Kellyanne Conway confirms she has tested positive for Covid-19

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint press conference with Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in Dubrovnik, Croatia, Friday, October 2. Pompeo is in Croatia as part of his six-day trip to Southern Europe. Darko Bandic/Pool/AP

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has still not spoken with Donald Trump since news broke that the President tested positive for Covid-19 almost 24 hours ago, a senior State Department official told CNN.

Pompeo spent much of the day, while he was traveling back to Washington from Croatia, focused on issues related to Trump and coronavirus, the official said.

Taking precautions: Pompeo and his team made sure that all the State Department staff who had been in contact with White House officials in recent weeks were tested for Covid-19. That list includes everyone from top State Department officials who have attended interagency meetings to lower-level protocol officials.

Pompeo also spent time speaking with US ambassadors abroad about the situation, and urged them to take care of themselves.

He has not sent any department-wide emails addressing the situation and has no plans to do so, the official said.

Pompeo, who has been traveling in Europe since Sunday, did speak with Vice President Mike Pence twice on Friday, he told the pool reporters. Pompeo also told reporters he has not seen Trump in person in more than two weeks and tested negative for Covid-19 early Friday.

Pompeo's schedule: At this point, Pompeo has not cancelled any of his planned travel over the next week.