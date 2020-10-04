Live TV
The latest on Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis

By Ben Westcott, Brett McKeehan, Adam Renton and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 6:44 a.m. ET, October 4, 2020
28 min ago

UK Prime Minister tells Trump: "The most important thing to do is follow his doctors’ advice"

From CNN's Zahid Mahmood and Amy Woodyatt

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wears a face covering as he arrives at the BBC in London, on October 4.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wears a face covering as he arrives at the BBC in London, on October 4. Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered his advice to President Trump following his coronavirus diagnosis, telling him "the most important thing to do is follow his doctors’ advice."

Johnson, who fell gravely ill after he tested positive for the virus at the end of March spent spent a week in hospital, with three nights in intensive care and, on being discharged admitted "things could have gone either way" for him.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr on Sunday, Johnson said he was sure the President "is going to be fine," adding that he had "the best possible care."

Johnson went on to speak about the issues that obesity can pose when it comes to coronavirus -- though he said that he was not commenting specifically on the President's weight.

When asked by Marr whether this would mean “fewer cheeseburgers” for Trump, Johnson said he would be making no comment on the President’s weight but that the UK needed to face its own weight problem.

"Since you mention cheeseburgers, obesity is one of the problems that this country needs to address,” he said. "Not just because it threatens all our health but in the long term we need to tackle it to reduce the pressures on the NHS."

1 hr 8 min ago

New coronavirus cases are on the decline in only three US states

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe and Christina Maxouris

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a news conference on August 27, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. 
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a news conference on August 27, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.  Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The President joined the more than 7.3 million people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the US, a sobering reminder of the virus' reach as health experts urge continued vigilance during the fall and winter months.

Only three US states are reporting a decline in new Covid-19 cases compared to last week.

As of Saturday night, new cases were down in Texas, Missouri and South Carolina, while 21 states reported a rise in cases and a little more than half held steady compared with the week before.

The 21 states reporting a rise in new cases are Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Wisconsin reported a record number of 2,892 new daily cases on Saturday, according to data from the state's department of health services. The previous record was set earlier in the week. The state's governor urged residents to "get back to the basics" of fighting the virus.

"The surges we're seeing across our state are not an indication that masks don't work. This underscores what we've said all along which is that masks only work if everyone wears them," Gov. Tony Evers said.

Though still below the summer peak of about 67,000 in July, the seven-day average of new daily cases in the US is about 42,400. The average is more than 20% higher than it was on September 12 and, according to health officials, is far too high if the country wants to avoid a spike when the public moves indoors with the coming colder weather.

Read the full story here.

2 hr 26 min ago

Who has tested positive for the virus so far?

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. CDC

A senior administration official told CNN's Jake Tapper on Saturday that the cluster of coronavirus cases among top Republican officials probably began at President Donald Trump's Rose Garden event announcing the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Here's a rundown of who has tested positive for the virus so far:

Current and former Trump administration officials

  • Hope Hicks, one of Trump's closest aides, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.
  • Nicholas Luna, one of the White House aides who works the closest to Trump, has also tested positive, a White House official confirmed to CNN.

Members of Congress and the Judiciary

  • Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina separately announced Friday that they'd tested positive. Both are members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, potentially jeopardizing the GOP's hopes of swiftly confirming Barrett if they were both to remain unable to vote in the full Senate through the end of the month.
  • The Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson tested positive for coronavirus after being exposed to someone with the virus earlier in the week, his spokesman said Saturday. The announcement made Johnson the third GOP senator to test positive in 24 hours.

Republican Party officials and Trump campaign staff

  • RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, has tested positive for coronavirus, an RNC spokesman announced Friday. "After a member of her family tested positive for COVID-19, the Chairwoman was tested for the virus. On Wednesday afternoon, she got confirmation she was COVID-19 positive. She has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday," RNC spokesman Mike Reed said in a statement.
  • Campaign manager Bill Stepien, deputy manager Justin Clark and senior adviser Jason Miller learned Friday night that he had tested positive, according to a senior official. Clark's test results were negative. Miller also tested negative, a senior Trump campaign official said.
  • Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor, who helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate earlier this week and attended the Supreme Court announcement last weekend, said Saturday he had tested positive. He was tested Friday after news that Trump contracted the virus, and said Saturday evening that he checked himself into Morristown Medical Center earlier that afternoon as a precautionary measure.

