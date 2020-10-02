Trump is on the phone and "sounds good," White House economic adviser says

White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow walks outside the West Wing on the North Lawn driveway of the White House on Friday, Oct. 2, in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow declined to make any generalizations on the economic impact of the President’s coronavirus diagnosis, but said there was continuity of government and President Donald Trump sounds “good.”

“Look, the president is on the phone, he sounds good. Our government, senior staff, we’re in motion, the business of government is continuing,” Kudlow said during an appearance on Fox Business, the first administration official to appear on television from the White House since the news broke.

Kudlow said he received a negative test Friday morning.

“I myself personally tested this morning negatively, I’ve been tested every day,” he said.

“We’re all praying for the first family,” he added.

The administration sees “no need to shut down again,” he later added, noting that coronavirus stimulus talks would “probably” continue Friday.