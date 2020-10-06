White House press secretary downplays possibility of Trump national address today
From CNN's Betsy Klein
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared to downplay the possibility of a presidential address as soon as Tuesday, saying “no decision had been made.”
“He certainly does want to address the nation at some point. But in terms of timing of that, certainly no plans as of today, but I think they’re always fast moving so should that change, we’ll be sure to let you know,” she said during an appearance on Fox Business.
McEnany noted that Trump has been seen “on camera each and every day since he contracted the Covid-19 virus, and I’ll bet you’ll see him in some form today.”
29 min ago
White House defends Trump photo op as "projecting an image of strength" to allies and adversaries
From CNN's Betsy Klein
White House communications director Alyssa Farah told reporters at the White House she anticipates “you will hear from” President Trump today.
Farah defended the President’s photo opportunity and the photographer near him on the Truman Balcony Monday evening, which, she claimed, projected strength to foreign allies and adversaries.
“In these moments in our country, it's highly important that the commander in chief expressed confidence to our domestic population, but it's also very important to our allies and adversaries who are watching closely to see, is he projecting an image of strength? And that is exactly what he did last night. Precautions were taken. His mask was not taken off until he was distance from others,” she said, adding that the photographer on the balcony was just a “brief interaction.”
Farah said Trump is “looking forward” to the Oct. 15 presidential debate and will come to it as a “survivor.”
“He's ready and I think he's gonna go in with an even new mindset on the coronavirus. He's firsthand, you know, lost friends to this, he has grieved with Americans, but now he himself is coming as a survivor, and I think you're going to hear that in his debate,” she said.
Trump’s video message, she suggested, “While taking the safe mitigation practices that we've known since the outset of this virus, Americans need to get back to ordinary life.”
Those comments, again, fly in the face of what has been practiced publicly at the White House.
Farah claimed that the White House “always” takes public health precautions, despite consistently holding events with no social distancing and actively eschewing masks, but suggested “even more” precautions will be taken as the West Wing grapples with the President and first lady’s diagnosis and multiple staffers and others in the president’s orbit testing positive for a highly contagious, airborne virus that is likely to infect other close contacts.
Pressed again on the fact that the administration just has not taken basic mitigation practices, she said, “We feel comfortable working here, those of us who are still here. We're taking precautions in the West Wing. It's a serious time. We need to be washing our hands, we need to be wearing masks when we can't socially distance,” she said.
Asked whether the pandemic would become a central part of Trump’s campaign messaging, she said it has been, and is “one of the most important things afflicting our country,” going on to reiterate Trump’s message not to be afraid of the virus, saying, “On this date you are the most likely to survive and get treatment for coronavirus in the US, than ever prior, because of this President's leadership and how he's prepared us to deal with it.”
As for the President’s condition, she said he was improving “dramatically and quickly,” despite the lack of transparency over the last few days, reiterating that he is “not out of the woods.”
Trump, she said, is “energetic” and senior staff are telling him to “slow down the pace.”
She also suggested that he is “meeting with senior advisers” as he recovers from coronavirus: “He is here at the White House. He's making calls. He's meeting with senior advisers, his priorities are focusing on the American people.”
56 min ago
Twitter puts label on Trump tweet that falsely claimed the flu is more lethal than Covid-19
From CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan
Twitter has placed a label on Trump’s tweet that falsely claimed Covid-19 is less deadly than the seasonal flu, saying it breaks the company’s rules on “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to Covid-19.”
However, the company said on the label that it will not remove the tweet as it “may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”
It took Twitter more than three hours to label the tweet.
Some more context: Earlier today, Facebook removed Trump's post that made the same claim about the flu and Covid-19.
More people in the United States have died from coronavirus this year than from influenza during the past five flu seasons combined.
46 min ago
Next week's SCOTUS nomination hearings will look very different than those of the past
From CNN's Lauren Fox, Alex Rogers and Manu Raju
As CNN has been reporting, the logistics of the upcoming nomination hearing for SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett will look very different from hearings of the past.
While the expectation is still that Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and nominee Amy Coney Barrett will attend in person, according to a GOP Senate aide familiar with the planning, whether other members attend in person is still an ongoing discussion. Members will likely wait until this weekend to make a final decision about whether to attend in person.
Two Republican senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee — Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina — announced Friday that they had tested positive for Covid-19. Their announcements came just days after attending a White House event where President Trump nominated Barrett.
Tillis told "Fox and Friends" Tuesday morning that he's "on the path to being cleared" to be back in the Capitol in time for the hearings on Oct. 12, after originally being asymptomatic and taking positive tests on Friday and Saturday. He predicted his participation in the hearings would probably be a "combination" of in-person and virtual.
The hearing is expected to take place in Hart 216, the site of the last several SCOTUS hearings, but the number of individuals permitted will be dramatically scaled back.
