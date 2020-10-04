Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

The latest on Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis

By Ben Westcott, Brett McKeehan, Adam Renton, Amy Woodyatt, Fernando Alfonso III, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 10:06 p.m. ET, October 4, 2020
50 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 hr 1 min ago

White House press secretary won't give number of West Wing positive cases

From CNN’s Allie Malloy

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks with reporters outside the White House on October 4 in Washington, DC.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks with reporters outside the White House on October 4 in Washington, DC. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

After White House Director of Strategic Communication Alyssa Farah said earlier today that the White House would be releasing numbers of West Wing staffers who have tested positive for coronavirus, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said they would not, citing privacy concerns. 

She also would not answer when repeatedly pressed whether Trump was tested before the presidential debate or on Wednesday, saying she wouldn't give a "time stamped" readout of his testing schedule.

McEnany only said that he first tested positive on Thursday after he had returned from Bedminster, New Jersey.

McEnany then abruptly ended the briefing and would not answer questions on the President's motorcade trip outside Walter Reed medical center.

 

3 hr 29 min ago

Pompeo says national security briefing today brought Trump “fully up to speed”

From CNN’s Kylie Atwood

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the national security team which briefed President Trump today made sure that the President, who received the briefing from Walter Reed medical center because he is sick with Covid-19, was up to speed on a wide range of national security issues.

“We made sure the that President is fully up to speed on all the things happening around the world,” Pompeo told the traveling press before he boarded his flight to Japan on Sunday evening.

“I’ve been working for this President for almost four years,” Pompeo said. “This is a team that is mature and capable. We are fully prepared for all of the possibilities that may take place.”

When Pompeo said the Trump national security team is prepared for all possibilities, it is unclear if he was referencing possibilities related to Trump’s health or possibilities related to national security issues.

Pompeo would also not say which precise national security issue was discussed, but said he got some guidance for his trip to Japan to meet with Australian, Japanese and Indian leaders.

Pompeo described Trump as being in a “great mood” on the phone today.

“He was direct and candid with me as he always is,” Pompeo said.

Some more context: Pompeo’s trip to Asia – which is now only a trip to Japan – was cut short after the news broke that Trump had tested positive for Covid-19, as Pompeo was initially supposed to also visit South Korea and Mongolia. 

Pompeo said he has talked to about half a dozen world leaders over the last few days who have said that they hope Trump will get well and “get well and get healthy.”

CNN reported earlier in the day, however, that the State Department was told that the White House is taking the lead on calls with foreign leaders about Trump’s health, and it is unclear who at the White House is making those calls.

1 hr 48 min ago

White House Correspondents Association denounces Trump motorcade photo-op without protective pool

From CNN's Allie Malloy

The president of the White House Correspondents Association, Zeke Miller, denounced President Trump in a statement for his boarding his motorcade for a photo op around the Walter Reed National Medical Hospital without the protective travel pool which is supposed to accompany the President whenever he is out of the White House.

Read the statement:

“It is outrageous for the president to have left the hospital — even briefly — amid a health crisis without a protective pool present to ensure that the American people know where their president is and how he is doing. Now more than ever, the American public deserves independent coverage of the president so they can be reliably informed about his health.”

Some context: The White House press pool was not notified about Trump’s movement outside of Walter Reed medical center, according to the latest pool report.

There was a travel photo lid issued by the White House earlier today, indicating the President would not be seen in public.

It is highly irregular for the press pool not to accompany the President during a movement. 

Watch CNN coverage here:

3 hr 21 min ago

Attorney General Barr has received four negative Covid-19 tests since Friday and will self-quarantine "for now"

From CNN’s Evan Perez

Attorney General William Barr attends a meeting at the White House on September 23 in Washington DC.
Attorney General William Barr attends a meeting at the White House on September 23 in Washington DC. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Attorney General William Barr will self-quarantine "for now" but is expected to return to work this week, according to a Justice Department spokesperson.

The attorney general recently came in close contact with members of President Trump's inner circle who have tested positive for Covid-19, including former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Barr has received four negative Covid-19 test results since Friday morning, including Sunday, Department of Justice spokesperson Kerri Kupec said Sunday.

He anticipates returning to the Department of Justice midweek, according to Kupec.

3 hr 42 min ago

The White House press pool was not notified about Trump's movement outside of Walter Reed 

From CNN's Gregory Clary

President Donald Trump waves to supporters outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on October 4.
President Donald Trump waves to supporters outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on October 4. Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images

The White House press pool was not notified about President Trump’s movement outside of Walter Reed medical center, according to the latest pool report.

There was a travel photo lid issued by the White House earlier today, indicating the President would not be seen in public.

It is highly irregular for the press pool not to accompany the President during a movement. 

Watch CNN coverage:

3 hr 59 min ago

Trump is back at the Walter Reed medical center

From CNN’s Allie Malloy

President Trump has returned to Walter Reed medical center, according to a statement from White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere, provided to the pool.

“President Trump took a short, last-minute motorcade ride to wave to his supporters outside and has now returned to the Presidential Suite inside Walter Reed,” Deere said.

 

4 hr 19 min ago

Trump in Twitter video: "It's been a very interesting journey"

From CNN’s Allie Malloy

President Trump also announced in a new video that he is getting “great reports” from his doctors and said it’s “been a very interesting journey” since getting Covid-19.

“So it’s been a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about Covid,” Trump said in the video released on his Twitter page. 

“I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn’t the let’s read the book school and I get it. And I understand it. And it’s a very interesting thing. I’m gonna be letting you know about it. In the meantime, we love the USA and we love what’s happening," he said.

Trump said while in the hospital he was also able to meet “some of the soldiers and great responders.” He didn’t explain further on those meetings.

On his surprise visit passing supporters in a motorcade outside Walter Reed medical center, Trump said: “I’m not telling anybody but you but I’m about to make a little surprise visit. So perhaps I’ll get there before you get to see me. But I just, when I look at the enthusiasm- and we have enthusiasm like probably nobody’s ever had.”

 

3 hr 51 min ago

Trump passes supporters in motorcade outside Walter Reed

From CNN’s Allie Malloy and Maeve Reston

President Donald Trump waves to supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday, October 4 in Bethesda, Maryland.
President Donald Trump waves to supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday, October 4 in Bethesda, Maryland. CNN

President Trump just rode past supporters in front of Walter Reed medical center.

CNN captured the President waving from inside a SUV.

"We just saw the President drive by in the motorcade to wave to supporters. It was a stunning scene. We didn't get any notification, of course. Initially they started to block off a part of the street right here in front of Walter Reed national military medical center. And then the President's motorcade proceeded to drive down one side of the street where you have several dozen of the President's supporters," CNN's Jeremy Diamond, who is on the scene outside Walter Reed, said. 

"The motorcade drove by at a pretty slow pace and the supporters here for the President went wild as they saw this happen," Diamond added.

The image of Trump, wearing a mask but in close contact with others, only raised more questions about how seriously the President is taking the virus.

Watch:

3 hr 55 min ago

Trump says in video on Twitter he's going to make a "surprise visit"

From CNN’s Allie Malloy

President Donald Trump shares a video from Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday, October 4.
President Donald Trump shares a video from Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday, October 4. Donald J. Trump/Twitter

President Trump said in a video posted on his Twitter account that he's going to make a "surprise visit" after talking about supporters outside of Walter Reed medical center.

Watch here: