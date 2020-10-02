Live TV
Trump tests positive for Covid-19

Coronavirus updates

Live Updates

Trump tests positive for coronavirus

By Veronica Rocha, Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 11:41 a.m. ET, October 2, 2020
1 hr 21 min ago

Trump is on the phone and "sounds good," White House economic adviser says

From CNN's Betsy Klein

White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow walks outside the West Wing on the North Lawn driveway of the White House on Friday, Oct. 2, in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow walks outside the West Wing on the North Lawn driveway of the White House on Friday, Oct. 2, in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow declined to make any generalizations on the economic impact of the President’s coronavirus diagnosis, but said there was continuity of government and President Donald Trump sounds “good.” 

“Look, the president is on the phone, he sounds good. Our government, senior staff, we’re in motion, the business of government is continuing,” Kudlow said during an appearance on Fox Business, the first administration official to appear on television from the White House since the news broke. 

Kudlow said he received a negative test Friday morning. 

“I myself personally tested this morning negatively, I’ve been tested every day,” he said. 

“We’re all praying for the first family,” he added. 

The administration sees “no need to shut down again,” he later added, noting that coronavirus stimulus talks would “probably” continue Friday.

1 hr 22 min ago

Speaker Pelosi: Hopefully, Trump's diagnosis will be a message to the country to wear masks

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrives for her weekly news conference in the House Visitors Center at the U.S. Capitol on October 1, in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrives for her weekly news conference in the House Visitors Center at the U.S. Capitol on October 1, in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After President Trump tested positive for Covid-19, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN she hopes that this will be a “lesson learned” by the rest of the country “that you have to wear your mask.”

“The rest of the country has to know that even with the precautions taken surrounding the President that people are susceptible,” Pelosi said Friday. “Hopefully, this will be a message to the rest of the country though, that you have to wear your mask. You have to be tested.”

“That is not what the White House was engaged in. Now, hopefully they will send a different message to the country or even if they don't, that it will be a lesson learned by the rest of the country,” she added.

Pelosi said she was also tested this morning out of an abundance of caution since she had meetings with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who also announced that he tested negative this morning. Pelosi is still awaiting results.

“As sad as the diagnosis is that the President and first lady have, maybe it is the pivotal moment to take us to a different place as we fight this vicious virus based on science, not on politics,” she added.

Watch:

1 hr 26 min ago

Several White House officials are working from home

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond

Several White House officials who have been in close contact with the President in recent days are working from home today, a White House official tells CNN.

The official would not provide a list of officials, but said as contact tracing is being conducted, those with the most exposure to the President are being advised to work from home.

1 hr 24 min ago

Amy Coney Barrett has tested negative for coronavirus

From CNN's Jim Acosta and Pam Brown

US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and 7th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, walk into the Rose Garden before Trump announces Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court at the White House September 26, in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and 7th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, walk into the Rose Garden before Trump announces Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court at the White House September 26, in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, according to White House spokesperson Judd Deere. 

He added that Barrett, who is tested daily, is following CDC guidance and was last with the President on Saturday when she was officially nominated. 

"She is following CDC guidance and best practices, including social distancing, wearing face coverings, and frequently washes hands," Deere said. 

Pat Cipollone has also tested negative for coronavirus, a senior administration official told CNN. This official said that everyone from the White House who has been in close contact with Barrett yesterday has tested negative. 

When asked for reaction on President Trump's Coronavirus diagnosis and whether people are freaking out inside, the official said: "No. This is the Trump White House," noting it's just another busy day per usual and they are staying calm. 

Barrett was also on Capitol Hill this week meeting with GOP senators.

1 hr 25 min ago

Trump campaign says events may be canceled, but their office remains open

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien just emailed his staff about the coronavirus outbreak in the West Wing, per an email viewed by CNN. He said some events may be canceled but the office remains open.

"In consultation with the White House Medical Unit and our own medical consultants, any campaign staff member who has had exposure to someone testing positive should immediately begin self-quarantine," Stepien writes. 

"While we do not believe anyone else without symptoms needs to self-quarantine at this time, it is on all of us to continue to exercise the smart judgment and practices the campaign has long encouraged: wear a mask, wash your hands, socially distance, check in via the LiveSafe app on a daily basis and work from home if you're not feeling well."

"While some public events will be taken down, the campaign office remains open and our nation-wide team will continue with our efforts to re-elect President Trump," he added.

1 hr 29 min ago

New Jersey governor urges people who attended Trump fundraiser to take "full precautions"

From CNN's Sheena Jones

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is urging those who attended a Trump fundraiser last night to take “full precautions,” in a tweet he posted Friday morning.

Murphy urges people to self-quarantine and get tested following the event with President Trump Thursday evening in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The governor also added in a statement that the state has started contact tracing.

 

1 hr 45 min ago

HHS secretary wishes Trump "a swift and complete recovery" 

 CNN's Amanda Watts

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar arrives to testify to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on October 2. J. Scott Applewhite/Pool/Getty Images
Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar arrives to testify to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on October 2. J. Scott Applewhite/Pool/Getty Images

US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said he wishes “the President and the first lady and every American fighting Covid-19 a swift and complete recovery.” 

Azar is speaking before the a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing.

He said, “I wish to express my gratitude on behalf of the Department of Health and Human Services and the Trump administration for the support that Congress has provided throughout this unprecedented crisis.” 
1 hr 48 min ago

Sen. Coons, who attended debate, says he's tested negative for Covid-19

From CNN’s Sarah Mucha

Left to right: Rep. Chris Coons, Rep. Lisa Rochester, and Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti speak before the start of the first presidential debate on September 29 in Cleveland, Ohio. Patrick Semansky/AP
Left to right: Rep. Chris Coons, Rep. Lisa Rochester, and Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti speak before the start of the first presidential debate on September 29 in Cleveland, Ohio. Patrick Semansky/AP

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, who was in the audience for Tuesday’s presidential debate, says he was tested for coronavirus this morning and the test came back negative. 

He wished the President and the first lady a swift recovery.

“I’m hoping for a swift recovery for President Trump and the First Lady. This is a reminder that all of us are vulnerable to this dangerous virus and should follow public health guidelines about mask wearing, social distancing, and more," he said in a statement.

1 hr 50 min ago

Kamala Harris tested negative for Covid-19 Thursday as part of routine testing

From CNN's MJ Lee

Sen. Kamala Harris speaks to the press in Raleigh, North Carolina, on September 28. Gerry Broome/AP
Sen. Kamala Harris speaks to the press in Raleigh, North Carolina, on September 28. Gerry Broome/AP

A campaign aide says Sen. Kamala Harris was tested yesterday for Covid-19 "as part of the campaign's routine testing of principals, and tested negative."

Former Vice President Joe Biden will also be tested today, according to a source familiar with his plans.

 