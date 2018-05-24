CNN's Will Ripley describes what it's like in North Korea right now: "Very awkward and uncomfortable"

A May 23, 2018 satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows the nuclear test site in Punggye-ri. A May 23, 2018 satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows the nuclear test site in Punggye-ri.

CNN's Will Ripley is in North Korea, where he just witnessed North Korea appear to destroy part of a nuclear test site — an apparent good will gesture on behalf of the North Koreans.

He was wrapping up the day when he — and the rest of North Korea — got news that President Trump had canceled the planned June summit with Kim Jong Un.

"Being inside this country hours after they blow up the nuclear site and learning of this, it was a very awkward and uncomfortable moment, and we'll have to see what happens in the coming hours and days on the ground here."

Watch Ripley's interview: