October 6 Trump Covid-19 news

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 8:15 p.m. ET, October 6, 2020
1 min ago

White House adviser Stephen Miller tests positive for coronavirus

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

White House senio­r advis­er Steph­en Mille­r looks on as President Donald Trump addresses reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on July 15 in Washington. Anna Moneymaker/Pool/Getty Images

Senior White House policy adviser Stephen Miller has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a source close to him. 

“Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine," Miller said in a statement.

Miller is the latest official caught up in an outbreak at the White House that has seen at least 10 others test positive.

His wife, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller, tested positive for coronavirus in May.

Watch:

1 hr 49 min ago

New voting rights petition filed at Supreme Court challenging vote-by-mail in Montana

From CNN's Ariane De Vogue

Republican voters are asking the Supreme Court to step in and block a directive issued by Montana Gov. Steve Bullock last month that allows counties to send mail-in ballots to all registered voters.

The suit is brought by Joe Lamm of the Ravalli County Republican Central Committee as well as several voters.

“While Covid is a national tragedy, it posed no emergency,” lawyer James Bopp wrote in court papers. Bopp noted that the Montana legislature already allowed any qualified voter to obtain a no-excuse absentee ballot by merely applying. 

Lower courts have upheld Montana’s directive. Bopp asked for emergency relief by Thursday.

Just last night the Supreme Court signaled in a case out of South Carolina that federal courts should avoid changing state and local rules too close to the election.

Earlier this year, in the Montana primary, all of its counties opted to send mail-in ballots. Bullock, a Democrat, will appear on the ballots as a candidate for Senate.

1 hr 53 min ago

Debate commission will allow Pence not to be surrounded by plexiglass

From CNN's Dan Merica

The Commission on Presidential Debates will allow Vice President Mike Pence to not have plexiglass barriers around him at Wednesday’s debate, a member of the debate commission tells CNN, but both Sen. Kamala Harris and the debate moderator will be allowed to erect transparent barriers between them and the vice president.

The commission and both campaigns have been meeting all day to hammer out last minute details of the debate, the commission member said, and will meet again later this evening, where the commission expects to resolve any outstanding issues.

“She is the one who wanted plexiglass, so if she has plexiglass surrounding her so she is cut off from everyone else, that is fine,” the commission member said. “If he doesn’t want plexiglass, that is up to him.”

The commission member added that it is not a requirement that plexiglass surround Pence to have the debate.

This comes after the commission announced that plexiglass would be used as a barrier to separate the candidates on Monday, leading the Pence team to push back again the proposed changes to account for the coronavirus. 

The idea of Harris standing for the debate “went out the window weeks ago” after that Harris team proposed it to the commission. The commission responded by noting that it was a seated debate and the only way they could change it is if the Pence team agreed.

As for the idea of holding the forthcoming presidential debates between Joe Biden and Donald Trump outdoors due to the coronavirus, the commission member says that is not true and that they “don’t know where that report came from.”

2 hr 50 min ago

Fourth press aide in the West Wing tests positive

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

A fourth press aide has tested positive for coronavirus. That means four press aides plus White House press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany are now positive. 

As of this evening a total of 10 people inside the White House, including the President and first lady, have tested positive, according to CNN's count. 

3 hr 16 min ago

Biden: "It's a virus. It's not a political weapon"

From CNN's Eric Bradner

Source: Pool

Joe Biden was critical of President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying in his speech in Gettysburg that "we can do so much better." 

"Wearing a mask is not a political statement, it's a scientific recommendation. Social distancing isn't a political statement, it's a scientific recommendation," he said. 

"We can be so much better. We can be better starting today," Biden said. "We can have a national strategy that puts politics aside and saves lives. We can have a national strategy that makes it possible for schools and businesses to open safely. ... This pandemic is not a red state or blue state issue."

"It's a virus. It's not a political weapon," Biden said.

Watch the moment:

3 hr 28 min ago

Biden seeks to "revive the spirit of bipartisanship" in Gettysburg speech

From CNN's Eric Bradner

Source:

Joe Biden warned of the "cost of division" Tuesday in a speech in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, saying that the divides the United States now faces are "neither good nor normal." 

In a speech that recalled Abraham Lincoln's famous address there, Biden said that "the country is in a dangerous place. Our trust in each other is ebbing. Hope seems elusive."

"We need to revive the spirit of bipartisanship in this country; the spirit of being able to work with one another," he said. 

"Too many Americans seek not to overcome our division, but to deepen them," Biden said. "We must seek not to build walls, but bridges. We must seek not to have our fists clinched but our arms open. We have to seek not to tear each other apart. We have to seek to come together."

Reciting the opening words of Lincoln's Gettysburg Address, Biden said, "He taught us this: A house divided could not stand. That is a great and timeless truth. Today, once again, we're at a house divided. But that, my friends, can no longer be. We are facing too many crises, we have too much work to do, we have too bright a future to have it shipwrecked on the shores of anger and hate and division."

3 hr 35 min ago

Pence's team objects to plexiglass being installed at debate

From CNN's Jim Acosta 

Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff Marc Short said the team is objecting to plexiglass being installed for both Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris at their upcoming debate Wednesday. 

Short said Pence officials don't have a problem if Harris would like a plexiglass shield to protect her from the virus at the debate. But the Pence team believes it's not necessary for the vice president to have plexiglass as well.

"We have yet to hear medical evidence what the plexiglass is for," Short said.

Short noted the candidates will be spaced 12 feet apart and that Pence has consistently tested negative for coronavirus. 

Watch:

3 hr 58 min ago

Biden tested negative for Covid-19 today, per pool

From CNN's Sarah Mucha

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden boards his campaign plane at Wilmington Airport on October 6, in New Castle, Delaware.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden boards his campaign plane at Wilmington Airport on October 6, in New Castle, Delaware. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has tested negative for Covid-19, according to pool.

“Vice President Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," the Biden campaign said.

Biden is set to speak soon from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

4 hr 9 min ago

The Joint Chiefs of Staff have all tested negative as of today

From CNN's Barbara Starr

So far, all the Joint Chiefs of Staff have tested negative as of today and none currently have symptoms, according to a US defense official. 

They are continuing to work remotely and it will be a day-to-day decision when they come back into the building.

CNN reported earlier today that the top US general, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, and several members of the Pentagon's senior leadership are quarantining after a top Coast Guard official tested positive for coronavirus, several US defense officials told CNN.

The Pentagon is "conducting additional contact tracing and taking appropriate precautions to protect the force and the mission," after vice commandant of the US Coast Guard, Adm. Charles Ray, tested positive on Monday, according to Jonathan Hoffman, assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs.