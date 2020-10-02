Trump's SCOTUS pick was diagnosed with coronavirus this summer and recovered

An internal memo from the White House Correspondents Association board to reporters says there are "two additional cases of COVID-19 at the White House."

The memo, obtained by CNN's Brian Stelter, says members of the media are being notified "so that you can make informed judgements."

A journalist who was tested "as part of today's in-house pool" received a preliminary positive result. And a White House staffer who sits in the "lower press" area of the West Wing received a confirmed positive result on Friday morning.

"All other journalists tested today tested negative," according to the memo.

The correspondents association board said "we can't stress enough the importance of mask-wearing, social distancing and common sense, especially on the White House complex."

"Additionally," the board said, "we are again asking journalists who are not in the pool and do not have an enclosed workspace to refrain from working out of the White House at this time."

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the correspondents association has taken a more proactive position than the Trump administration and has encouraged journalists to take common sense precautions while covering the administration.

WATCH: