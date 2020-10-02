Notre Dame president tests positive after not wearing a mask during SCOTUS event

Judge Amy Coney Barrett walks to the microphone after President Donald Trump, right, announced Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, September 26 in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP

Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a message from the school sent to members of the Campus Community Friday afternoon.

The message said Jenkins was in self-quarantine after a colleague who he was in contact with tested positive.

"Fr Jenkins was tested and found to be positive for COVID-19 too. As a result, he is entering an extended period of isolation as indicated by University medical personnel and county health officials," the message said.

"My symptoms are mild, and I will continue work from home," Jenkins said in a statement. "The positive test is a good reminder for me and perhaps for all of how vigilant we need to be."

The University declined to make further comment.

Some context: This comes nearly a week after Jenkins attended the announcement for Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

He was seen at the announcement shaking hands and not wearing a mask.

On Monday, Jenkins wrote a letter to his students titled "I regret my error of judgment in not wearing a mask," in which he apologized and said he would quarantine out of an abundance of caution in accordance with university protocols.

"I know many of you have read about the White House ceremony I recently attended. I write to express my regret for certain choices I made that day and for failing to lead as I should have," Jenkins said in the letter.

"When I arrived at the White House, a medical professional took me to an exam room to obtain a nasal swab for a rapid COVID-19 test. I was then directed to a room with others, all fully masked, until we were notified that we had all tested negative and were told that it was safe to remove our masks," he explained. "We were then escorted to the Rose Garden, where I was seated with others who also had just been tested and received negative results."

"I regret my error of judgment in not wearing a mask during the ceremony and by shaking hands with a number of people in the Rose Garden," Jenkins added.