — “Sky Full of Stars” by Coldplay — was by one of Beau Biden’s favorite bands. At his funeral in 2015, Coldplay’s Chris Martin performed “'Til Kingdom Come.” Martin offered to perform after learning that Beau was a fan.

“Sky Full of Stars” also played during the fireworks show after Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nominee this summer.

He also made reference to Beau tonight when he talked about his love of the hymn “On Eagle’s Wings.”

11 hr 49 min ago

Biden: I believe at our best "America's a beacon for the globe"

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, in Wilmington, Del.
"We must restore the soul of America," Joe Biden said while addressing the nation as president-elect.

"Our nation is shaped by the constant battle between our better angels and our darkest impulses. And what presidents say in this battle matters. It's time for our better angels to prevail," Biden said.

"Tonight the whole world is watching America, and I believe that at our best, America is a beacon for the globe. We will lead not only by the example of our power, but by the power of our example," Biden said.

Watch here:

11 hr 39 min ago

Biden to Trump voters: "This is the time to heal in America"

President-elect Joe Biden speaks, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
President-elect Joe Biden sent a message to those who voted for President Trump, calling for unity and reconciliation.

"Now for all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand your disappointment tonight. I've lost a couple of times myself, but now let's give each other a chance," Biden said in his first remarks to the nation as President-elect.

Biden claimed that he would be a president that would lead the entire nation, regardless of political party.

“I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify — who doesn’t see red states and blue states, only sees the United States,” Biden said in his first remarks to the nation as President-elect.

The former vice president noted in his remarks that it is time both sides "listen to each other again."

"It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again, and to make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies. They are Americans," Biden said.  

He continued: "The Bible tells us for everything there is a season, a time to build, a time to reap, and a time to sow and a time to heal. This is the time to heal in America."

Watch here:

1 hr 13 min ago

Biden: "The people of this nation have spoken"

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

US President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 7.
President-elect Joe Biden opened his speech in Wilmington, Delaware, Saturday evening saying the American people had made their choice clear.

"The people of this nation have spoken they've delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory, a victory for we the people," he said.

"We've won with the most votes ever cast on a presidential ticket in the history of the nation," he added. "74 million."

He went on to say he was surprised by the celebrating in the streets across the country calling it an "outpouring of joy, of hope, renewed faith in tomorrow to bring another day."

"I am humbled by the trust and confidence you have placed in me," Biden added. 

Watch: