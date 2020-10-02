Joe Biden has received his coronavirus test, and they are waiting on the results to determine whether or not he will still travel to Michigan today as planned, a source familiar tells CNN.
Trump tests positive for coronavirus
Biden has been tested for coronavirus and is awaiting results
From CNN's Sarah Mucha
White House chief of staff confirms Trump does have "mild symptoms"
From CNN's Nikki Carvajal
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is speaking to the press now from the White House about President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.
"The President does have mild symptoms and as we look to try to make sure that not only his health and safety and welfare is good, we continue to look at that for all of the American people. He continues to be not only in good spirits but very energetic," Meadows said.
He said the doctors continue to monitor the President and first lady's health.
Meadows added that Trump is "staying committed to working very hard on behalf of the American people"
"We have a president that is not only on the job, will remain on the job, and I’m optimistic that he’ll have a very quick and speedy recovery," Meadows added.
CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains when those who test positive for Covid-19 are most contagious
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
People who test positive for Covid-19 are actually most contagious in the few days before they develop symptoms, according to CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, as President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and adviser Hope Hicks all tested positive for the virus.
“If this is the point where he started to develop symptoms, it probably meant that you were doing most of … what they call the viral shedding in the couple three days before that. OK, so today is Friday, symptoms Thursday, so now you're going back to Tuesday or Monday in terms of contagiousness. It also makes a difference on the back side in terms of when someone might be cleared from isolation,” he said.
Contact tracers would focus on that earlier time frame, Gupta explains.
President Trump has “mild symptoms” from the coronavirus, a White House official told CNN.
“I think that one the most critical points here — and I think this is what’s different about this particular virus — is that the contagiousness, like how contagious somebody is, tends to be the highest in the couple three days before they develop symptoms,” Gupta explained.
Rudy Giuliani getting tested today and has begun quarantine
From CNN's Michael Warren
A spokeswoman for Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and President Trump’s lawyer, said he will be getting tested for Covid-19 today.
“In the meantime he has begun the quarantine process,” said spokeswoman Christianné Allen.
She confirmed Giuliani is currently in New York and quarantining there.
Trump is on the phone and "sounds good," White House economic adviser says
From CNN's Betsy Klein
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow declined to make any generalizations on the economic impact of the President’s coronavirus diagnosis, but said there was continuity of government and President Donald Trump sounds “good.”
“Look, the president is on the phone, he sounds good. Our government, senior staff, we’re in motion, the business of government is continuing,” Kudlow said during an appearance on Fox Business, the first administration official to appear on television from the White House since the news broke.
Kudlow said he received a negative test Friday morning.
“I myself personally tested this morning negatively, I’ve been tested every day,” he said.
“We’re all praying for the first family,” he added.
The administration sees “no need to shut down again,” he later added, noting that coronavirus stimulus talks would “probably” continue Friday.
Speaker Pelosi: Hopefully, Trump's diagnosis will be a message to the country to wear masks
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
After President Trump tested positive for Covid-19, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN she hopes that this will be a “lesson learned” by the rest of the country “that you have to wear your mask.”
“The rest of the country has to know that even with the precautions taken surrounding the President that people are susceptible,” Pelosi said Friday. “Hopefully, this will be a message to the rest of the country though, that you have to wear your mask. You have to be tested.”
“That is not what the White House was engaged in. Now, hopefully they will send a different message to the country or even if they don't, that it will be a lesson learned by the rest of the country,” she added.
Pelosi said she was also tested this morning out of an abundance of caution since she had meetings with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who also announced that he tested negative this morning. Pelosi is still awaiting results.
“As sad as the diagnosis is that the President and first lady have, maybe it is the pivotal moment to take us to a different place as we fight this vicious virus based on science, not on politics,” she added.
Watch:
Several White House officials are working from home
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
Several White House officials who have been in close contact with the President in recent days are working from home today, a White House official tells CNN.
The official would not provide a list of officials, but said as contact tracing is being conducted, those with the most exposure to the President are being advised to work from home.
Amy Coney Barrett has tested negative for coronavirus
From CNN's Jim Acosta and Pam Brown
President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, according to White House spokesperson Judd Deere.
He added that Barrett, who is tested daily, is following CDC guidance and was last with the President on Saturday when she was officially nominated.
"She is following CDC guidance and best practices, including social distancing, wearing face coverings, and frequently washes hands," Deere said.
Pat Cipollone has also tested negative for coronavirus, a senior administration official told CNN. This official said that everyone from the White House who has been in close contact with Barrett yesterday has tested negative.
When asked for reaction on President Trump's Coronavirus diagnosis and whether people are freaking out inside, the official said: "No. This is the Trump White House," noting it's just another busy day per usual and they are staying calm.
Barrett was also on Capitol Hill this week meeting with GOP senators.
Trump campaign says events may be canceled, but their office remains open
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien just emailed his staff about the coronavirus outbreak in the West Wing, per an email viewed by CNN. He said some events may be canceled but the office remains open.
"In consultation with the White House Medical Unit and our own medical consultants, any campaign staff member who has had exposure to someone testing positive should immediately begin self-quarantine," Stepien writes.
"While we do not believe anyone else without symptoms needs to self-quarantine at this time, it is on all of us to continue to exercise the smart judgment and practices the campaign has long encouraged: wear a mask, wash your hands, socially distance, check in via the LiveSafe app on a daily basis and work from home if you're not feeling well."
"While some public events will be taken down, the campaign office remains open and our nation-wide team will continue with our efforts to re-elect President Trump," he added.