Joe Biden tests negative for coronavirus

President Trump and Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19. They both have mild symptoms and are quarantining.

If you're just tuning in, here's what we know so far:

Trump's condition

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Trump was on the phone this morning and sounds "good."

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows confirmed the President has mild symptoms but said he is in "good spirits" and is "very energetic."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell echoed these comments, saying he "talked business" with the President on the phone.

White House and campaign business is continuing

Some campaign events may be canceled but offices are still open, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in an email.

Several White House officials who have been in close contact with the President in recent days are working from home and contact tracing is underway.

President Trump is expected to be on a governors call today, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. The call is supposed to be about Covid-19.

When the White House knew about positive tests

People knew about Hope Hick's positive diagnosis before Marine One took off for New Jersey on Thursday afternoon for a fundraiser, according to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Some people were pulled off the trip, but Trump continued to travel anyway, Meadows said.

Other key figures

Joe Biden has received his coronavirus test, and they are waiting on the results to determine whether or not he will still travel to Michigan today as planned. Sen. Kamala Harris tested negative yesterday.

President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, according to White House spokesperson Judd Deere.

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s lawyer, is getting tested for Covid-19 today and is currently in quarantine at home in New York.

Reaction