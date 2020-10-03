President Trump "is doing very well," his personal physician says

President Trump is "doing very well," his physician Dr. Sean Conley said this morning at a news conference at Walter Reed medical center.
"This morning the President is doing very well," Conley said. "As reported yesterday, consultation with this group, I recommended we bring the President up to Walter Reed as a precautionary measure to provide state-of-the-art monitoring and any care that he may need."
In attendance this morning at the briefing are the following medical experts:
- CDR Sean Conley, MD
- Col Sean N Dooley, MD
- Capt John Hodgson, MD
- CDR Wesley R Campbell, MD
- LTC Jason M. Blaylock, MD
- Robert Browning, MD
- Brian Garibaldi, MD
- LT Juliana Lavopa, RN
- CDR Megan Nasworthy, RN
Watch: