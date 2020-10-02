Live TV
Trump tests positive for Covid-19

live news

Live

Coronavirus updates

Live Updates

Trump tests positive for coronavirus

By Veronica Rocha, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 2:39 p.m. ET, October 2, 2020
1 hr 3 min ago

Trump's SCOTUS pick was diagnosed with coronavirus this summer and recovered

From CNN's Jessica Schneider, Kristen Holmes and Jim Acosta

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trumps nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, meets with Sen. Bill Cassidy on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Thursday, October 1.
Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trumps nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, meets with Sen. Bill Cassidy on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Thursday, October 1. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool/AP

President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was diagnosed with coronavirus late this summer but has recovered, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Barrett and her husband Jessee were diagnosed. Jesse Barrett was asymptomatic but Amy Barrett felt “a little under the weather but recovered,” one of the sources said.

Barrett tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, according to White House spokesperson Judd Deere.

He added that Barrett, who is tested daily, is following CDC guidance and was last with the President on Saturday when she was officially nominated. 

52 min ago

Two more Covid-19 cases reported at the White House, according to memo

From CNN’s Brian Stelter

An internal memo from the White House Correspondents Association board to reporters says there are "two additional cases of COVID-19 at the White House."

The memo, obtained by CNN's Brian Stelter, says members of the media are being notified "so that you can make informed judgements."

A journalist who was tested "as part of today's in-house pool" received a preliminary positive result. And a White House staffer who sits in the "lower press" area of the West Wing received a confirmed positive result on Friday morning.  

"All other journalists tested today tested negative," according to the memo.

The correspondents association board said "we can't stress enough the importance of mask-wearing, social distancing and common sense, especially on the White House complex." 

"Additionally," the board said, "we are again asking journalists who are not in the pool and do not have an enclosed workspace to refrain from working out of the White House at this time."

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the correspondents association has taken a more proactive position than the Trump administration and has encouraged journalists to take common sense precautions while covering the administration.

1 hr 21 min ago

Fauci postpones scheduled coronavirus event

From CNN Health’s Amanda Watts

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH, testifies on Capitol Hill, on September 23, in Washington.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH, testifies on Capitol Hill, on September 23, in Washington. Graeme Jennings- Pool/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, postponed a scheduled coronavirus webcast Friday after President Trump tested positive for Covid-19. 

Fauci had been scheduled to take part in a Survivor Corps webinar with Diana Berrent, who founded the Covid-19 advocacy group, at 2 p.m. ET on Friday.  

Survivor Corps is a “grassroots community” of Covid-19 survivors who educate and support each other “while advocating for convalescent plasma donation and engagement in scientific trials and medical studies to help stem the tide of the pandemic and assist in the national recovery,” the group’s website says. 

Survivor Corps tells CNN they will announce a new date for the event soon.

1 hr 27 min ago

Pence says Trump is "well at this time"

From CNN’s Betsy Klein

Vice President Mike Pence led a call on protecting America’s seniors on Friday afternoon after President Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump had been set to dial into the call, according to guidance released after his diagnosis that eliminated all of his other public events. Pence did not provide an explanation for Trump’s absence on the call beyond the initial diagnosis, but said Trump was “well.”

“I know many of you were expecting to hear from President Trump today, but as I'm sure you are all aware, President Trump and the first lady tested positives for Covid-19 yesterday and as the White House physician confirmed last night, pleased to report President Trump and the First Lady are both well at this time. They will remain at the White House while they convalesce,” Pence said, according to audio of the call obtained by CNN. 

He continued, “But the President asked me to take this call today with Secretary Alex Azar and other team members of our teams, first and foremost, to say thank you."

Pence was speaking to state and local officials, as well as nursing home and assisted living officials, health administrators, and senior advocate organization members. 

The White House has not responded to multiple requests for comment from CNN on why the President did not dial in.

1 hr 31 min ago

WHO sends "prayers" to Trumps, but won’t comment on diagnosis

From CNN Health’s Amanda Watts

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a press conference organised by the Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents amid the Covid-19 outbreak on July 3, in Geneva.
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a press conference organised by the Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents amid the Covid-19 outbreak on July 3, in Geneva. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said his prayers are with the President and first lady following their Covid-19 diagnosis.

“Overnight, we heard that the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump, tested positive for Covid-19. I want to start today by wishing them both a full and swift recovery. Our prayers are with them,” Tedros said during a media briefing. 

Later in the briefing, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, said, "We don't generally comment on the behavior of any specific individual, and we don't know of risk management measures were in place around any given individual – especially someone as prominent as a president."

"Each and every individual, and each and every citizen, should be guided by the national guidance in their country," Ryan said.

Washing hands, staying a safe distance from each other, avoiding crowded spaces, wearing a mask – these are "the best way to protect society," he said.

"We will not comment on the specific risk management measures or behavior of a specific individual. We are a community. We need to get through this together. This is not the time to turn on each other," he added.

1 hr 35 min ago

Negative Covid-19 tests for Pence and Trump family members aren't "get out of jail free cards," expert says

From CNN’s Maggie Fox

Vice President Mike Pence, as well as various Trump family members – including Trump’s son Barron and daughter Ivanka – may have just tested negative for coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean they are in the clear, one pathologist said Friday.

Dr. Alan Wells, medical director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Clinical Labs, points out the rapid tests used to make quick daily diagnoses do not catch all cases, and any test performed too early will give a false negative.

People cannot test negative the day after an exposure and skip quarantine, Wells said in a statement sent to CNN.

"Testing isn’t a get out of jail free card," he said.

1 hr 53 min ago

Kamala Harris tests negative for Covid-19 again this morning

From CNN’s Jasmine Wright and MJ Lee

Democratic vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris surprises guests at Trophy Brewing on September 28 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Democratic vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris surprises guests at Trophy Brewing on September 28 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Sara D. Davis/Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff both tested negative for Covid-19 this morning, according to an aide.

They will continue on their planned travel to Las Vegas, Nevada, and Greensboro, North Carolina, respectively. 

Harris had tested negative yesterday as part of the campaign's routine testing.

2 hr 7 min ago

Trump not participating in midday call about coronavirus support for seniors, source says

From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez, Kevin Liptak, and Kaitlan Collins 

President Trump is not participating in the midday call about coronavirus support for seniors that was listed on his public schedule.

Instead, Vice President Mike Pence kicked off the call, saying Trump asked him to lead it, according to a state official.

Pence did not provide a reason beyond saying that Trump and the first lady tested positive. From there, he jumped into remarks.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment. 

2 hr 13 min ago

Joe Biden tests negative for coronavirus

From CNN’s Sarah Mucha

Joe Biden has tested negative for coronavirus, according to Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the Bidens’ primary care physician.

“Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected. I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden’s primary care physician.”

In a tweet, Biden also confirmed that his wife Jill tested negative for coronavirus.

Biden shared the debate stage with President Trump on Tuesday.