Biden has been tested for coronavirus and is awaiting results

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks to the press from the White House on Friday. Source: Pool

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is speaking to the press now from the White House about President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.

"The President does have mild symptoms and as we look to try to make sure that not only his health and safety and welfare is good, we continue to look at that for all of the American people. He continues to be not only in good spirits but very energetic," Meadows said.

He said the doctors continue to monitor the President and first lady's health.

Meadows added that Trump is "staying committed to working very hard on behalf of the American people"

"We have a president that is not only on the job, will remain on the job, and I’m optimistic that he’ll have a very quick and speedy recovery," Meadows added.