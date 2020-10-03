Source tells reporters: Next 48 hours will be critical for Trump

The White House is seen in Washington, DC, October 2, 2020. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

A source familiar with the President's health told the White House pool on background that "the President's vitals over last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery."

Just moments ago, Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a news conference that "this morning the President is doing very well."

CNN is seeking further clarification from the White House regarding the comment.

Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was the only other White House official present when doctors came out of the building Saturday at Walter Reed ahead of the press conference.