Joe Biden tests negative for coronavirus

Joe Biden has tested negative for coronavirus, according to Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the Bidens’ primary care physician.
“Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected. I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden’s primary care physician.”
In a tweet, Biden also confirmed that his wife Jill tested negative for coronavirus.
Biden shared the debate stage with President Trump on Tuesday.
56 min ago
It's afternoon on the East Coast. Here's what you need to know.
President Trump and Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19. They both have mild symptoms and are quarantining.
If you're just tuning in, here's what we know so far:
Trump's condition
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Trump was on the phone this morning and sounds "good."
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows confirmed the President has mild symptoms but said he is in "good spirits" and is "very energetic."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell echoed these comments, saying he "talked business" with the President on the phone.
White House and campaign business is continuing
Some campaign events may be canceled but offices are still open, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in an email.
Several White House officials who have been in close contact with the President in recent days are working from home and contact tracing is underway.
President Trump is expected to be on a governors call today, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. The call is supposed to be about Covid-19.
When the White House knew about positive tests
People knew about Hope Hick's positive diagnosis before Marine One took off for New Jersey on Thursday afternoon for a fundraiser, according to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Some people were pulled off the trip, but Trump continued to travel anyway, Meadows said.
Other key figures
Joe Biden has received his coronavirus test, and they are waiting on the results to determine whether or not he will still travel to Michigan today as planned. Sen. Kamala Harris tested negative yesterday.
President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, according to White House spokesperson Judd Deere.
Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s lawyer, is getting tested for Covid-19 today and is currently in quarantine at home in New York.
Reaction
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN she hopes that this will be a “lesson learned” by the rest of the country “that you have to wear your mask.”
1 hr 11 min ago
CDC director tested negative Tuesday and has had no close contact with Trump
From CNN's Kristen Holmes and Nick Valencia
Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday and did not have "direct, close contact" with the President during the timeframe that would have resulted in an exposure, a CDC spokesperson said in a statement.
Read the full statement:
The president and first lady are in Dr. Redfield’s thoughts and prayers and he wishes them a speedy and complete recovery. Dr. Redfield did not have direct, close contact with the president or first lady in the timeframe that would have resulted in an exposure. Dr. Redfield’s most-recent COVID-19 test was Tuesday, Sept. 29th, and the result was negative. Core public health strategies – testing, isolation and contact tracing – underway in communities and institutions across the nation are critical tools to slowing the spread of the virus.
1 hr 11 min ago
Exact distance between Trump and Biden podiums at debate was 12 feet, 8 inches
From CNN’s Dan Merica
Per a source with knowledge of the presidential debate set up, the distance between Donald Trump and Joe Biden's podiums at Tuesday's debate was 12 feet and 8 inches.
The debate's Covid-19 measures: The candidates did not shake hands with each other during the debate and did not shake hands with the moderator. Biden nor Trump wore masks on stage.
According to the Commission on Presidential Debates, everyone attending the debate at Case Western Reserve University, would undergo testing for Covid-19 and follow other health safety protocols.
1 hr 22 min ago
Senator Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus
From CNN's Lauren Fox and Phil Mattingly
Sen. Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah who met with Amy Coney Barrett Tuesday, has tested positive for coronavirus. He took the test yesterday and the results came back today, according to a statement he posted on Twitter.
In his tweet he makes a point of noting that he’ll be back in time for the Senate Judiciary Committee vote on Barrett's nomination.
Lee also attended the Supreme Court unveiling announcement on Saturday.
See his tweet:
1 hr 23 min ago
Trump expected to talk with governors today
From CNN's Sheena Jones
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said President Trump is expected to be on a governors call at noon today. Cuomo made the comment during the state’s Covid-19 news briefing.
The governor said if Trump is on this call it would be good news because Trump is still working.
Governors are supposed to be discussing Covid-19 with the President.
1 hr 40 min ago
Senate minority leader calls for testing and contact tracing for senators and staff
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for a testing and contact tracing program for Senators and staff.
He said in a statement that the positive tests at the White House “demonstrates that the Senate needs a testing and contact tracing program for Senators, staff, and all who work in the Capitol complex. We simply cannot allow the administration's cavalier attitude to adversely affect this branch of government.”
Schumer also said the administration needs to be transparent and follow the protocols that are in place.
"Though they have not done so in the past, the administration must now follow the science and all recommended health protocols in order to not put additional people at risk. And they must be completely transparent," he said in the statement.
1 hr 36 min ago
Melania Trump also experiencing mild symptoms
From CNN's Kate Bennett
First lady Melania Trump tweets confirmed that she also has mild symptoms of coronavirus, but she added “overall feeling good.”
"Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery," Trump said on Twitter.
The White House has said that President Trump is also currently experiencing mild symptoms.
1 hr 37 min ago
Defense secretary last saw Trump Sunday and has tested negative
From CNN's Barbara Starr
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley tested negative for Covid-19 Friday and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper was tested again Friday “as planned for continuation of his travel” after testing negative on Monday and Wednesday this week, according to Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman.
Esper is currently traveling in north Africa and Hoffman said he “will not be returning to the US early.”
“Secretary Esper and Chairman Milley last met with the President on Sunday at the White House Gold Star Families event,” Hoffman said in a statement.
The have been no changes to Department of Defense alert levels, Hoffman said.
“With regard to reports about E-6B aircraft on alert status, US STRATCOM has confirmed these E-6B aircraft were part of pre-planned missions,” he said. “Any timing to the president’s announcement was purely coincidental.”
“The Secretary, Mrs. Esper, Chairman Milley, and Mrs. Milley send their thoughts and prayers to the President and First Lady for a swift recovery,” Hoffman said.
“The Secretary has expressed his appreciation for the White House’s military medical team and is confident that they will ensure that the President and First Lady – like all members of our military family – will continue to receive the best medical care in the world,” he said.