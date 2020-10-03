A lot has happened following Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis. Here's what we know.

Sen. Ron Johnson at a hearing on Capitol Hill on August 6. Toni Sandys/Pool/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, is asymptomatic and feels "fine" after testing positive for Covid-19, he said during a conference call with reporters Saturday afternoon.

"I never developed any symptoms; I still have never developed any symptoms. I feel fine, I feel completely normal," Johnson said on the call.

Johnson said he got tested for Covid-19 as a precaution after hearing that Republican Sen. Mike Lee, of Utah, tested positive for the virus Friday morning.

More details: Johnson believes he might have contracted coronavirus from his chief of staff who went on a hunting trip with family and later tested positive with "very mild symptoms."

The senator self-quarantined for 14 days at that point and "had been tested twice for Covid, both tests came back negative."

Johnson said he finished quarantine this week and since then he has been to Washington, DC, for meetings but has worn a mask and maintained social distancing.

Johnson said he's been careful not to expose himself because he didn't want to risk missing the confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

When asked if he is concerned the confirmation hearing would be delayed due to GOP members and senators testing positive for the virus Johnson responded: "I think we're catching this early enough."