Catch up: Here's where things stand in the debate over the next presidential debates

There's been a lot of discussion today about the fate of the next presidential debates in the wake of President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.
The Trump and Biden campaigns have yet to agree on a plan forward after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that next week's debate would be a virtual town hall instead of an in-person event.
If you're just catching up now, here's how things have played out so far today:
- What started this: Early this morning, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced the second presidential debate on Oct. 15 will be held virtually. The move by the commission to make the next scheduled debate virtual was seen as needed by members of the debate commission given the uncertainty around the President's health.
- Trump's initial reaction: Moments later, President Trump told Fox Business, "I am not going to do a virtual debate." He continued: "I am not going to waste my time on a virtual debate."
- Biden's initial reaction: Shortly after the commission's announcement, the Biden campaign announced Biden would attend the virtual event on Oct. 15.
- The Biden campaign proposal: Biden's campaign announced that because the President had seemingly bailed on the Oct. 15 debate — which was set to be a town hall-style debate — they urged the commission to make the debate scheduled on October 22 a town hall.
- The Trump campaign proposal: After that, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said they would be willing to push the Oct. 15 debate back a week and then move the third debate to Oct. 29, just days before the November 3 election.
- But then: But Biden's campaign rejected the Trump campaign proposal, with campaign spokesperson Kate Bedingfield saying in response, "Donald Trump doesn't make the debate schedule; the Debate Commission does."