Each member will be allowed one aide. An exception may be made for the chairman and ranking member who may get two. Instead of the more than 100 reporters stationed on the floor of the hearing room, this confirmation will be limited to roughly a dozen, the aide said. That will not include press in booths above the hearing floor.
Barrett’s family will be permitted in the room if they choose to attend and five administration officials from the White House and Justice Department will be permitted. There will be no public seating, which has been the case for hearings on Capitol Hill for months.
Instead of one long dais, there will be two in the hearing room in order to ensure members can comply with social distancing guidelines. Members will be at least 6 feet apart. And every member will have hand sanitizer, paper towels, wipes and trash cans available to them within reach. There will also be several places around the room where members can access personal protective equipment like masks and gloves.
Discussions are still ongoing about testing members and staff present at the hearing. Democrats are pushing hard to require testing with Sen. Richard Blumenthal saying on a call earlier today that he believes everyone who participates in the hearing should be tested twice.
The GOP aide said no final decisions had been made on testing, but said that would be up to the chairman and ranking member.
1 hr 1 min ago
Pence tests negative for coronavirus
From CNN's Betsy Klein
Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence again tested negative for Covid-19 Tuesday morning, an administration official tells CNN.
The Pences are in Salt Lake City and the vice president remains behind closed doors preparing for tomorrow's vice presidential debate.
1 hr 9 min ago
Trump's coronavirus comments show "disregard" for victims, says daughter whose father died from the virus
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
After President Trump tweeted telling Americans to not let coronavirus “dominate your life,” Dr. Chris Pernell, a physician who lost her father to Covid-19, said she didn’t expect “a president of the United States to ridicule, to mock and to just show disregard for the sanctity of the 210,000 plus lives that have been lost” to the virus.
“How do you say that? My father is gone. I'll never see my father on this side of Earth again,” Pernell said.
She said that her father did not have access to the same level of care and treatment that the President did.
“When I see a president of the United States, I'm not only thinking about my father, I'm thinking about the lens of equity. I'm thinking of the Black and brown lives who have been decimated by this virus and who have not had the level of access or the level of care that the President has been provided. And so, it feels as if he’s mocking and I’m really calling on others to just stand up and say ‘enough is enough.’”
Watch the interview:
1 hr 5 min ago
White House spokesperson on Trump: "You will hear from him in some form today"
From CNN's Joe Johns
After a TV appearance and while walking back to her office, White House spokesperson Alyssa Farah was asked by a reporter if Trump is speaking today, to which she said: "I’m not gonna get ahead of it, but you will hear from him in some form today."
Asked if anyone new at the White House has tested positive, she said: "Not to my knowledge."
1 hr 42 min ago
13 restaurant employees in quarantine after catering Trump party
From CNN's Carma Hassan
Thirteen employees at Murray’s restaurant in Minneapolis are in quarantine after they catered a party attended by President Trump on Sept. 30.
According to Chuck Sanger, who represents Murray’s, “at no point did any staff come in close proximity to the President.”
Each staff member will be tested for Covid-19 and will be in quarantine for two weeks, Sanger said in a statement.
1 hr 34 min ago
Democrats accuse Trump team of "deliberately" withholding information about White House coronavirus outbreak
From CNN's Ted Barrett and Manu Raju
Senate Democratic leaders charged Tuesday that the White House has been “opaque and secretive” in providing information about the coronavirus outbreak that sickened President Trump and several other people at the White House, demanding details about the timeline and contending that details are being “deliberately withheld in order to minimize public scrutiny.”
In a letter sent Tuesday to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Democratic leaders add their voice to the growing chorus of calls for details that could shed light on whether scores of people who have been on White House grounds — US Secret Service, White House and congressional officials, journalists and others — have taken the necessary precautions in case they were exposed to the virus.
The letter, provided to CNN, notes that Trump's team has not divulged when they first learned of the outbreak at the White House, suggesting that the failure to release the information is an intentional attempt to avoid public criticism, given that Trump carried on with a number of public activities last week — including a campaign rally in Minnesota, a fundraiser in New Jersey and a debate with former Vice President Joe Biden.
“The opaque and secretive handling of information related to these events constitutes an obvious threat to public health and is unacceptable in a free nation whose elected leaders must be transparent with and accountable to the American people,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Washington Sen. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
“It is critical that the public and those who may have been exposed have access to accurate and transparent information,” the Democrats said in the letter.
The letter came on the same day it was reported that the White House had turned down offers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help investigate the outbreak at the complex and to begin contact tracing of those who attended events with the President, like the crowded Rose Garden ceremony for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett last Saturday.
“The White House has plans and procedures in place that incorporate current CDC guidelines and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure and has established a robust contact tracing program led by the White House Medical Unit with CDC integration,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.