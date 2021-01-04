Trump lashes out at top ally Sen. Cotton ahead of Wednesday's Electoral College vote count

Sen. Tom Cotton questions witnesses during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on September 24. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump is lashing out via Twitter at a top ally and 2024 presidential hopeful, Sen. Tom Cotton after Cotton announced in a statement Sunday evening that he will not oppose certification of the electoral votes during a Joint Session of Congress this Wednesday.

In a warning shot to Cotton, Trump tweeted that Republican supporters “NEVER FORGET!”

Cotton said in his statement that he has concerns about “irregularities” in the 2020 election and supports a commission to study it, but that it was outside Congress’ powers and would “establish unwise precedents.”

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump also tweeted in agreement with Sen. Ted Cruz, who is one of the 12 GOP Senators poised to vote against certification.

More on Wednesday's event: Congress will meet to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, a process Trump is also still determined to influence.

Usually a ceremonial exercise, the process is poised to be defined by a futile bid from Congressional Republicans to deny Biden's election win.

A dozen GOP senators — a handful of whom were sworn-in today — have announced they will vote against counting electoral votes for Biden. And at least 140 House Republicans are expected to join their Senate colleagues in the effort, according to two GOP House members.

The gambit, though, is doomed to fail and it bears repeating that the allegations driving these objections are not based in reality.