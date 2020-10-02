Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner test negative for the virus

Both Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner tested negative for coronavirus on Friday morning, a White House official tells CNN.
From CNN's Kate Bennett
US military has not changed alert levels following Trump testing positive for Covid-19
From CNN's Barbara Starr
The US military has not changed any alert levels following the president testing positive for coronavirus, a spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff told CNN.
“There has been no change to our alert levels. The US military stands ready to defend our country and its citizens. There is no change to the readiness and capability of our armed forces,” the spokesman said.
President Trump’s most senior military adviser, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, last saw Trump on Sunday night at a Gold Star Mothers event, according to an administration official. The source noted this is likely outside incubation period.
Milley is regularly tested and follows all CDC protocols and guidelines.
Kamala Harris wishes Trumps a speedy recovery
From CNN's Melissa Mahtani
Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris wished the President and first lady a speedy recovery.
In a tweet, she said her and her husband were keeping the first couple in their thoughts.
Jim Jordan, who was on Air Force One this week, is getting tested this morning
From CNN's Haley Byrd
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan said he will get tested for coronavirus this morning after flying on Air Force One earlier this week.
During an interview on Fox and Friends, Jordan said he only spent “a brief amount of time” with President Trump and he feels well.
"I feel great. I had a great workout yesterday. I feel fine,” Jordan said.
He said he will attend a hearing today virtually from his office instead of going in person
“The President will beat it,” Jordan said. "He’s a healthy guy."
Biden campaign manager asks staffers to refrain from posting anything on social media
From CNN’s Jeff Zeleny
Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon sent an all staff email message asking staffers to refrain from posting about the situation on social media.
He said the campaign staff continues to take "every precaution to protect" the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, their spouses and the staff.
The full email, obtained by a source who received it, is below:
As you saw overnight, outlets are reporting, and President Trump has confirmed that he and the First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19.
First, rest assured that our campaign staff, in consultation with health experts have continued to take every precaution to protect Vice President Biden, Sen. Harris, their spouses and our staff. The health and safety of the entire team has been, and will remain, our number one priority.
Second, as this situation continues to unfold, we ask that you refrain from posting about the situation on social media unless otherwise directed by your manager. We will share additional information and guidance with you as we have it.
Thanks,
JOD
Trump campaign did not alert Biden campaign of possible exposure
From CNN's Sarah Mucha
Neither the Trump campaign nor the White House contacted the Biden campaign to alert them of possible exposure, according to a senior campaign official who was with Biden at the debate.
The official adds that they do not believe they have much risk because "we were never near them."
White House press secretary wasn't told Hicks was positive before briefing
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany did not know that Hope Hicks had tested positive for coronavirus when she held a press briefing Thursday, a senior administration official tells CNN.
As CNN reported, a small group was aware Thursday morning about Hicks's diagnosis.
Trump appeared "tired" on Thursday and sounded hoarse, administration official says
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump appeared tired over the course of Thursday prior to testing positive for coronavirus, according to people who interacted with him. However, he was not displaying severe symptoms of the disease.
A senior administration official said Friday that Trump wasn't showing major symptoms and planned to work from the White House residence.
A person who yesterday attended his fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey, said he seemed subdued when speaking to a roundtable event and later to a group of supporters gathered outside.
The person said the assumption among the attendees was that Trump was exhausted from recent campaign travel.
Other people who interacted with Trump said his voice sounded hoarse, though the assumption before he tested positive was that it was because of his recent rallies.
HHS secretary, who just arrived on Capitol Hill, tested negative before hearing
From CNN's Betsy Klein
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who is testifying before Capitol Hill today, tested negative for coronavirus this morning.
He tweeted his negative diagnosis and well wishes for the President earlier: