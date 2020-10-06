Trump "continues to do extremely well," his doctor says
From CNN's Sam Fossum
President Trump continues to do “extremely well,” White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a memorandum released Tuesday.
The President met with a “team of physicians” at the residence this morning after a “restful first night at home,” the statement reads.
“Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%,” Conley wrote.
“Overall he continues to do extremely well,” Conley wrote. “I will provide updates as we know more.”
Watch:
2 hr 32 min ago
White House residence staff: "Nervousness has elevated," source says
From CNN's Kate Bennett
The White House executive residence staff has dwindled to “extremely essential,” a source familiar tells CNN. The source reiterated CNN's reporting from earlier this week that staff remain “nervous,” and “there is concern,” for their safety and well-being. The source added this is even more the case since President Trump returned to the White House last night.
“The nervousness has elevated since the President got back,” said the source, who confirmed there is a skeleton crew of staff overall in the residence, and these staff are taking “extreme precautions.” This person would not elaborate on what exactly those precautions are.
Asked to comment on the above concerns from residence staff, many of whom have worked inside the White House for many years, if not decades, Melania Trump’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham told CNN, “In consultation with the White House medical unit, every precaution is being taken to keep staff safe and healthy.”
There are now approximately eight to10 staff rotating in shifts inside the residence, which has its own private family kitchen, as well as several bedrooms, on both the third and fourth floors, and about 15 bathrooms. The staff roles remaining to watch over the first family, and help with cooking and cleaning and other tasks, likely include housekeeper, butler, cook and maintenance, according to a former residence senior staffer familiar with movements and requirements. The chief usher, Timothy Harleth, whose job it is to oversee household operations and staffing at the direction of the first lady, is also likely on “close standby,” if not on the grounds, says the source familiar.
Typically, the White House residence staff numbers hover in the 90- to 95-person range. These include kitchen staff, housekeeping, valets, butlers, flower shop, calligraphers, maintenance and correspondence office.
In March, as the pandemic spread throughout the country, CNN reported that Melania Trump had reduced the size of the staff to only essential workers, sending the rest home, only coming in on an as-needed basis. That number was about 12, however, others were brought in on an as-needed basis. For example, when hosting leaders during the signing of the Abraham Accord last month, the social secretary, floral shop staff and more kitchen staff were required, as well as butlers, says the source. Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, and delegations from Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates spent a day at the White House largely ignoring the ongoing pandemic, focusing primarily, if not almost entirely, on the signing the peace agreements.
The President and Melania Trump announced on Twitter at nearly 1 a.m. Friday that they both contracted coronavirus. The first lady has remained in quarantine at the White House residence since Thursday, says Grisham.
2 hr 23 min ago
Senior Pentagon leadership quarantining after exposure to coronavirus
From CNN's Barbara Starr
The top US general, Gen. Mark Milley and several members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are quarantining after a top Coast Guard official tested positive for coronavirus, several US defense officials tell CNN. The Vice Commandant of the US Coast Guard, Admiral Charles Ray learned he was infected.
Ray recently attended several meetings at the Pentagon in secure areas with members of the Joint Chiefs. Multiple defense official tells CNN that senior Pentagon leadership who had been in proximity to Ray have been tested and are awaiting results.
As a precaution, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley is working from home a defense official says. Milley has so far tested negative.
As President Trump’s top military advisor he maintains a full classified communications suite in his house, the official said.
The Chief of Staff of the US Air Force Charles Browne, the Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday and the Chief of Space Operations, Gen. John Raymond also are all working from home, according to several officials.
Watch:
2 hr 47 min ago
Kamala Harris tested negative for Covid-19 Monday
From CNN’s Jasmine Wright
Sen. Kamala Harris underwent PCR testing for Covid-19 Monday, and Covid-19 was not detected, a Harris aide told CNN on background.
Harris is scheduled to debate Vice President Mike Pence tomorrow night in the vice presidential debate.
2 hr 52 min ago
Trump calls for repeal of Section 230 after social media companies take action against his false Covid-19 claim
From CNN's Nikki Carvajal
Shortly after social media companies took action against a false claim about coronavirus posted by President Trump, the President tweeted calling for the repeal of Section 230 of the Communications Act of 1934.
“REPEAL SECTION 230!!!,” the President wrote, in all caps, on Tuesday.
For decades, Section 230 has been used by tech companies to dismiss lawsuits arising over user content appearing on their platforms. Under the existing law, companies have received legal immunity for removing content they deem “objectionable.”
Facebook on Tuesday removed a post from President Trump in which he falsely claimed that Covid-19 is less deadly than the seasonal flu, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan reported.
Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone confirmed the company removed the post for breaking its rules on Covid-19 misinformation.
Hours later, Twitter placed a label on Trump’s tweet saying it breaks the company’s rules on “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to Covid-19.”
However, the company said on the label that it will not remove the tweet as it “may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.” It took Twitter more than three hours to label the tweet.
2 hr 50 min ago
White House press secretary dodges questions about "super spreader" event
From CNN's Nikki Carvajal
The White House is dodging questions about the Rose Garden celebration for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and whether it was a “super spreader” event after several attendees tested positive for Covid-19 days later.