Trump family members

3 hr 43 min ago

Opinion: The two test results Trump's doctors should be sharing at every briefing

Opinion from Kent Sepkowitz

Editor's note: Kent Sepkowitz is a CNN medical analyst and a physician and infection control expert at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

On Saturday, a team of doctors in crisp white coats updated the country on President Donald Trump's medical condition as he battles Covid-19 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

While many news reports focused on the apparent discrepancy between the doctors' timeline of events and those the White House had announced, I will focus on the vast amount of clinical information that the medical team did not clearly provide.

Unfortunately, though the doctors spoke many words, they gave very little information about Trump's condition. The public must receive a more complete and useful medical report.

First, the doctors danced around the simplest question of all: whether the President is on, or has been on, oxygen support. Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley's evasiveness suggests that the President, though "not on oxygen right now," may have been on oxygen earlier while still at the White House. Indeed, a source told CNN the President received oxygen on Friday.

The doctors also did not address whether he is receiving the potent anti-inflammation steroid, dexamethasone, which is known to both improve Covid-19 outcomes for critically ill patients, according to the UK's national clinical trial, and make patients with lung inflammation from any cause feel better for a day or two. If he has received it, this might explain his apparent improvement from requiring oxygen to not needing support.

There are two tests that are germane and should be presented as part of the daily briefing. First, the white blood cell count is comprised of four types of cells. One of them, the lymphocyte, is key to fighting viral infections. Many reports on Covid-19 have shown that a very low number of lymphocytes suggests trouble ahead.

Finally, we must know the President's mental condition and how his mental acuity is being assessed. Covid-19 infection is known to cause a "brain fog" -- some sort of cognitive clumsiness that can linger for weeks and months.

4 hr 9 min ago

Analysis: Trump's alternate reality of Covid-19 crumbles as the White House obfuscates

Analysis from CNN's Maeve Reston

Some seven months into a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans, the nation is now facing a grave governing crisis with its commander-in-chief hospitalized -- his condition hinging on his progress over the coming days -- as the White House events of the past week serve as a textbook example of how not to handle a deadly virus.

Late Saturday night, the public learned new details about why President Donald Trump was airlifted to the hospital Friday, when chief of staff Mark Meadows said during an interview with Fox News that Trump had a fever on Friday morning and his oxygen level had "dropped rapidly." Meadows added that Trump has made "unbelievable improvements from yesterday morning."

memo from Trump's physician earlier Saturday night said that Trump had "made substantial progress" since his diagnosis but "is not yet out of the woods."

Speaking from a White House that already has a huge credibility problem with the public, Meadows' statement capped a 24-hour period that served as a master class in opacity and contradiction that raised major questions about the President's health -- and renewed questions about this administration's ability to tell the truth.

The President became furious at Meadows earlier in the day, according to reporting Saturday night by the New York Times, when the chief of staff gave a statement to the press pool as an unnamed official stating that the President's vitals Friday were "very concerning," hinting that his condition was more worrisome than his doctors let on.

For much of this year, Trump has spun an alternate reality about the dangers of coronavirus — disputing science and the efficacy of masks, downplaying the risks to the American people, and making false statements about how 99% of coronavirus cases in America are "totally harmless" or that the virus "affects virtually nobody."

4 hr 41 min ago

Senior official admits Covid-19 outbreak likely began at Supreme Court announcement

From CNN's Gregory Kreig

President Donald Trump announces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court at the White House on September 26 in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump announces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court at the White House on September 26 in Washington, DC. Alex Brandon/AP

A senior administration official told CNN's Jake Tapper on Saturday that the cluster of coronavirus cases among top Republican officials probably began at President Donald Trump's Rose Garden event announcing the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The official said it "seems highly likely this (outbreak) originated at the SCOTUS announcement last week. It may have come from the Hill. The next major concern will be securing Capitol Hill and protecting lawmakers."

