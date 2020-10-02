Kellyanne Conway confirms she has tested positive for Covid-19
Kellyanne Conway has tested positive for coronavirus, the former White House counselor tweeted on Friday.
She is latest attendee of President Trump’s event announcing the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett last Saturday to test positive.
Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, and Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins also attended the event, and all have since tested positive.
"Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians," she tweeted. "As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic."
1 hr 21 min ago
Pompeo has not spoken with Trump since President's diagnosis, senior official says
From CNN's Kylie Atwood
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has still not spoken with Donald Trump since news broke that the President tested positive for Covid-19 almost 24 hours ago, a senior State Department official told CNN.
Pompeo spent much of the day, while he was traveling back to Washington from Croatia, focused on issues related to Trump and coronavirus, the official said.
Taking precautions: Pompeo and his team made sure that all the State Department staff who had been in contact with White House officials in recent weeks were tested for Covid-19. That list includes everyone from top State Department officials who have attended interagency meetings to lower-level protocol officials.
Pompeo also spent time speaking with US ambassadors abroad about the situation, and urged them to take care of themselves.
He has not sent any department-wide emails addressing the situation and has no plans to do so, the official said.
Pompeo, who has been traveling in Europe since Sunday, did speak with Vice President Mike Pence twice on Friday, he told the pool reporters. Pompeo also told reporters he has not seen Trump in person in more than two weeks and tested negative for Covid-19 early Friday.
Pompeo's schedule: At this point, Pompeo has not cancelled any of his planned travel over the next week.
On Saturday, he is scheduled to visit Florida for a conservative Christian event which is expected to be attended by 700 people.
On Sunday, he is supposed to depart on a multi-national trip that includes Japan, Mongolia, and South Korea, but he told reporters that things could change.
1 hr 43 min ago
Ohio governor tests negative for coronavirus
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, first lady Fran DeWine, and Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted tested negative for coronavirus, according to a release from the governor's office.
At a briefing earlier Friday, DeWine wished President Trump and first lady a "good recovery" after Trump announced he and the first lady tested positive for coronavirus.
Husted attended the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday and said he "saw almost everybody had a mask on inside the venue" from his limited vantage point.
"To get in the debate hall you had to have a test that came back negative for the virus," everybody had to have their temperature taken, wear a mask and sit six feet apart, Husted said.
"While I know that there were a couple people there who may not have had [masks], I thought that Cleveland Clinic did a really fine job," said Husted.
The Cleveland Clinic advised the Commission on Presidential Debates and confirmed Friday that not all individuals adhered to mask wearing requirements during Tuesday’s presidential debate.
“Individuals entering the debate hall were masked and in some cases removed their masks once seated,” the medical center said in a statement. “A Cleveland Clinic physician did offer audience members masks, but some did not adhere to the requirement.”
2 hr 7 min ago
There are no public events scheduled for Trump on Saturday
From CNN's Jason Hoffman and Matthew Hoye
The White House has released President Trump’s schedule for Saturday and as of right now, there are no public events listed.
The schedule also makes no mention of the fact that he is currently away from the White House and hospitalized at Walter Reed medical center.
2 hr 5 min ago
Pence will hold coronavirus task force conference call tomorrow from Naval Observatory
From CNN's Jason Hoffman
Vice President Mike Pence will lead a conference call with the coronavirus task force tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET.
The vice president will remain at his official residence at the Naval Observatory for the call.
Pence often leads these calls or video teleconferences from the White House Situation Room.
It’s unclear if any task force members will convene at the White House for the call.
1 hr 49 min ago
Presidential historian: The public needs to know that the government will continue to function
CNN presidential historian Tim Naftali spoke to CNN's Anderson Cooper today on why it's important for the public to feel reassured that "the government will continue" to operate during moments of crisis.
"We wish our head of state and commander in chief well in his personal fight against the disease — the same time we need our government to function and that's why White Houses that lose the trust of most Americans are ill-equipped in these moments to send the signal at home and abroad that the US government is fully function," he told Cooper on "Full Circle."
Naftali added: "That's why it matters that you have trust. It's not just a political thing for reelection."
2 hr 29 min ago
Pence and Harris will be seated 12 feet apart at Wednesday's debate
From CNN's Dan Merica
Vice President Mike Pence and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will now be spaced 12 feet apart at Wednesday’s debate, a source familiar with the plans tells CNN.
This comes after negotiations between the two campaigns and the debate commission.
The Biden campaign had expressed concerns to the commission that the two candidates would be seated only seven feet apart.
2 hr 56 min ago
Bill and Hillary Clinton: "We wish the President and first lady a speedy recovery"
Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to extend their well wishes and "speedy recovery" for President Trump and first lady Melania Trump.
"We wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery, and hope for the safety of the White House staff, the Secret Service, and others putting their lives on the line. This pandemic has affected so many. We must continue to protect ourselves, our families, and communities," the Clintons wrote in separate tweets.
2 hr 59 min ago
What you need to know about Regeneron's experimental antibody cocktail for Covid-19
From CNN’s Jen Christensen
The White House confirmed doctors gave President Trump a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s experimental antibody therapy to treat Covid-19.
Regeneron, a New York-based biotech company, confirmed that it provided the drug in what’s commonly known as a “compassionate use” request from the President’s physicians.
The therapy is known as REGN-COV2; the company calls it a “cocktail” of two monoclonal antibodies.
Polyclonal antibodies are made using several different immune cells, whilemonoclonal antibodies are made using identical immune cells that are clones of a specific parent cell.
To make its monoclonal antibody therapy, Regeneron scientists selected two antibodies that best neutralized a version of the novel coronavirus in the lab. They then cloned these antibodies and put it into a treatment. Regeneron is using two antibodies since they think it will work best as the virus mutates.
About Regeneron’s Covid-19 antibody therapy trials: The company started testing the treatment in humans in June. Early trials showed it was safe.
On Tuesday, the company announced results from the first 275 non-hospitalized patients in a late-stage trial that showed that the treatment was safe and seemed to reduce viral levels and improve symptoms in patients with Covid-19. The greatest improvements were seen in patients who hadn’t already mounted a detectable immune response to the novel coronavirus. The patients in the trial were younger than Trump; the average age was 44 years old. More than 40% of the patients were obese, like the President, and a total of 64% of the patients had one or more underlying risk factor for severe Covid-19.
The study results have not been peer-reviewed and only topline data was available from the company in a news release.
Outside infectious disease experts said the early results looked “very promising,” but they would need to see results from a larger number of patients.
What’s next: The company said it is continuing to study this therapy. There will be more data to come from this trial and from a trial involving hospitalized patients and one that is testing the antibody cocktail as prevention for people who have contact with someone in their household who has Covid-19.
Regeneron is in talks with regulators to see if the US Food and Drug Administration would consider an emergency authorization of the drug.
There are at least 70 different antibody treatments for Covid-19 under investigation.