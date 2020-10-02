Biden will be tested for coronavirus this morning

World leaders and politicians are reacting today to the news that President Donald Trump and Melania Trump have coronavirus.
Here's what some of them are saying:
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who contracted Covid-19 in the spring
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel
“Chancellor #Merkel: I send all my best wishes to Donald and Melania Trump. I hope that you will get over the #corona infection and will soon be completely healthy again. @POTUS @FLOTUS," government spokesperson Steffen Seibert tweeted on behalf of Merkel.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
“My sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to US President Donald Trump and the First Lady, and for them to progress beyond this stage quickly in order to return to full health and wellness and to continue to lead with the valuable efforts of the United States on combating this virus worldwide, for the benefit of all humanity. May God protect our people, and all peoples of the world," the Egyptian leader said on Facebook.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Afghanistan’s Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in
“[The] First lady and I wish you and your wife a speedy recovery, along with the people of South Korea. We also would like to extend a word of consolation and encouragement to your family and the American People," he said in a letter.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte
European Council President Charles Michel
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq
The Kremlin
Speaking in a conference call with journalists, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, "We certainly wish President Trump a speedy recovery.”