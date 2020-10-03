A lot has happened following Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis. Here's what we know.

President Trump is currently at Walter Reed medical center after announcing that he had tested positive for Covid-19.
If you're just reading in now, here's a recap of the latest developments:
Trump's condition:
- The President's physician at Walter Reed medical center, Dr. Sean Conley, said this morning that Trump is "doing very well."
- Conley did not provide a details about Trump’s fever saying, “I'd rather not give any specific numbers but he, but he did have a fever, Thursday into Friday, and since Friday morning, he's had none.”
- A source familiar with the President's health told the White House pool on background that "the President's vitals over last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery."
- Col. Sean N. Dooley, MD, said that President Trump is not on oxygen this morning and is not having difficulty breathing or walking around. He added the medical team is watching closely for any evidence of complications from either the coronavirus illness or the therapies.
- Dooley also said the President's cardiac, kidney and liver functions were all normal this morning and that he is in "good spirits."
Other key figures:
- Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for coronavirus Saturday morning, an administration official confirmed.
- The President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., announced Saturday that he has tested negative for Covid-19.
Senators:
- Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, also tested positive for the virus but said he is asymptomatic and feels "fine." Johnson said he got tested for Covid-19 as a precaution after hearing that Republican Sen. Mike Lee, of Utah, tested positive for the virus Friday morning.
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is seeking an agreement to push back Senate floor activity until Oct. 19.