“There’s no way to say exactly where this originated,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday, who herself tested positive and was speaking to Fox Business via a webcam. “Certainly several of the people who tested positive were at that event, but many of these individuals interact routinely on a daily basis.”
“There’s no way to put a pinpoint on it,” she added.
McEnany also claimed that contact tracing began when Covid-19 cases started surfacing, but CNN’s reporting has shown little to no effort to contact attendees from the event.
“It’s safe to say that as soon as there were positive cases, contact tracing process began, and we move forward,” McEnany claimed. “The White House has been plagued by this disease just like so many Americans, but the President is overcoming this and America too will overcome this point in our history.”
Some more context: Earlier Tuesday, CNN’s Nick Valencia reported the White House declined offers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help investigate the outbreak surrounding President Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis, according to a federal health official.
The offer by the CDC to engage with such efforts as running contact tracing occurred almost immediately after the President made public he had contracted coronavirus. Despite the concerns expressed by those at the CDC, including agency Director Dr. Robert Redfield, officials at the White House turned down the CDC's offer to help, the official said.
The offer was repeated in a phone call Monday, according to the source. USA Today first reported the rebuffed offer.
But the White House has shown little indication it is conducting a comprehensive effort to properly trace contacts from those exposed at events like the Supreme Court nomination ceremony where almost no masks were worn and there was no social distancing both at the outdoor event and an indoor reception.
Some attendees said they have had no outreach and others have said, even when notified, they were not asked the slate of questions typically used to document who else may have been exposed through contact.
3 hr 25 min ago
White House press secretary downplays possibility of Trump national address today
From CNN's Betsy Klein
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared to downplay the possibility of a presidential address as soon as Tuesday, saying “no decision had been made.”
“He certainly does want to address the nation at some point. But in terms of timing of that, certainly no plans as of today, but I think they’re always fast moving so should that change, we’ll be sure to let you know,” she said during an appearance on Fox Business.
McEnany noted that Trump has been seen “on camera each and every day since he contracted the Covid-19 virus, and I’ll bet you’ll see him in some form today.”
3 hr 13 min ago
White House defends Trump photo op as "projecting an image of strength" to allies and adversaries
From CNN's Betsy Klein
White House communications director Alyssa Farah told reporters at the White House she anticipates “you will hear from” President Trump today.
Farah defended the President’s photo opportunity and the photographer near him on the Truman Balcony Monday evening, which, she claimed, projected strength to foreign allies and adversaries.
“In these moments in our country, it's highly important that the commander in chief expressed confidence to our domestic population, but it's also very important to our allies and adversaries who are watching closely to see, is he projecting an image of strength? And that is exactly what he did last night. Precautions were taken. His mask was not taken off until he was distance from others,” she said, adding that the photographer on the balcony was just a “brief interaction.”
Farah said Trump is “looking forward” to the Oct. 15 presidential debate and will come to it as a “survivor.”
“He's ready and I think he's gonna go in with an even new mindset on the coronavirus. He's firsthand, you know, lost friends to this, he has grieved with Americans, but now he himself is coming as a survivor, and I think you're going to hear that in his debate,” she said.
Trump’s video message, she suggested, “While taking the safe mitigation practices that we've known since the outset of this virus, Americans need to get back to ordinary life.”
Those comments, again, fly in the face of what has been practiced publicly at the White House.
Farah claimed that the White House “always” takes public health precautions, despite consistently holding events with no social distancing and actively eschewing masks, but suggested “even more” precautions will be taken as the West Wing grapples with the President and first lady’s diagnosis and multiple staffers and others in the president’s orbit testing positive for a highly contagious, airborne virus that is likely to infect other close contacts.
Pressed again on the fact that the administration just has not taken basic mitigation practices, she said, “We feel comfortable working here, those of us who are still here. We're taking precautions in the West Wing. It's a serious time. We need to be washing our hands, we need to be wearing masks when we can't socially distance,” she said.
Asked whether the pandemic would become a central part of Trump’s campaign messaging, she said it has been, and is “one of the most important things afflicting our country,” going on to reiterate Trump’s message not to be afraid of the virus, saying, “On this date you are the most likely to survive and get treatment for coronavirus in the US, than ever prior, because of this President's leadership and how he's prepared us to deal with it.”
As for the President’s condition, she said he was improving “dramatically and quickly,” despite the lack of transparency over the last few days, reiterating that he is “not out of the woods.”
Trump, she said, is “energetic” and senior staff are telling him to “slow down the pace.”
She also suggested that he is “meeting with senior advisers” as he recovers from coronavirus: “He is here at the White House. He's making calls. He's meeting with senior advisers, his priorities are focusing on the American people.”
3 hr 40 min ago
Twitter puts label on Trump tweet that falsely claimed the flu is more lethal than Covid-19
From CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan
Twitter has placed a label on Trump’s tweet that falsely claimed Covid-19 is less deadly than the seasonal flu, saying it breaks the company’s rules on “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to Covid-19.”
However, the company said on the label that it will not remove the tweet as it “may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”
It took Twitter more than three hours to label the tweet.
Some more context: Earlier today, Facebook removed Trump's post that made the same claim about the flu and Covid-19.
More people in the United States have died from coronavirus this year than from influenza during the past five flu seasons combined.