UK Prime Minister tells Trump: "The most important thing to do is follow his doctors’ advice"

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wears a face covering as he arrives at the BBC in London, on October 4. Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered his advice to President Trump following his coronavirus diagnosis, telling him "the most important thing to do is follow his doctors’ advice."

Johnson, who fell gravely ill after he tested positive for the virus at the end of March spent spent a week in hospital, with three nights in intensive care and, on being discharged admitted "things could have gone either way" for him.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr on Sunday, Johnson said he was sure the President "is going to be fine," adding that he had "the best possible care."

Johnson went on to speak about the issues that obesity can pose when it comes to coronavirus -- though he said that he was not commenting specifically on the President's weight.

When asked by Marr whether this would mean “fewer cheeseburgers” for Trump, Johnson said he would be making no comment on the President’s weight but that the UK needed to face its own weight problem.

"Since you mention cheeseburgers, obesity is one of the problems that this country needs to address,” he said. "Not just because it threatens all our health but in the long term we need to tackle it to reduce the pressures on the NHS."