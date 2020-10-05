Doctor: Trump's "clinical status" supports leaving hospital though he may not be "out of the woods"

Dr. Brian Garibaldi, talks with reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 5 in Bethesda, Maryland Evan Vucci/AP

One of the physicians treating President Trump said he has received his third dose of remdesivir and tolerated that infusion "without difficulty." The physician said the President's kidney and liver function "continue to be normal."

"Our plan is to give him the fourth treatment of remdesivir this evening before he goes back to the White House, and we've made arrangements to deliver the fifth and final dose of his treatment course at the White House tomorrow evening," Dr. Brian Garibaldi said in a news conference.

Garibaldi said Trump is still taking dexamethasone.

Remember: Trump is being given a five-day course of the antiviral drug remdesivir. The treatment is intended to shorten recovery time for Covid-19 patients.

In the phase 3 clinical trial, remdesivir was found to speed recovery in moderately ill patients with pneumonia from Covid-19, according to results published in the medical journal JAMA in August.

Trump was given the corticosteroid drug dexamethasone on Saturday after his oxygen level transiently dipped, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said during a briefing on Sunday.

In the United States, dexamethasone has been used to treat some Covid-19 patients since early on in the pandemic — but some doctors previously have warned "it is not a treatment for mild disease."