The ceremony on September 26 brought together top White House aides and allies, cabinet members, Republican lawmakers, and friends and family of Barrett, who has since tested negative but was revealed this week to have contracted the disease, along with her husband, earlier this year. Both have recovered.

Trump, who announced he tested positive early Friday, was moved to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later that day and was expected to be there for the next few days. The Supreme Court announcement took place outdoors, but Barrett and others also gathered inside the White House.

Both indoors and out, participants were observed without masks and not practicing recommended social distancing measures.

5 hr 12 min ago

Advisers made last-minute push to get reluctant Trump to Walter Reed

From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Kaitlan Collins

Marine One was idling on the South Lawn Friday as President Donald Trump's advisers were inside the White House making a last-minute push to get him to board the helicopter.

The President, who had recently tested positive for coronavirus, was reluctant to go to the hospital, multiple sources familiar with what happened later told CNN. Though Trump had developed symptoms and was now on experimental drugs, he didn't want to be "hospitalized," he said.

Aware of his hesitancy to appear seriously ill or convey the serious nature of his condition, Trump's aides now appear to be scrambling to provide a portrait of a mildly ill commander-in-chief. But on Friday, medical officials were concerned about his vitals and thought it would be better to monitor his response with the vast resources that Walter Reed National Military Medical Center provided. Trump was told the facility was a more prudent place for him to be in case his condition deteriorated.

"The White House is fully committed to providing transparent and regular updates on the President's condition and recovery," Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, said in a statement.

A decision was made by senior officials to schedule his departure after markets closed to avoid an inevitable tumble, two people familiar with the matter said.

5 hr 45 min ago

It's just past 1 a.m. in Bethesda, Maryland, where Trump is hospitalized for Covid-19. Here's what we know

President Donald Trump is hospitalized at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland, where he is expected to spend the next few days following the announcement of his coronavirus diagnosis early Friday.

If you're just joining us, here's a recap of the latest developments:

Trump's condition:

  • Two photos released by the White House on Saturday appear to show Trump working from the hospital.
  • Trump said in a video posted to Twitter Saturday evening that he's "starting to feel good."
  • Shortly afterward, his chief of staff acknowledged in an interview with Fox News that the President's oxygen levels had "dropped rapidly" Friday morning, raising more doubt about the White House's repeated refusals on Saturday to say whether Trump had needed supplemental oxygen.
  • According to a White House official, Trump received his first positive Covid-19 test result on Thursday via a rapid test after returning from a fundraiser in New Jersey. The President then took a PCR test, which also came back positive, the official said.
  • White House physician Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley said Saturday that the President is "not out of the woods" but his team is "cautiously optimistic."
  • Earlier Saturday, Conley did not provide details about Trump’s fever. “I'd rather not give any specific numbers but he, but he did have a fever, Thursday into Friday, and since Friday morning, he's had none," he said.
  • A source familiar with the President's health told the White House pool on background that "the President's vitals over last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery."

Other key figures:

  • Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for coronavirus Saturday morning, an administration official confirmed. 
  • The President’s son Donald Trump Jr. announced Saturday that he tested negative for Covid-19.
  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo canceled an appearance in Florida out of an "overabundance of caution." The US' top diplomat will now only visit Japan on his upcoming Asia tour, which begins Sunday.
  • One of the White House aides who works the closest to Trump, Nicholas Luna, has tested positive, a White House official confirmed to CNN.
6 hr 19 min ago

A personal assistant to the President has tested positive for Covid-19 

From CNN's Kevin Bohn

Presidential aide Nicholas Luna waits in the Rose Garden of the White House on October 2, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Presidential aide Nicholas Luna waits in the Rose Garden of the White House on October 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

An aide who works closely with President Donald Trump has tested positive for coronavirus, a White House official confirmed to CNN Saturday.

The aide, Nicholas Luna, is an Assistant to the President and acts as one of his “body men,” whose job is to accompany Trump throughout the day and night — putting Luna at close proximity to him.

The duties of a “body man” range from handling a President’s papers and speech texts to being ready with everything from briefing books to pens for autographs.

Bloomberg first reported Luna’s positive test.

The White House had no comment.